Hartalega Holdings: Limited Upside Due To Premium Valuations

While Hartalega's antimicrobial gloves are expected to be a key long-term growth driver for the company, they are unlikely to have any significant positive impact on its near-term earnings.

Hartalega faces labor cost pressures, with the minimum wage in 57 cities and towns in Malaysia increased to RM1,200 per month, and the medium-term minimum wage target is RM1,500.

Industry oversupply is a concern, with the YoY effective capacity growth for the five largest glove manufacturers estimated at +15% for 2020, which exceeds the high-single digit annual demand growth historically.

I like Malaysia-listed glove manufacturer Hartalega Holdings Bhd (OTCPK:HRGHY, HART:MK) and the glove industry, due to consistent historical global demand growth and a concentrated industry dominated by a handful of companies. In the near term, industry oversupply and labor cost pressures are expected to have a negative impact on Hartalega and its peers.

Furthermore, the company's premium valuations suggest limited upside. Hartalega trades at 41.5 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E, which represents a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 31 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.4%. It also trades at a premium to its Malaysian glove manufacturer peers on both forward P/E and forward EV/EBITDA multiples.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hartalega, as the stock's premium valuations, in addition to near-term industry challenges, suggest limited upside.

Started in 1988 and listed on Bursa Malaysia in 2008, Hartalega is the largest nitrile gloves producer globally with an annual production capacity of approximately 34 billion pieces.

Hartalega's Nitrile Gloves Products

Hartalega's Annual Revenue By Geographical Location Of Customers

Potential Industry Oversupply

Hartalega operates in an attractive industry where historical global demand for gloves has been consistently growing in the high single digits every year, with a 2000-2018 CAGR of approximately 8%. Gloves are non-discretionary consumables used in the healthcare sector to protect medical staff and patients. A growing global ageing population and increasingly stringent health regulations in various countries have continued to drive global gloves consumption growth.

Historical Global Rubber Gloves Consumption (Unit: Billions Of Pieces)

It also helps that the global gloves industry is dominated by a couple of key players, with four Malaysian companies - Hartalega, Top Glove Corporation Bhd (OTCPK:TGLVY, OTC:TPGVF, TOPG:MK), Kossan Rubber Industries (OTC:KSRBF, KRI:MK) and Supermax Corporation (OTC:SPMXF, OTCPK:SPMXY, SUCB:MK) - accounting for approximately 63% of global glove supply. The only non-Malaysia player among the top five glove manufacturers globally is Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited (OTC:SJLUF, STA:TB).

Given consistent industry demand and a concentrated market dominated by a handful of players, including market leader Hartalega, it is no surprise that the company has delivered strong top line and bottom line growth historically.

Hartalega's Historical Revenue And Earnings Growth

On the flip side, considering that there are minimal fluctuations in glove demand, industry supply becomes a key factor in determining the health of the global gloves sector. An overhang for the industry is the acceleration in capacity additions for the five largest glove manufacturers. As per the chart below, it is estimated the YoY effective capacity growth for these five will be +15% for 2020, representing a significant increase from the 7-9% YoY capacity growth in the past few years between 2015 and 2019, which matches the historical annual global demand growth for gloves in the high single digits.

Rubber Gloves Sector Capacity Growth

The industry oversupply situation could be partially alleviated by delays in capacity expansion. For example, Top Glove has delayed part of its expansion, with planned capacity expansion growth for 2020 reduced from +27.6% YoY to +16.8% YoY, according to a December 2019 local media report. At Hartalega's FY2019 Annual General Meeting in September 2019, the company highlighted that it is targeting an average annual +10% growth in capacity for the next three years and emphasized that it remains "cognizant of market demand to maintain a healthy supply-demand balance."

Labor Cost Pressures

As part of the Malaysian government's 2020 Budget announced in December 2019, the minimum wage in 57 cities and towns in Malaysia will be increased from RM1,100 to RM1,200 per month starting January 1, 2020. The 57 cities and towns, which include 13 state capitals and three federal territories, are mainly in urban areas of the country, where cost of living is higher relative to rural areas. Local media reports have estimated a negative impact on the earnings of Malaysian glove manufacturers in the 1.3-2.2% range.

