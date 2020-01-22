Review Of The Current Investment Landscape - 2019 Edition

It may seem counter-intuitive that during a year in which the world economy recorded its weakest performance since the global financial crisis, asset prices delivered fantastic returns across the board.

Somewhat ironically, today’s situation is the exact opposite of the one we described about a year ago, when describing the investment landscape. Back then, macroeconomic indicators, especially in the U.S., continued to post fairly strong readings; while the normalization of the unconventional monetary policies of the past decade was arguably the biggest concern on investors’ minds, which prompted a sharp decline in asset prices in the fourth quarter of 2018. Fast-forward a year, and while macroeconomic indicators have deteriorated meaningfully, asset prices are at an all-time high, stimulated by central banks’ hasty policy reversal back towards monetary easing.

In short, 2019 has been one of the clearest demonstrations yet of the dichotomy between underlying fundamentals on the one hand and the impact of central banks’ alchemy on asset prices and investor sentiment on the other. We aim to expose this dichotomy in more detail in the following paragraphs.

Fundamental macroeconomic indicators

Real global GDP growth slowed to approx. 2.4% in 2019, according to the latest estimates published by the World Bank. This represents the softest reading of the past decade since the global financial crisis. Much of that slowdown can be attributed to the precipitous decline in global trade and foreign direct investment, which negatively impacted both advanced and emerging economies. Indeed, growth in the global volume of traded goods and services slowed to approx. 1.4% in 2019, versus 4.0% in 2018. This was largely due to the escalation of the U.S.-Sino trade dispute, and imposition of trade tariffs between the two counties. Following bilateral negotiations that have resulted in the signing of a Phase One agreement, including the possibility of a partial rollback of tariffs, growth in world trade volume is expected to pick up somewhat to 1.9% in 2020.

Manufacturing activity also declined throughout 2019, with the J.P Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI spending much of the year in contraction territory, before eventually recovering to just above 50 by year end. The Euro area, and particularly Germany, recorded the steepest contractions in manufacturing activity, with the latter’s PMI declining to below 42 in August 2019, a level not seen since the European sovereign debt crisis of 2012; before recovering towards 44 by year end.

The few bright spots that should be mentioned relate to the U.S. economy, where despite the negative impact of reduced trade volumes, unemployment remains at a generational low, median incomes continue to rise, and consumer spending remains fairly robust.

Focusing on the U.S. still, all of these considerations were reflected in corporate earnings growth, which came to a complete halt following last year’s supercharged growth (boosted by the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act). According to I/B/E/S data by Refinitiv, S&P 500 earnings are expected to amount to approx. USD 161.5 per share in 2019, representing a yoy growth of -0.2%, versus 23% in 2018. Moreover, it is important to note that S&P 500 earnings may not be an accurate reflection of profits across corporate America. Over the past couple of years, they have grown at a much faster pace than total U.S. corporate profits, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis in the National Income and Product Accounts (NIPA). Historically, such divergences have had a tendency to correct in favor of the national accounts.

Overall, many global macroeconomic indicators have deteriorated over the past year, including those highlighted above. Having said that, the U.S. economy remains fairly strong, at least on a relative basis. Still, these developments were enough to prompt major central banks, including both the Fed and the ECB, to reverse back to highly accommodative monetary policies, as discussed below.

Central banks reverse back to monetary easing

As previously mentioned, perhaps the biggest highlight of 2019 is the hasty policy reversal of central banks back to monetary easing, thus re-instating their infamous ‘insurance policy’, otherwise dubbed in the U.S. as the ‘Fed put’, which has been such a prominent fixture of the investment landscape since the global financial crisis.

It might be worth remembering the course of action that major central banks were supposedly committed to, only just a year ago. In the U.S., the Fed had been steadily raising the federal fund rate since late 2015, increasing it to 2.5% in December 2018. It had also started shrinking its balance sheet since October 2017. In Europe, the ECB had also moved to reduce the size of its asset purchase program, finally ending net purchases in December 2018. It had also guided for interest rates to start increasing slowly from -0.4% as of mid-2019 onwards.

As will not have gone unnoticed, things played out rather differently throughout 2019. Let’s start by looking at the Fed’s pivot. In mid-December 2018, Chairman Powell remained steadfast in saying that the balance sheet runoff was ‘on autopilot’. However, by January 2019, the Fed signaled a more flexible approach to the normalization of its balance sheet, stating that it was ‘prepared to adjust’ its plans in light of economic and financial developments. By March, the Fed announced that it would soon half the level of monthly redemptions in Treasuries, and then end its effort to reduce the size of its balance sheet altogether by September 2019. In addition, the Fed cut interest rates 3 times in July, September, and October by 25 bps each, to 1.75%.

Let us now turn to the ECB’s pivot. By March, the ECB walked back on its previous guidance of increasing interest rates in 2019, and announced that it would start a new asset purchase program throughout the year. In September, it announced a 10bps cut in rates to -0.5%, and the commencement of a new asset purchase program. Importantly, unlike previous programs that had a pre-defined timeline, this is an open-ended asset purchase program, ‘to run for as long as necessary’.

