BP Plc: A Strong Dividend, A Stronger Portfolio

The company's investment rate is larger (on a % market capitalization) than its competitors, and that, combined with a strong ROACE, will mean strong shareholder rewards.

Going forward, the company is doing a great job of diversifying away from polluting forms of energy while continuing to invest in its long-term portfolio.

Profits have remained strong, and the company is continuing to sustain its dividend yield of more than 6%. Cash flow from Rosneft has helped alleviate risk here.

BP plc has had strong results recently, which highlights the strong rebound the company is making after Deepwater Horizon and the oil crash.

BP plc (NYSE: BP) is a multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company has had an incredibly difficult time over the past decade. It had to face the massive $65 billion Deepwater Horizon disaster, which was worth roughly half of its current market capitalization. Just after the disaster started to wind down, the company had to deal with the mid-2014 oil crash.

However, BP is a strong company with a bright future. The so-called “Deepwater Horizon” discount means BP has one of the highest yields of the major oil companies at 6.3%. This, combined with an impressive portfolio of assets, means the company has a bright future.

Company's Recent Quarter

BP has continued to perform well, as evidenced by the company’s recent quarterly results.

BP has had resilient quarterly results with $6.5 billion in underlying operating cash flow and $2.3 billion in underlying replacement cost profit. It has invented this “underlying replacement” measure to remove the costs of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill and other costs. The company has accounted for most of the $65 billion in its charges, which helps to make the spill charges more certain.

Additionally, the company has focused on continued strategic delivery. It has divested its Alaska portfolio and is continued to focus on joint ventures. This is especially true with BP’s Rosneft stake that continues to be worth more than $16 billion. Using a P/E ratio of less than 8, that means continued strong earnings for the company.

At the same time, BP is focused on the energy transition. It has partnered up with Didi in China and is focused on a number of other energy transition opportunities. That means that even if oil or gas markets decline or remain low, the company should be able to augment revenues long term.

In the most recent quarter, BP had a 93% payout ratio, versus a 58% payout ratio in the previous year. This has continued to support its dividend yield of more than 6.3% - a respectable dividend yield worth paying attention to during the oil crash. At the same time, the company, as the oil spill costs have gone down, has started spending $1.6 billion on annual share buybacks.

That’s significant - that’s more than 1% of BP’s market capitalization a year, saving the company $100+ million a year in dividend payments. That alone can continue to support its $8.3 billion and the payout ratio going forward. The company’s YTD 2019 organic cash inflows and outflows covered significant capital spending of almost 10% of its market capitalization along with its dividends.

It’s important to pay attention to see how significant this capital spending was, especially combined with inorganic capital spending. Exxon Mobil (XOM) has a market capitalization of more than $290 billion and is spending $30+ billion in annual expenditures. That’s a massive amount of capital expenditures, something that has become talked about in the oil industry.

However, BP is spending, counting inorganic capital spending, a larger portion of its market capitalization on capital spends. That’s massive - and the future results for shareholders will be huge. Especially if the company can continue to pay its dividend throughout this time, which it has been able to.

Future Growth

On top of having an incredibly strong recent quarter, BP has strong future growth potential.

The above image shows the company’s recent quarterly results. BP has had 4 major project start-ups and made 5 FIDs, which should result in future startups going forward. At the same time, the company has announced that it has expanded its exploration portfolio with access awards in 9 countries. This together should mean continued upstream growth.

Secondly, BP has focused heavily on its downstream and carbon reduction portfolios. This is impressive to see - by realigning its business, the company is managing its risks and diversifying its long-term businesses. This should help it to remain strong as the energy markets change going forward. The company has focused on its carbon fund and entering the solar power markets.

BP’s future growth platform here will lead to strong cash flow.

The above image provides BP’s operating free cash flow guidance going forward. It’s important to note the company’s cash flow remains strong and diversified - its share of Rosneft’s dividends alone is approaching $1 billion (and the company’s share of production is 1.1 million barrels / day - which on its own would be a standalone top-tier company).

BP plans to maintain capital discipline while investing in its future - the company is planning to invest $15-17 billion per annum in organic capital expenditures. At the same time, it plans to reorganize its portfolio, with >$10 billion in divestments and keeping gearing constant. Putting this all together, the company expects >10% ROACE by 2021 at $55 / barrel - a strong return on significant capital.

At $55 / barrel, BP expects organic FCF per share to more than double 2017 levels and improve above the last 4 quarters at $66 / barrel. It plans to maintain its progressive dividend and share buyback program. By year-end 2019, the company expects to have solved most of its recent dilution, and its share buybacks will continue going forward.

In a world where many are predicting mid-single digit S&P 500 returns in 2020, maintaining a dividend of more than 6% would be reward enough. However, combining that with growing cash flow could mean growing shareholder rewards. BP is focused on a strong dividend and a stronger portfolio, which should reward shareholders going forward. I recommend investing in the company.

Conclusion

BP has a strong dividend and an even stronger portfolio. The company had strong earnings with a mid-double digit P/E ratio that’s significantly below the S&P 500 average. At the same time, it has continued to focus on its energy transition and is investing heavily in clean carbon sources. It’s using its capital power to expand its business - which helps out the company.

At the same time, BP has significant future growth potential. It is investing heavily in its business to the tune of $15-17 billion annually, or roughly 12% of the company’s market capitalization. That's a significant investment for a company that expects double-digit returns, and it should lead to significant cash flow to reward shareholders for the long term.

