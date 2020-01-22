Technical Indicators Are Signaling A Green Light For Celsius Holdings

At today’s closing price of $5.24, we are only 2.5% away from making a fresh 52-week high. In anticipation of a breakout to a new high, as early as next week, we find the relative attractiveness of CELH extremely compelling.

In our experience, the combination of an improving technical picture, along with a strong fundamental story, generally leads to much higher prices in the short term as price and volume momentum builds.

In this article, we lay out the technical picture, which has just turned extremely positive in a number of important ways.

These reasons included a high level of short interest, the appearance of large, consistent insider purchases of CELH shares, and the attractiveness of the company as a future acquisition candidate.

In our prior three Seeking Alpha articles on CELH, we laid out a number of fundamental reasons to buy this stock.

In the past few months, we have concentrated on one of our favorite small-cap companies; which we have been following and writing about extensively on Seeking Alpha since early 2015.

While the focus of these articles has been making the fundamental case for purchasing shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH), this week we observed a number of very important technical indicators which have suddenly turned very positive, thereby further strengthening our conviction that shares of CELH remain a very strong buy, at these levels, for speculative accounts.

We’ll let readers go back to read our past articles on CELH, as we do not wish to opine on things which we have already written about and are easily accessible to readers for viewing.

We will, however, provide a number of recent highlights from a fundamental perspective, which are now being reinforced, in our view, by technical underpinnings.

First, and foremost, Celsius Holdings, Inc. has seen four consecutive double-digit increases in year-over-year revenues.

FY 2018: $52,603,986 Up 45.46% YOY (click here for report)

FY 2017: $36,164,064 Up 58.88% YOY (click here for report)

FY 2016: $22,760,983 Up 32.19% YOY (click here for report)

FY 2015: $17,217,944 (report currently not available)

(Source: Celsius.com website)

Our expectation for full-year FY 2019 revenues is a number close to $75 million which would be an increase of better than 40% over FY 2018.

Furthermore, Celsius beverages are trouncing the competition according to third-party, industry sales data. Consider the following excerpts from two investor conference calls which took place in 2019.

According to most recent spins data third-party data in the convenience channel shelf-stable Energy & Functional beverage data set for the prior 52 weeks ending September 8 2019 and shows Celsius is growing at a 41.1% growth rate versus the prior year which is outpacing the category growth by 4.3x. Source: John Fieldly, CEO Celsius Holdings, Inc. Q3 2019 Earnings Call I think when you look at it, the trends for Celsius are phenomenal. When you look at our most recent, as I mentioned, our SPINS data, which is third-party registered scan data, has Celsius continuing to build momentum each and every quarter over the last -- go back several years. We're maintaining our most recent data on a 52-week basis shows we're turning at the register over 38.6%. So truly outpacing the category, and the category continues to expand toward healthier, better-for-you options. The latest SPINS third-party data, as of July 14, 2019, shows Celsius is growing at a 38.6% year-over-year increase for our portfolio in the energy convenience channel compared to an impressive 9.4% overall growth in the energy drink category, while Celsius is holding a 10.9% ACV, all accumulated volume. Source: John Fieldly, CEO Celsius Holdings, Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Call

Also, the company is expanding distribution in leaps and bounds. The build-out of a national DSD network will greatly enhance shelf space for Celsius beverages and minimize potential "stock-outs" in retail stores.

In October of last year, the company reported that its total number of retail locations available had increased 57% YTD in 2019 to over 60,000 locations nationwide.

While we have not seen an update by the company since then, we expect that this fast-growing small-cap will soon announce that it now has distribution secured in over 100,000 locations.

All of this organic growth has not escaped the eyes of some very high-profile investors on Wall Street, including GAMCO Investors, Inc., run by the legendary Mario Gabelli.

With a current share price now above the $5.00 threshold to be eligible for purchase by many Institutional investors, along with a market capitalization above $350 million, we could very well see an expansion in the number of Institutions purchasing shares of CELH going forward.

