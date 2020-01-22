Apple Doesn't Face An Existential Threat - It's Never Been Stronger

Apple is finally figuring out how to monetize this installed base - Service and Wearable revenues have increased dramatically - this will continue to reward investors.

Additionally, the Home pod was never a true success, meaning its failure isn't an existential threat and it's more than made up for by a growing wearable sector.

The company remains strong in the MacOS and iPhone markets, and additionally, the Macbook Air is a small % of sales.

Just over a month ago, Bluesea Research, a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor wrote an article about Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), discussing how the company faces an existential threat from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) (referred to as Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet or AMA). The author’s central thesis focused on how the vast resources and capabilities of AMA meant they could gather a massive share of Apple’s core product lines which define its ecosystem.

However, the article made several key mistakes that are worth highlighting and change the thesis. As we’ll see throughout this article, the strength of Apple’s software and customer service centers, combined with a focus on non-relevant products for Apple and their failures, means that Apple does not face any sort of existential threat.

AMA Going All-In

The article started by discussing how AMA was going all in to competing with Apple. This was highlighted through the advantage of Pixel phone sales as a result of lowering prices, Microsoft’s new surface laptop, along with Amazon’s new echo speakers. Let’s address these concerns one by one.

One of the most significant signs of Apple’s dominance is the amount that Google pays Apple each year to remain the default search engine for Safari. The number tends to be released each September. In 2014, it was roughly $1 billion, by 2017 that grew to $3 billion. By 2018 that reached $9-12 billion and that’ll likely remain strong and growing going forward.

From this, the article proposed that Google was incentivized to sell its Pixel at cost or lower, where a growing ecosystem could save it on this payment. Google has lowered prices, halving the price on the Pixel 3A, resulting in a doubling of sales. However, it’s important to see how fairly negligible this is. Google Pixel sold approximately 4.7 million units in 2018 (Google doesn’t break out numbers, these are estimates).

Even in a doubling, Google’s Pixel will have grown to 9.4 million units. Let’s be generous and call it 10 million. That’s still less than 5% of the estimated 218 million iPhones sold in 2018 (for reference that’s ~$500 million in savings on the $12 billion Safari payment assuming it’s a pay-per-device had all those users used an iPhone instead).

Additionally, that negative market share was off of a 50% price drop. More importantly, Apple’s installed base of devices is expected to soon pass the 1.5 billion mark, making Google’s payment ~$10/device. Given the fact that Google’s market share remained tiny off of such a significant price drop (~$800-900/phone to $400/phone), the question becomes how much will the company be willing to drop prices to save a $10/phone payment to Apple.

More importantly, the thesis assumes the decision between the Pixel vs. iPhone is a pure price one. However, it ignores the benefit of iPhone that’s available nowhere else and keeps users with the platform - and that is, Apple’s iOS operating system. Apple iOS customer retention is estimated at 85% to 88% vs. 89% to 91% for Android, meaning a net ~3-4% of users are switching to Android.

However, it’s worth noting that this data was collected in early 2019 on the back of some major price increases for iPhone that likely exacerbated the switch away for more price-sensitive consumers. Obviously, the research for this year hasn’t come out yet, but with iPhone sales expected to return to growth in 2020 as prices stabilize, the chance of everyone suddenly trading in the iPhone for a Pixel is negligible.

Next, let’s discuss Microsoft’s new surface and the potential threat it posts to MacOS. Let’s start by stating that MacOS is a small portion of Apple's revenues (~10% in the most recent quarter) and that doesn’t count the much smaller share held by the Macbook Air versus the Surface. More to the point, if the Macbook Air disappeared, it would mean a few % loss for Apple.

Operating System Market Share - Stat Counter

Secondly, it’s worth noting that the Microsoft Surface has been out for 8 years. The above image shows the operating market share worldwide during this time. Ignoring the rapid pickup of Android to take market share from Windows, it’s worth noting that OSX market share has remained essentially steady throughout this time.

There’s always been faster Windows PCs with a better form factor than Apple, even on the high end you can look at the Razer Pro vs. the MacBook Pro. However, again, people don’t purchase the Macbook Air because it’s the best $/GHz ratio in a processor, they buy it because it integrates well with their existing Apple devices, it has OSX, and like all Apple products, it's seamless to use.

This explains why the Microsoft Surface market share hasn’t increased in almost 8 years.

Lastly among the AMA companies, we have Amazon and its system. The author focused on discussing the threat posed by Amazon’s new Echo Buds at a similar price to Apple’s Airbuds. However, Apple sold almost 60 million Airpods in 2019, an almost doubling from 2018. Why? Because you use Airpods with devices. And Apple, as we saw above, has 1.5 billion installed devices.

