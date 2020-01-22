We are doubling down on Las Vegas Sands, since we expect it to do very well in 2020.

I explain how Xi Jinping's visit to Macau, the signing of the Phase I trade deal as well increased bullishness from market participants make a strong case for the stock.

Introduction

In early December, Robert announced he had initiated a half position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS), stating that the company was “worth a gamble”.

Since then, the stock has returned 14.68%, clearly beating the S&P 500. At the time, Robert only initiated a half position, as we decided it would be worth monitoring the evolution of the environment in Macau before completing the position. This initial investment was timely and has set the stage for him to double down on his position. I will be also initiating a position, since I believe the opportunity is just too good to pass up.

While the price has hit Robert’s initial target of $70-72 in just 5 weeks, 3 key events have happened that improve the environment in Macau:

Xi Jinping recently visited Macau. Trump signed the Phase I trade deal. LVS has found renewed bullishness from market participants.

I will walk through each of these events before considering how they make the case for LVS, even with the price 14% higher than when we first recommended the stock.

Xi Jinping’s visit to Macau

On the 18th of December, the Chinese president visited Macau, where he praised the SAR’s implementation of the “One country, two systems” policy. A plethora of new favorable policies were announced in an effort to diversify Macau. The strategic aspects of such an endorsement for Beijing’s government cannot be overlooked. To fully understand them, we must realize that China’s Special Administrative Regions (SARs) are a tale of two cities: Hong Kong and Macau.

Both gained their special status when previous colonial empires returned the city-states to China at the turn of the century. The United Kingdom’s 99-year lease came to an end in 1997. Note that when the deal was signed in 1898, British representative Claude MacDonald picked 99 years because it was “as good as forever”. But in 1997, fair was fair and Hong Kong was returned to mainland China. Since then, it has benefited from a special agreement which has granted Hong Kong its own judiciary and legal system. This comes with some considerable benefits over the mainland, such as freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. The "One country, two systems" model is enshrined in Hong Kong’s basic law. Two years later, when Macau was handed over to the Chinese after 400 years of Portuguese reign, they got a Basic Law of their own.

Hong Kong has 7.5 million residents and is a huge financial hub. Macau has about ten times less residents and draws 80% of its revenue from casinos. For a long time, Hong Kong was the poster boy of China’s SAR model. Macau was the sin-city little brother located just 40 miles away. But this is changing.

Since June, protests have erupted in Hong Kong. What started as opposition to a bill which would allow Hongkongers to be extradited to China quickly escalated to requests for full-fledged democracy. With the basic law expiring in 2047 and nobody really knowing what happens after that, Hongkongers have become worried about their fate.

The violent protests made headlines around the world, culminating in tragedy when an officer shot an 18-year old in the chest on October 1.

This is bad business for China, as it undermines the whole system underlying SARs. To legitimately keep their grip on Macau and Hong Kong, they need to prove that the model works. Enter Xi Jinping’s visit to Macau, where the intent was clear: Reward Macau and further integrate it to the mainland.

Therefore, it isn’t a surprise that one could hear him say:

‘Love China, love Macau’ has become the core value of the whole society [...] every party deeply understands Macau and China's future and destiny are closely related.

The region is expected to be rewarded with a yuan-denominated stock exchange and further integration with the mainland.

While thoughts of dystopia arise when analyzing such political actions, this remains a positive for Macau’s gambling market.

During the past year, the make-up of gambling revenues shifted significantly. While in the past VIP revenue typically represented over 2/3rds of revenue, this year the mass segment accounted for 56% of revenue, leaving only 44% to VIP revenue.

This sort of transition has happened as mass has increased steadily and VIP has decreased. This is expected to continue in 2020. Nomura suggests that VIP will be 42% of this year’s gambling revenues.

