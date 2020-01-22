Ollie's Bargain Outlet Is Oversold

The company is expanding quickly to new locations and has a very profitable business model.

Ollie's stock has sold off 20% since its strong Q3 report and the stock has had no positive trading days in 2020.

Introduction

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) reported a strong Q3 in December and it triggered analysts to rate OLLI among the favorite S&P 400 stocks with a price target of $73.38.

However, following the brief rise post earnings, the stock has dropped ~24% in the past month. It is interesting to note that during this time, there has been no fundamental change in the company except the announcement of a new store in southern Texas (which in my opinion is good news).

Through this article, I aim to outline my bullish opinion on the company due to the strength in OLLI’s business, and the long-term opportunity presented to investors as a result of this sell-off.

Background

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, operating 345 stores in 25 states in the US.

Image source

During the third quarter, the company opened 13 new stores and entered new markets - Oklahoma and Massachusetts.

Source: Investor Presentation slide with Author’s modifications

During the Thanksgiving Break, the company suffered a tragic loss due to the unexpected passing of Mark Butler, the company’s CEO since 2003. Since then, the company has appointed COO John Swygert as the interim President and Chief Executive Officer (Source: Investor Relations). Mr. Butler championed OLLI’s explosive growth from 27 stores in 3 states to 345 stores in 25 states (1200% growth in stores in 16 years). His leadership will surely be missed, but I believe OLLI remains in capable hands under the new CEO.

Wall Street does not like uncertainty. It is likely that the leadership transition is seen as a risk by Mr. Market.

Issues surrounding the company

Number of Calendar Days during the Holiday Season

On Jan. 13, Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) reported that its comparable holiday sales were down by 2.6%. This caused the stock price to take a 20% beating on a single day. I believe this has led to the continued downtrend for OLLI as well.

In my opinion, comparing same-store sales to 2018 is a flawed analysis because there was a six-day difference in the number of shopping days in 2019 compared to the previous year.

The holiday shopping season can last anywhere between 25 and 31 days in the United States. The variable placement of Thanksgiving each year results in the fourth Thursday of November to run anywhere from November 22 to November 28. In 2019, it happened to be the 28th, so the shopping season is six days shorter than a year ago (and the shortest since 2013).

Comparable-store sales

The company reported a decrease in same-store sales during the second quarter due to cannibalization effect from its newly opened stores. This issue was discussed in my previous article - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Is Having A Sale.

Due to the cannibalization of sales in Q2, the outlook for same-store sales is not good for Ollie’s in 2019. With comps declining by 1.4% in the third quarter, it represents a contrast to last year's third-quarter comps growth of 4.6%.

The company reported a strong Q3 and it is evident that the company’s new store openings drive its top-line growth. Total sales are up 15.3% in a YoY comparison. Reduced gross margins was an issue in Q2 which management seems to have fixed by reporting the metric as 40.8% (indicating a 0.1% increase YoY).

Leadership Transition

Mark Butler’s unexpected passing is a big loss for the company. However, the leadership team is equipped with individuals having strong background in retail (many of whom have had long tenures at Ollie’s).

Source: Company presentation (modified)

Low Debt

Below is a comparison of Ollie's debt with peer discount retailers such as Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Five Below, Big Lots (BIG) and Burlington Stores (BURL).

Source: Wall Street Journal

Looking at the numbers above, OLLI has a lower debt percentage than its peers. The reduced leverage puts the company in a stronger position to acquire inventory during times of economic difficulty.

Source: Author’s calculations

Valuation

OLLI stock trades at the low end of its P/E ratio over the past 5 years.

Source: YCharts

Looking at the EV/EBITDA and the P/E ratio, it is clear that the higher multiple for OLLI, BURL and FIVE is as a result of their high growth rates (based on store count growth during the first three quarters of 2019).

Data Source: Company filings and author's calculations

Data Source: P/E and EV/EBITDA data from Seeking Alpha; Store count from SEC filings

Analysts covering the stock have a 12-month median target of 75.00 and this indicates a ~38% upside. Nothing fundamental has changed since the Q3 report and the company appears well-positioned for long-term growth.

First ever share buyback

During the third quarter, the company invested $40 million to repurchase approximately 689,000 shares. In my opinion, this is indicative of the leadership confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects (Source: Q3 conference call).

The company has $60 million remaining under its FY2020 share repurchase program.

No Positive Trading Days in 2020

Decrease in expected comparable-store sales (due to the holiday sales report from Five Below) and leadership change concerns due to the unexpected and tragic passing away of Mark Butler have caused trouble for the stock. Unfortunately, OLLI has had only one positive trading day in 2020.

Source: Yahoo Finance

With an RSI of 24.99,OLLI is oversold.

Source: profitspi.com

Risks

After the disappointing Q2 report on same-store sales being cannibalized due to the opening of new stores in close proximity of existing ones, the organization's strategy of selecting new store locations needs some refinement. The impact of Q2 is set to have its impact on FY20 performance as well. I believe this risk is already built into the company's current price multiple.

Mark Butler led Ollie's as the CEO since 2003. His passing away creates a big void that the company must fill. The board must take steps to quickly finalize the right person for the role and ensure continuity of the company's strategic objectives.

Conclusion

Mr. Market often provides opportunities to add to our favorite positions. I believe the recent dip in Ollie's stock price is one such opportunity.

Ollie's continues its growth path with increasing number of new store openings. Weak comparable-stores sales continue to be a point to be under observation. I believe the current leadership team is capable of championing Ollie’s growth path and delivering value to shareholders. The recent drop in stock price provides an excellent entry point to long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BURL, OLLI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.