Amazon has a mere 100 million Alexa devices, or <8% as many. Additionally, it assumes that both forms of listening devices are mutually exclusive. I personally have a pair of at home headphones that are designed for maximum quality, a pair of Bose noise cancelling headphones for flights, and a pair of Airpods to use with my iPhone as I go about my day.

My home doesn’t use an Echo, however; if it did, I would continue to use Airpods with my iOS devices and use Amazon’s airpods with the Echo. With 68% of US consumers owning more than a single pair of headphones, what matters is not the competition but Apple’s installed base of devices that specifically provide an incentive to own the Airpod regardless of other items owned. And that’ll keep growing.

Impact of Existing Products

The next aspect that the article focused on was to prove the “existential threat” by AMA by their impact on existing products. Namely, the company focused on the issues that Apple has had with Homepod. Let’s not sugar-coat this. Apple’s Homepod has been a failure. The article did extend this to show that in a market where AMA can compete with Apple, the margins aren’t the same. However, I urge you as an investor to consider two questions.

1. If the product never succeeded, how is it an “existential threat.”

2. How is Homepod comparable to Apple’s other products if it doesn’t have Apple’s core advantage.

The first point is the most obvious. The author, Bluesea Research, started by arguing AMA posed an existential threat to Apple. Then it continued by saying the existing threat was to knock out a product that Apple has never succeeded in. It’s not like Apple having products that fail is something new, from the Apple Lisa 40 years ago, to the AirPort of recent past - all major tech companies have failures.

I encourage you to look at the popular killed by Google website to see how many failures it has had.

More to the point, in the 2 years it has been available, Apple’s Homepod has sold ~3 million units a year (almost 4 million from release to late-Feb. 2019) - not even counting that sales are normally higher after release. Even if we assume 3 million units/year going forward - the article calculated for us that Apple’s profits per Homepod at retail price vs. material cost was $84.

That means best case (assuming no marketing/overhead expenses outside of materials), the device makes up a mere 0.25% of Apple’s profits. No existential threat here. Realistically, it’s likely closer to 0.1% and wouldn’t be noticed if it disappeared.

Additionally, as stated by point 2, it’s worth noting that Homepod is a speaker that connects via Bluetooth. Just like every other portable speaker in the world, it uses the established Bluetooth protocol. As a result, it doesn’t have the key Apple advantages of iOS and MacOS. It’s the same thing that made the AirPort have a tough time in succeeding.

However, in products with their own unique OS (Apple Watch) or in products that need to seamlessly work with the product and for the user (AirPods), Apple has time and time again shown success.

Investor Takeaway

It’s tough not to argue that Apple is nearing all-time high valuations with a simply astounding $1.4 trillion market capitalization and a P/E ratio approaching the market average. However, despite this lofty valuation, Apple’s core portfolio is well protected and Bluesea Research’s article about the existential threat faced by Apple misses a number of important points.

First, it argues for an existential threat by discussing devices (Pixel phone and Microsoft Surface) while ignoring the fact that these devices have existed for some time without the ability to gain market share. It also ignores the core importance of these devices (iOS and MacOS) that makes consumers less likely to switch and ignores the massive price drop that led to Pixel’s volumes increasing.

Next, the article moves on to discuss the Amazon Earbuds without discussing the potential for consumers to have multiple and ignoring the fundamental importance - the installed device based. Lastly, it argues an existing existential threat for devices using Homepod, a device that doesn’t have the OS advantage and has never been a success.

Lastly, the device doesn’t include Apple’s enormous potential from other devices. The company’s Airpod revenue doubled from 2018 to 2019 (roughly $4 billion in new sales) which is 500% times the net sales of all of Homepod. It also ignores Apple’s enormous potential growth in services (Apple’s streaming service, continued app store growth, Apple Card).

Apple is finally figuring out how to monetize its installed device base and as Facebook showed by being the first social network to figure out monetization, this could be huge. 1.5 installed Apple devices is almost as big of a base as Facebook devices. There are many new markets that Apple can attempt to move into. For example, the company can use its privacy reputation to sell advertisements while blocking Facebook and Google advertisements.

iPhone Share of Apple Sales - Statista

As an investor, I feel Apple is the ultimate buy-and-hold stock. The company is experiencing growth - sure its valuation is expensive - but that doesn’t mean growth isn’t coming. The above image shows the iPhone as a share of Apple sales which seems to be trending downwards - at least it has definitely peaked.

The Apple Watch and Airpods didn’t exist a few years ago and in the most recent quarter wearables, home, and accessories made up more than 10% of revenue (up 50% over the past year). This, combined with increasing services revenue, made up for a 10% drop in iPhone sales and a 5% drop in Mac sales to push a ~4% increase in overall revenue from the previous year quarter.

This shows Apple’s ability to diversify. The company doesn’t face an existential threat, it’s never been stronger. Let me know what you think in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.