All growth comes from the mass market now. Gambling is local, and for Macau the local market is China. Policies that encourage more of the Chinese upper-middle class to visit Macau are a net positive factor. Further integration of Macau with the mainland will fuel the growth in mass gambling. For instance, the increase of the remittance cap between Macau and China from 50k yuan to 80k yuan per day is one such policy which will contribute to increasing demand for gambling.

The signing of the Phase I trade deal

Gambling stocks established in Macau all rallied on December 12 when the US offered to reduce tariffs.

It will come as no surprise that the trade war was a negative for Macau’s gambling industry. In the first half of 2019 alone, the trade war delivered a $35 billion blow to Chinese exports. Lower levels of economic growth lead to less frequent travels to Macau, which lead to lower spending.

On 15th January, Donald Trump signed a partial trade deal with China, which sets the framework for a second phase deal in upcoming months.

While large amounts of tariffs remain in place, the increase in confidence across world markets was clearly marked since, with the S&P 500 edging higher.

I expect a second-phase trade deal to materialize in upcoming months. The political incentive for Trump is high, so that he can enter the elections claiming an achievement greater than he currently has in place, as many Americans support free trade and are wary of tariffs.

This is a clear positive for the market. Markets become turbulent with uncertainty, and the trade war created record levels of uncertainty around world trade.

The chart above shows how trade uncertainty reached record highs during the past 18 months.

Now the trade war isn’t yet behind us, with the tariffs yet to be clawed back, but just the reduced uncertainty and increased confidence will be a good basis to lead to good business in Macau.

Renewed bullishness from market participants

Since Robert wrote his bullish note on LVS on December 9, many other market participants have also become bullish on the stock.

First, there was JP Morgan, which hiked its targets on Macau gaming stocks, just a week after our article was published. Then, at the turn of the year came an optimistic note on the sector from Nomura. Around the same time, Morgan Stanley upgraded Macau’s Casino industry from “in line” to “attractive”.

Finally, just a few days ago, fellow Seeking Alpha author Howard Jay Klein, who specializes in gaming stocks, upgraded his price target to $87.

This bullishness is important - the law of supply and demand suggests that for the price to go up, you need investors to buy the stock. You can be right about a stock, but if nobody ever agrees with you, you will effectively have been wrong. Don’t fight the tape. The trend is your friend... you get the idea.

Robert pointed to the technical build-up which could lead to outsized gains in the weeks and months following his article. This bullish signal is well alive today.

As you can see, at the turn of the year, the 50-day SMA crossed the 200-day SMA, a phenomenon known as a golden cross. The relevance of these as bullish indicators is reinforced when the price is greater than the 20-day SMA, which itself is greater than the 50-day SMA. As you can see, over two weeks since the signal, the stock has continued to climb higher. From current levels, it will likely challenge the $75 mark in upcoming weeks. If the stock can consolidate above this psychological level, it will set the stage for further gains. If it doesn’t, we can expect a retracement to the 20-day SMA, which would likely be around $70-71 by then. In such a case, I’d expect sideways trading in a tight band as the market waits for more bullish information.

The trend is still very much bullish for LVS. The stock has better momentum than 82% of US stocks, according to our MAD Momentum Score. Stocks which rank in the top quintile on momentum have historically gone to beat the market over upcoming quarters, especially when they are reasonably valued. At current prices, our MAD Value score gives LVS a score of 60/100, implying it is cheaper than 60% of US stocks.

This makes the case for a solid year ahead for LVS.

Conclusion

LVS is in an interesting situation. It is our opinion that bullishness in Macau is only just turning around, and we believe the stock should hit $80 by the end of 2020. Our view on the dividend remains relatively unchanged: the payout ratios are somewhat stretched, yet the company will continue to pay its dividend and continue to afford modest increases, to the tune of 2-4% per year. As capex declines after 2020, we expect the dividend to resume at higher levels of growth. With a dividend yield of 4.2%, this is slightly below the range we usually expect, yet, because of the appealing opportunity to generate alpha, we believe an exception is in order.

At $80, we’d review our position and potentially start to take some chips off the table.