In this article, we want to emphasize the technical indicators that are affirming the strong fundamentals of Celsius Holdings, Inc. Here is what we have been seeing recently from a technical perspective.

We pay very close attention to charts.

(Source: Stock Charts with annotations by author)

A stock chart, in its simplest form, is really nothing more than a visual representation of trading activity for a particular security. Looking at a chart, one can identify what the trend is, how strong buying (accumulation) and/or selling (distribution) is, along with where support (buying pressure) and resistance (selling pressure) can be found.

It also gives investors clues as to what may be likely to happen next, based on similar historical chart patterns over time.

Nothing, however, in the markets is guaranteed, and sometimes charts and technical analysis can give false signals. That is why we want to see a strong fundamental story, firmly in place, to reduce the likelihood of experiencing a technical “fake-out.”

Having a strong fundamental case to rely on gives us a greater degree of confidence in our investment, and typically would trump any technical hiccup appearing on a chart.

Typically, we want to see strong up days (in price) accompanied by high volume, and down days (in price) take place on weak volume.

We also track a stock’s activity using daily charts, along with time and sales data, to see if we can spot important clues which would not normally appear on a weekly or monthly chart.

Here are a couple of examples of what we have recently seen taking place with Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares.

In late November, and especially on November 26, 2019, we saw a number of price spikes accompanied by a spike in volume. This led us to the conclusion that there was some Institutional activity starting to take place in the trading of CELH shares.

(Source: Fidelity Charts with annotations by author)

We then took a look at a longer-term chart for that same day (11-26-2019) to see how this appeared within the confines of a much longer 10-year view.

(Source: Fidelity Charts with annotations by author)

What we discovered were two very important things.

First, the chart of CELH appeared to be setting up for a possible break of a two-year downtrend line, and second, we were seeing the heaviest trading volume in the past 10 years.

There is an old adage on Wall Street that goes “volume usually precedes price.” Over the years, we have found this to be true more times than false. The simple explanation for the logic behind this saying is that volume, oftentimes, is a leading indicator that expresses investor’s interest in a company’s stock.

Newly-acquired interest, by investors, in the shares of a company will typically result in an increase in the trading volume of those shares. If the volume is higher on days when the stock price goes up, it will usually mean that there are more buyers than sellers, and that the stock is likely to continue to go higher. If, on the other hand, the volume is higher on days when the stock price goes down, that would suggest that there are more sellers than there are buyers, potentially leading to a lower stock price.

The key, in either case, is the sudden appearance of a meaningful increase in volume.

In fact, it was just a week earlier, on November 20, 2019, that we got our first clue that we could be about to see a fundamental shift in investor sentiment, as represented by a volume increase appearing on a 2-day chart.

(Source: Fidelity Charts with annotations by author)

There was another very interesting chart observation that we made, even earlier than last November, back on August 22, 2019, which marked a very important technical victory for CELH shares.

(Source: Stock Charts with annotations by author)

Many followers of technical analysis also use support and resistance levels, not only to time short-term trades, but also to signal a meaningful area where support and/or resistance appears.

First of all, let’s define exactly what support and resistance levels are.

A level of support is defined as an area where previously a stock has held its ground, stopped from falling any further, and most importantly, where buyers are willing to step in and make a purchase of new shares, or add to an existing position.

In essence, a support level, marks a bottom in price. It is often said that the more times a stock can hold support (the bottom of a trading range) the stronger that level of support becomes. That is because traders and investors develop an increasing confidence the more times a stock can bounce off a level of past support.

A triple bottom is typically the most coveted chart pattern, since a stock’s ability to hold a level of support on three separate occasions instills a very high level of confidence among traders and investors that its buyers will continue to step in with the purchase of shares every time it falls to that support level.

In the case of CELH shares, the triple bottom which took place on August 22, 2019, did indeed provide a level of support; at least initially.

Here is where, as we stated previously, technical analysis can oftentimes show that it is not infallible.

