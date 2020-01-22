Baozun's Stock: Fire Sales (Pun Intended)

This is all just smoke and will go away over time.

Baozun's stock price has fallen quite a bit recently, but the stock is still a double since I added it to the Potential Multibaggers.

Introduction

As a lot of you know, I have been bullish on Baozun (BZUN) for years now. I picked it as Potential Multibagger #2 in May 2017. The stock has been very volatile over that period, but all in all, it has printed a great result:

Just as with many Chinese stocks, the top of mid-2018 is still far above the current price. But while a lot of Chinese stocks have gone up the last few months - the other Potential Multibagger JD.com (JD), for example - Baozun has fallen even further, and I have never experienced the level of bearishness about the stock as in the last few months. In this article, I explain what the reasons for the drop are, put the bear case in perspective and try to show that the time to scale into Baozun is now almost as good as it was in May 2017, when I first picked it. Investing is often going against the tide, but doing that carefully and in an informed manner reduces the risk.

The fire

On October 29, a warehouse used by Baozun burned. It was a raging fire and a lot of inventory was gone. Last month, on December 16, 2019, to be precise, Baozun issued the damage estimates. The company estimates the damage to an amount of approximately RMB53M, or about $7.5 million, which is the estimated maximum loss. I think it is good practice here that Baozun is careful and takes the maximum into account, although some inventory may still be useable. The fact is that the company still doesn't know. I'll explain this later in the article.

This loss will have an impact on Q4 2019, not just from the actual losses but from some other things too:

These accruals include inventory loss in the Company's distribution model, potential compensation to goods owned by brand partners that receive warehousing and fulfillment services from Baozun under the Company's consignment model, and legal and other expenses relating to damages incurred. At this time, the Company is actively seeking permission from local authorities to access the damaged warehouse.



I've heard complaints from some shareholders that Baozun didn't communicate about the fire, but there are several things you should know:

The fire was not in a warehouse of Baozun but of a third-party logistic subcontractor. The site was closed for everyone by authorities for safety and investigational purposes. Baozun tried to get in by negotiating. Based on the first reports, which came on Friday (the 13th), the company assumes it's the full cost, but it has not been allowed to go into the warehouse. This was a small warehouse, accounting for less than 0.5% of Baozun's total order volume.

All in all, this is no good news, of course, but it is a short-term issue that has nothing to do with the fundamentals of the business. People who have used the matter the damage estimates as a reason to short have been, well, burned:

The class action suit against Baozun

On top of the fire damage announcement, Baozun also faces a class action suit. We have seen this play out in a lot of stocks before. The reason usually is a big drop in the stock price and then the lawyer-vultures come out. Don't get me wrong. I've got nothing against lawyers: my wife is a lawyer, so I wouldn't even dare. But these ones are of the worst of their kind.

The ground for the class action suit is a claim that Baozun would have made a misleading statement about Huawei. As we all know by now, that brand has left Baozun. The lawyers now hope that they can show that the company made a false statement when it said that a leading electronics brand partner was transitioning. I've looked it up and this is what Robin Lu, Baozun's CFO, said on the Q2 2019 conference call:

Please note, this growth outlook hasn’t embedded the impact on GMV from the transitioning of the electronics brand into potentially a non-GMV partner.

I can't see anything wrong with this statement. The lawyers claim that this statement boosted Baozun's revenue, and after Huawei left, it suddenly dropped.

There are numerous examples of class action suits because of sudden drops in stock prices. Most of them end favorably for the company (nothing happens), and every now and then the company pays a relatively small sum, often just to get rid of the nuisance. But unless there is demonstrable fraud, these class action suits mostly end with a whimper. My prediction is that the same will hold for the class action against Baozun.

Baozun: As cheap as in May 2017?

One of the perks of having a Marketplace service is that there are great members in the community. One of the members of Potential Multibaggers is Sebids. He has reread my original Baozun article of May 2017 and come with a lot of insightful numbers that I was allowed to use for you in this article. I have reworked them somewhat, but the inspiration was all Sebids'.

In May 2017, when I first picked Baozun, the company traded at $17.66, a forward P/E of 15.5 and a forward P/S of 1.46. That was very cheap for a company expected to grow revenue at 20% and more for years to come. One year after my pick, the stock price had tripled. Sebids wondered how the numbers of Baozun now compare with those of then.

Baozun has a current market cap of $2.22 billion. That means that to have a P/S ratio of 1.46, the company should have $1.52 billion in sales. The revenue for next year is estimated to come in at $1.37 billion:

That means if Baozun is at more than 90% of the revenue, then it needs to have the same P/S valuation.

How about a forward P/E of 15.5? With a stock price of $35.56, the company needs EPS of $2.29 to have the same P/E as then. The analysts expect EPS of $2.10 in 2021. That means at the end of this year, Baozun will have a forward P/E of 16.9 and a P/S of 1.62. It's not the same valuation exactly, but it's dirt-cheap for a company that is expected to grow at 20% for quite a few years to come. That means if you buy Baozun now, it could double again over the next two to three years, as it has done after my first pick.

Conclusion

I see nothing to worry about over the long term for Baozun. The fire is, of course, a setback, but this has nothing to do with the fundamentals of the company. It's just noise distracting from the underlying company that has a long, long runway ahead of it.

The stock will remain very volatile, as it has been in the time since I picked it as a Potential Multibagger:

Just for some context to see how big the drops have been: the smaller arrows represent about 20% drops. Despite the high volatility, the stock is still up 100%. But Baozun is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Once the negativity around the company because of some temporary setbacks go away, the stock might as well jump 30% on a single day if the company sees great earnings results, as it has done before. If you look at the numbers at the end of this year, the stock is almost as cheap as when I bought it in May 2017. All you need is patience. Once the rain is over, the (Bao)sun will shine again.

