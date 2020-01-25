Why We Are Underweight Property REITs

Most REITs remain expensive in 2020. We explain how we have positioned ourselves, and our plan of action.

Buy Land, They Aren't Making More Of It

Real estate has long been associated with wealth. Real estate ownership is central to economic structure. Many a war has been fought over who should own which real estate. The "American Dream" is often defined as owning your own piece of real estate.

When you think about it, it should not be any surprise. Absolutely everything we do on this planet is on a piece of real estate. Every business, every home, every government bureaucracy requires some piece of land, usually with some kind of building, in order to exist.

Rent is the ultimate passive income. Just by owning a piece of property that someone might want to use for any purpose can provide an income stream. Since demand for land generally tends to increase with time as the population grows, real estate investors can benefit from the increasing value, increasing rent and very favorable tax treatment.

Property REITs in a Dividend Portfolio

Property REITs, are one of the favorite classes of investments among most income oriented investors, as well as part of the model portfolio that we recommend to our investors.

Property REITs offer a way for investors to benefit from real estate, without having many of the drawbacks of directly investing in properties, such as rental properties and the headaches that come with it.

Investors can invest whatever level of capital they desire to allocate into shares that are readily traded on major stock exchanges. This allows an investor to be exposed to numerous property types, with extreme geographic diversification and follow macro-trends, while collecting a good rental income.

What is even more attractive about Property REITs, is that you are not only investing in properties, but also buying the management of the property. Therefore you can rest in peace that the portfolio you have acquired in properties (via Property REITs), is being well looked after. Of course, as with any investments, investors need to assess the track record of the manager of the REIT and its alignment with those of shareholders.

Why Keep A Close Eye on Valuations, Market Conditions and the Global Economy

While Property REITs are in general an attractive type of investment, any successful investment strategy entails that one should keep a close eye on market conditions, valuations, and the global economy in general.

Asset classes can be in favor for one year, and go out of favor in another year, based on many factors which include economic conditions, and importantly, investors' convictions and views about the general markets.

A good example to point out here is that the Energy sector has been strongly out of favor for the past two years, despite much improving fundamentals, exactly because of a very negative sentiment by investors towards this sector. Today, the energy sector in general is trading at its cheapest valuations in years, at a time when the markets are trading at all time highs, with many sectors in bubble territory, most notably the Technology sector.

Therefore adjusting one's investment strategy based on absolute and relative valuations is key to beating the markets and creating solid returns. While we are income investors, with the objective to achieve a 9-10% overall yield from our model portfolio, we are first "value investors", and our mission is to find solid high dividend stocks that have become undervalued, or very cheap. This is exactly how we are able to achieve a higher than average dividend yield, by focusing on out-of-favor investments.

What Happened in 2019?

Throughout the year 2019, investors were very weary of the economic conditions, believing that a recession was imminent. This resulted in a huge fund inflow into asset classes that are viewed as safer asset classes. Money has therefore poured into investment-grade debt, and defensive sectors such as U.S. Treasuries, utilities, and Property REITs irrespective of the economic backdrop. The result? A record-breaking valuation divergence between supposedly safe assets and other types of assets.

As value investors, our philosophy is that there are no bad assets, but rather only bad prices. The high valuations reached in several of these "safer sectors" prompted us to take action because these "safer assets" have become unsafe due to extreme valuations. We have therefore recommended to our investors to sell most of our positions in Property REITs and Utilities around their peaks in 2019.

When it became clear that fears of an economic recession were unfounded, (and we have been very vocal about this particular issue), during the 4th quarter we started to see Fund Managers shifting their allocations away from REITs, Treasuries, and "safer assets" and into "value assets", as we can see in the chart below:

While our action to trim our positions in Property REITs and Utilities turned out to be a timely one, it was nice to see that fund managers were shifting their portfolios as well. Unfortunately, most of the time, retail investors tend to be the last ones to take action, which can result in less gains, or unnecessary losses.

This is why we closely monitor market conditions on behalf of our members. We also always remind them that keeping the health of the global economy and market conditions in check is more than 50% of the due diligence required for successful investing.

Value Left in the Property REIT space

While we expect more downside risk in the property REIT space due to relative and absolute over-valuations, there are several pockets of very high yield, low value sub-sectors in the REIT space. This is where our focus has been since mid 2019 until today. In fact, we have been recently increasing our allocation to the REIT space through these out-of-favor value companies.

It is worth for investors in general, and income investors, to realize that value stocks and sectors are trading at their lowest valuations in decades.

While we are not very optimistic about the performance of the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Index in 2020, we strongly believe that this bull market is not over yet, and has a few more years to run.

What will change is the leadership of asset classes, whereby cheap and out-of-favor asset classes will strongly outperform those that have had a huge run over the past couple of years. Value stocks tend to strongly outperform growth stocks in environments like the one we are experiencing now—at the latter end of the business cycle. Therefore, the focus of our high yield portfolio today is on the "value spectrum" of the markets where the most upside is left. One of many sectors we are very bullish on for the year 2020 includes the energy sectors, and we have been also very vocal about.

Our Plan for Property REITs

Investing in a high yield portfolio that generates recurrent large cash inflows has many advantage. One such advantage is it allows us, through the dividends received, to have more control of our investment decisions. We can choose how to deploy the cash, directing it between between personal expenses, and reinvesting it in our current portfolio, in new opportunities or holding it in cash. A portfolio with 9%+ cash yield is extremely flexible and can be adjusted to changing financial conditions.

While we love Property REITs, and will ultimately increase our exposure to this sector, value still matters. We are not willing to pay "any price".

We have stuck with deep value picks in many sub-sectors of the REIT space, which we expect will have a strong returns in 2020 and beyond. One good example is EPR Properties (EPR), with a 6.4% yield and which comes with dividend growth. This is one of our favorite long-term REIT investment. A very solid triple-net REIT that trades at a nice discount. We also like several names in the retail Mall space, through exposure to common and preferred stocks.

Bottom Line

Property REITs are a great asset class to own for income investors, but most are still overpriced. We expect that downward pressure will continue until mid 2020 at least. However not all REITs will perform the same going forward. We have a strong view that value stocks will strongly outperform growth stocks this year, and that the same will apply to Property REITs. While we have reduced our exposure to Property REITs during 2019, and are currently underweight, our ideal allocation to the sector would be 20% to 25% of our model portfolio. In the meantime, we continue to recommend the most solid REITs that are trading at attractive valuations.

As investors start shifting away from overvalued assets to cheaper assets, some nice opportunities will emerge in the next few months. Smart investors should take advantage of such pullbacks and again increase their exposure to the Property REIT space, but this may take some time to achieve.

For a better strategy in 2020, investors should focus on other high-yield sectors with strong fundamentals, and that have lagged the general markets in the past few years, taking into account macro-economic conditions and the state of interest rates. At "High Dividend Opportunities" we are currently overweight Mortgage REITs (instead of Property REITs), and other value sectors such as energy among others. This is where value investing pays off.