The important thing to consider in a situation where, a level of support or resistance is violated is, were there any external, unforeseen or unexpected events that proved responsible for a shift in investor sentiment in the short run.

In the case of Celsius Holdings, Inc., there was both an unexpected and unforeseen external event that resulted in the prior $3.56 triple-bottom support level being violated.

That event was the announcement of the company launching a secondary offering to fund the purchase of Func Food in Sweden.

The news of additional shares being added to the outstanding share count was enough to create concern from investors about the potential dilutive effect of such additional shares.

What we did find interesting, however, was the fact that the secondary offering was priced just above that all-important $3.56 support level. The price of the secondary offering came in at $3.60 a share, or roughly a 16% discount to the prior trading day’s closing price of $4.17.

The shares of CELH subsequently fell over the course of the next three weeks between September 12, 2019, and October 3, 2019, finally reaching a bottom at a price of $3.06., which just so happens to be the area of support over the prior two-year period, as can be seen from the chart below.

(Source: Fidelity Charts with annotations by author)

So, once again, the testing of a two-year level of support in the $3.05 area, proved to be the proverbial “line in the sand” where buyers once again stepped in to make share purchases.

This recent chart from December 31, 2019, needs no annotation by us. It speaks very plainly for itself as evidenced by the surge in volume into the close on the very last trading day of the year.

(Source: Fidelity Charts)

The momentum in CELH shares has been building for a while, as you can see from the charts that we have presented thus far.

However, the biggest test for the conviction of CELH buyers will likely take place next week, even perhaps as early as today into the close.

The shares of Celsius Holdings are within striking distance of a new 52-week high. As we write this, the shares are sitting at $5.24. The 52-week high for CELH is at $5.37, or less than 2.5% from where we are now.

If the CELH bulls can muster the strength to take this above $5.37, it would be a new 52-week high and signal a breakout that could see the shares advance much higher next week as chart watchers and followers of technical analysis peruse their charts.

In addition to a new 52-week high, there is another important technical factor at play here.

(Source: Fidelity Charts with annotations by author)

We had to go all the way back to a 2-year chart that we created in July of 2019 to capture the importance of what we are seeing and what it could possibly mean going forward.

The first thing to focus on is the blue downtrend line which goes from the left side of the chart from an all-time high price of $7.00, to the right side of the chart where the blue line cuts across and intersects with a price of approximately $4.60.

This long-term downtrend line was broken back in July.

Looking at a 5-year chart, as of today, we can see that the same long-term downtrend line has been broken recently at a price of $5.00.

(Source: Fidelity Charts with annotations by author)

Looking a bit deeper at the two-year chart, we see that there are three levels of resistance that will need to be overcome for the price of CELH to continue to march higher from here. The first, at $5.00 (the orange line), was taken out yesterday. The remaining two levels of resistance that would need to fall before any attempt to make an assault on the all-time record high of $7.00 could even be considered are at $5.50 (the purple line) and $6.00 (the yellow line).

With the current number of CELH shares that are short (2,847,794) representing over 10% of the public float, any additional share price increase is likely to trigger at least some short-covering.

To a certain degree, it will be just how panicky the short-sellers become that will determine much of the share price activity from here.

If momentum players were to get on board, we would expect to see a major short-squeeze take place in CELH shares. If that were the case, many of the current short-sellers could wind up getting burned.

In summary, in addition to some very strong fundamental data and record Q3 financial results, shares of CELH are showing some very strong technical signs that could propel the shares much higher in the coming weeks and months.

It is clear to us that shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. have been under accumulation for some time, now. While Institutional investors may have been constrained, due to the parameters we already mentioned, hedge fund investors have no such restrictions placed upon them.

In more recent weeks, we have witnessed a distinct accumulation pattern, with some very strong price and volume action to the upside.

Our expectation is not only for that pattern to continue, but to actually gain momentum as stretched equity valuations for big-cap names force professional money managers to seek out undiscovered companies that can provide alpha.

We continue to rate the stock a very strong buy for speculative accounts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either this article or our opinion on CELH. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.