Looking ahead, there could be further labor cost pressures for Hartalega and its peers in the medium term. The Malaysian government has set a target of raising the minimum wage in Malaysia to RM1,500 by 2023 before the term of the current administration ends. Furthermore, a proposal to extend overtime eligibility from employees earning under RM2,000 every month to those earning less than RM4,000 per month is currently under review.

Hartalega and other Malaysian glove manufacturers typically operate on a cost pass-through mechanism, where both cost savings and cost increases are shared with clients. However, it might be more challenging to pass through labor cost increases in the form of higher average selling prices in a shorter period of time, considering the potential oversupply situation in 2020.

Nevertheless, Hartalega is better positioned to tackle cost pressures compared with its peers, as the company continues to invest in production technology to improve its operating efficiency going forward.

Recent new production technology initiatives put in place include robotic automatic packing systems and digital imaging systems. Hartalega's robotic automatic packing system acts as a substitute for the manual process of inserting a stack of gloves into a box and helps reduce labor costs for the company. Similarly, its digital imaging system does the job of inspecting every piece of glove passing through the company's production lines and helps to reject defective gloves without relying on the human eye.

In its FY2019 Annual General Meeting presentation slides published in September 2019, Hartalega claims to have "the world's fastest and most efficient production lines." Its high‑capacity production lines can produce approximately 45,000 pieces of gloves per hour, which is the fastest in the industry.

Antimicrobial Gloves - New Long-Term Growth Driver Pending FDA Approval

Hartalega is an innovator in the rubber gloves industry, and its key achievements include being the first company to produce nitrile gloves on a commercial basis in 2002, when the industry was predominately producing latex gloves at that time. In 2015, the company introduced the world’s thinnest nitrile glove with a weight of 4.7 grams, which drove an acceleration in the adoption rate of nitrile gloves.

Hartalega Was A Pioneer In The Industry In Multiple Areas

In May 2018, Hartalega became the first company in the world to launch non-leaching (photosensitizers, active ingredients on gloves will not leach and be transferred to patients) antimicrobial gloves. The company referred to antimicrobial gloves as "the next game changer, creating a new standard of gloves" in its FY2019 Annual General Meeting presentation slides published in May 2019.

Hartalega's antimicrobial gloves can kill a wide range of antibiotic-resistant bacteria commonly found in a hospital environment quickly upon contact with their pathogen-killing molecules. The company's antimicrobial gloves, the first of their kind, help to prevent cross-contamination and have the potential to be a breakthrough product in the glove manufacturing and healthcare sectors.

While antimicrobial gloves are likely to be a key long-term growth driver for the company, they are not expected to have any significant positive impact on its earnings in the short term due to two key reasons.

One key factor is that Hartalega's antimicrobial gloves are currently priced only at a slight premium to its nitrile gloves despite their higher costs, in order to encourage client adoption. Another reason is that the company is still in the process of seeking US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for these gloves. Hartalega currently exports its antimicrobial to approximately 20 markets globally, but the company can only substantially expand its sales reach in the U.S. and other markets after obtaining FDA approval.

Valuation

Hartalega trades at 41.5 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) P/E and 36.5 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of RM5.55 as of January 20, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E is at a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 31 times.

It is valued by the market at 27.4 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA and 24.1 times consensus forward FY2021 EV/EBITDA. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year average EV/EBITDA multiple was approximately 21 times.

Hartalega also trades at a premium to its Malaysian glove manufacturer peers, as per the peer comparison table below.

Malaysian Glove Manufacturer Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Two-Year EV/EBITDA Top Glove Corporation Bhd 27.8 25.0 18.3 16.3 Kossan Rubber Industries 24.0 21.0 14.7 13.0 Supermax Corporation 13.3 12.1 8.5 7.8

Hartalega offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.4% and 1.6% respectively. The company has a policy of paying out 60% of its earnings as dividends.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Hartalega are higher-than-expected new capacity additions, a faster-than-expected increase in minimum wage closer to the medium-term target of RM1,500 per month in Malaysia, and a delay in FDA approval for the company's anti-microbial gloves.

