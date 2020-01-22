CapitaLand: Growth For Growth's Sake

Investment Thesis

CapitaLand (OTCPK:CLLDY) has grown since it was formed in 2000, as a merger between DBS Land and Pidemco Land, both effectively controlled by the Singapore Government. Assets under management grew from SGD 18.4 billion (equivalent to USD 13.6 billion based on current exchange rate) to SGD 100 billion (USD 74.3 billion), putting it amongst the top 10 real estate investment managers globally.

However, it is too early to tell if the growth in the company’s size has led to higher earnings per share.

Let us first start by looking at how its last quarterly results look.

Third-Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue grew by 20.8% from SGD 1,260 million (3Q 2018) to SGD 1,728 million in 3Q 2019.

Operating PATMI, defined as profit from business operations excluding any gains or losses from divestments, revaluations and impairments were 3% lower from SGD 658 million to SGD 639 million.

Its ROE, as of the end of September, was 5.8%. The company has set a target for an ROE to be above the cost of equity. If we look back to 2017, the ROE was 8.6%, and last year it achieved a higher return of 9.3%. However, last year saw quite a lot of gain as a result of property divestments. I expect 2019 ROE to come in below 8%.

The balance sheet has improved, which we can see from its capital recycling.

Capital recycling

As of the end of the 3rd quarter of 2019, the company had divested as many as 15 properties with a total value of SGD 5.26 billion.

It has always taken a very proactive approach to divesting assets that either do not fit its core business strategy or where the valuation makes it attractive to sell, so it might be able to put this capital to use in other properties. One such example is its subsidiary Ascott, which owns and/or operates 112,463 service apartments.

Source: CapitaLand Investor Relation

Last year the company sold “Ascott Raffles Place” for SGD353.3 million, which was a price that carried a premium of 64.3% over its latest valuation. When divesting of this property, it had a yield of only 2%. This property is very old, and although it is in a good location, it might not be so attractive a place to stay in view of more modern alternatives offered for the expatriates that chose to live in services apartments. Some of this money was redeployed into an airport hotel in Sydney, which yields approximately 6%.

From time to time, the company will also recycle some of its quality assets into some of its sponsored REITs and funds. It is important to note that it is also holding a considerable interest in these REITs, so its interests are very much aligned with the shareholders of these REITs.

Let us look at its balance sheet.

Source: Data from CapitaLand 3rd Quarter 2019 Financials

When we look at its net debt to total assets, this is a comfortable 0.35

Other People’s Money

CapitaLand has been quite successful in growing its AUM (assets under management), and this part of the business is becoming a bigger part of what the company is doing.

It manages 8 REITs and business trusts where it is also co-invested. One such example is CapitaLand Retail China Trust (AU8U.SI), where I have a position. It is handsomely rewarded for its services. Here is a breakdown of the fees CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT) pays CapitaLand:

Management (of the Trust) Base Fee of 0.25% of the value of the properties. It is also entitled to a fee of 0.5% of investments it may hold which is not a property.

Management (of the Trust) Performance Fee is 4% of NPI

Acquisition Fee of 1.5% of the purchase price up to SGD200 million, or 1% for properties above SGD200 million.

Divestment Fee of 0.5% of the sales price.

Property Management Fee.

Over the last 12 months, CRCT has paid CapitaLand SGD 29.83 million in such fees from its revenue of SGD 214 million. This works out to 13.9% of revenue. All of it is paid in the form of issuance of new units. That in itself, something which makes it more difficult for the REITs to increase their DPU going forward, as the number of units keeps increasing every year.

In addition to these trusts, it also manages 25 Private Equity Funds for external parties.

So far this year CapitaLand managed to increase AUM with SGD1.9 billion from third-party capital partners.

Property development

Investing in real estate is very popular in Asia. It can be explained rationally. First and foremost, Asia as a region has seen tremendous economic growth over the last 50 years. The property market certainly did not only go up, there were some busts, but those periods of depressed prices did not last very long before demand again pushed prices back up.

We are talking about residences, which in large urban areas means apartments. Everybody grew up, having an uncle or knowing somebody that doubled their money in a short period of time. Who does not want to take part in such investments? At times, you could borrow most of the money, so it all looked like a way to “get rich quick.”

This has also over the last 30 odd years meant that it’s been pretty good business to be a real estate developer, building and selling lots of apartment buildings. That is no longer the case. Especially in Singapore. In order to curtail investors' frenzy, including that of the real estate developer, the Government implemented a rule which stipulates that the developer has to sell its units within 5 years after purchase of the land, or pay a hefty 25% stamp duty whilst holding the units for future sales.

Price to Net Tangible Asset

Warren Buffett coined the phrase:

Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”

Real estate companies are mostly valued in terms of the net tangible asset value per share, and we then have a pretty good gauge of what we can pay for the share. In the case of CapitaLand, it is reasonably priced as its NTBV is as high as SGD 4.30 per share.

Source: Google Finance

With a stock price of SGD 3.91, the Price/NTBV is as low as 0.92.

Dividend distributed

The dividend was rather meager early last decade, but it has been able to gradually increase it, giving a yield for 2018 of 3%.

Source: Company data, Graph Tudor Invest

I do look forward to its announcement of FY 2019 results, which should come out around February 20, 2020. It will be interesting to see if the company will be able to continue this positive trend.

Risks to the thesis

CapitaLand is majority-owned by Singapore’s SWF Temasek. After the merger of Ascendas-Singbridge, Temasek’s ownership was increased from approximately 40.8% to about 51.0%.

There is no doubt that size matters in business, and that there are obvious cost benefits that derive from economies of scale. However, I sometimes ask myself if a company can become too big to efficiently manage? Perhaps there is a tipping point, where the economy of scale starts to become less of a benefit.

With its number of properties just topping 1,000 properties, spread over 30 countries and 200 cities through all of Asia, plus Australia, Europe and now some even in the United States, it must be quite a task to look after it all. To manage this, it now has a workforce of more than 12,100 employees.

At the time CapitaLand merged with Ascendas-Singbridge, it did claim that synergies were expected, given the complementary nature of its businesses. To integrate the organizations, it did what all big companies do, it formed an Integration Committee to look at this task.

From third quarter accounts, we can see that the administrative expenses have gone up 42.5% from $109 million in 3Q 2018 to $156 million in Q 2019. From this I have to assume that very little synergy has taken place so far, but it is still early days, so we must give it some time to deliver on its promises.

The risks lie in the complexity of running properties in so many sectors and locations.

Conclusion

Let me first give you some history of me and CapitaLand. I gradually bought into the company throughout 2008 and exited gradually with my last portion being sold in 2014. From my records, I can see that I did make a small profit of SGD 5,632 plus dividend payments of SGD 14,088 over this five-year period.

Why did I sell CapitaLand?

My notebook records show that I reasoned my selling of CapitaLand mainly as I had a concern about how profitable its real estate development arm would be. I was also concerned about its business in China. Furthermore, its dividend was not growing, as can be seen from the graph above.

That is all in the past. What about the future?

What I see, and have tried to communicate in this article, is that the company is certainly growing in size. However, I would like to see that the growth is size directly translate into more money in shareholders' pockets. As such I am neutral at the moment, as to whether the company deserves any re-allocation of my capital into the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Singapore, which is managed and partially owned by Capitaland.