Coming back to the Fed, another aspect that must be highlighted relates to the USD market for repurchase agreements (repos). From a financial standpoint, what happened in September in the repo market was the most memorable occurrence of the last couple of years. On September 17th 2019, the secured overnight funding rate (SOFR) more than doubled to 5.25%, and the intraday rate reached close to 10%. Initially, a number of reasons for this spike were presented: a due date for U.S. corporate taxes, and a large settlement of U.S. Treasury securities. Yet, according to the latest quarterly review by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), ‘none of these temporary factors can fully explain the exceptional jump in repo rates’. Instead, it points to the fact that the Fed’s balance sheet runoff has resulted in a meaningful decline in bank reserves. In addition, the composition of bank’s liquid assets has increasingly been skewed towards U.S. Treasuries, which are being issued in an ever-greater quantity to fund the budget deficit, and which foreign buyers have increasingly shunned in recent years. As a result, banks’ ability to supply funding at short notice in repo markets was diminished. At the same time, increased demand for funding from levered financial institutions such as hedge funds compounded the strains of the temporary factors. Last, the BIS highlights a remarkable structural change in the composition of the interbank market over recent years, namely that the entire market has become dependent on funding from just four big banks. Whenever these four banks suddenly decide to stop lending to protect their reserve levels, whether by choice or due to regulatory constraints, it can create a severe liquidity shortage in the repo market.

In response to this development, the Fed stepped in and started offering overnight and 14-day repos. Then, on October 11th, the Fed announced that it was extending its offering of repos until at least January 2020; as well as commencing the purchase of Treasury bills at an initial pace of USD 60 billion a month at least into 2Q20, in order to increase the level of bank reserves. Last, as concerns grew that banks would pull back from lending ahead of regulatory capital calculations on December 31st, the Fed announced mid-December that it would increase overnight repos, maintain its offering of 14-day repos, and also offer another longer-maturity term repo operation that would span year end.

Overall, looking at both net additions from repo offerings, as well as the purchases of U.S. Treasury bills, one can observe that the Fed has grown its balance sheet by over USD 400 billion since the lows of early September 2019. Combined with the actions of other major central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ, and PBOC), this has resulted in a pivot from a net contraction to a net expansion of central bank balance sheets.

The main deductions that can be made from the actions of major central banks in 2019 are as follows. First, as we suggested last year, the normalization of the unconventional monetary policies of the past decade was always going to be a challenging undertaking. Some might even argue it is an impossible one in the current context. At the end of the day, central banks were forced to return to monetary easing in 2019 as a result of undeniable economic and financial realities. These include deteriorating macroeconomic fundamentals, as well as market signals like inverted yield curves and liquidity squeezes in the repo market. Incidentally, all of these are partially connected to excessive debt, which we cover in the next section. These considerations essentially forced central banks to cut interest rates and restart balance sheet expansion.

Second, one can question whether the Fed has a good understanding of the financial system, as it has evolved from a regulatory standpoint since the global financial crisis. Does it have a good understanding of the manner in which its monetary policies impact the financial system? Judging from last year’s repo episode, it is tempting to deduce that the Fed is ‘flying blind’, or at least with about the same level of visibility as all of us. Last, we should surely be concerned with the moral hazard of providing a liquidity backstop to levered financial institutions such as hedge funds, as the Fed now does in the repo market. Have we learned nothing from recent history?

Debt levels still on the rise, while the marginal productivity of debt keeps declining

According to estimates by the Institute of International Finance, total global debt increased to USD 253 trillion by the end of the third quarter of 2019, up 4% yoy. This represents more than three times the size of the global economy (322% of global GDP).

Government debt was the fastest-growing category in 2019, growing to over USD 69 trillion, or approx. 88% of global GDP. Non-financial corporate debt was the second-fastest growing category, reaching USD 74.4 trillion, representing an all-time high of 95% of GDP. Household debt also outgrew global GDP to USD 47.5 trillion, or 61% of GDP.

Taking a closer look at the U.S. in particular, total non-financial debt increased to USD 53.9 trillion by the end of the third quarter of 2019, or approx. 254% of GDP. According to the latest monthly statement released by the U.S. Treasury, total public debt outstanding, including intra-governmental debt, was approx. USD 23.2 trillion at the end of the year, or just over 110% of GDP. Note that this figure does not account for future unfunded liabilities that are essentially kept off the books, which AB Bernstein recently estimated to amount to close to 2,000% of GDP.

According to the Congressional Budget Office’s latest estimates, the U.S. budget deficit is expected to increase to close to USD 1.0 trillion in 2019, or 4.2% of GDP, and reach a staggering 8.7% by 2049. We continue to believe that the CBO’s near-term projections are rather optimistic projections, that don’t account for the real possibility of a recession in the coming years. Should similar budget dynamics apply as in the previous two recessions (i.e. approx. 20% decline in receipts, 25% increase in outlays), the deficit could conceivably increase at a much faster rate than projected.

Let us now turn to U.S. non-financial corporate debt, which amounted to USD 16 trillion by the end of the third quarter, or 75.3% of GDP. One troubling development that we highlighted last year was not only the fact that corporate debt to GDP continues to make new highs, but also the rapid deterioration of corporate credit quality over the past decade. For instance, the percentage of BBB-rated corporate bonds has increased from 34% in 2008 to approx. 50% in 2019, and even about 60% excluding banks. Another aspect that we continue to stress is that much of corporations’ borrowing capacity is being used for stock buybacks, rather than capital expenditures for new productive capacity or innovation, which has implications for future growth prospects.

Last, while the situation regarding household debt is better relative to government and corporate debt, the trend line in the rate of the percentage of loans greater than 90 days delinquent for credit cards and auto loans continues to be a bit of a concern.

In conclusion, debt levels continue to rise and are at very elevated levels as a percentage of GDP, especially government and corporate debt. Undeniably, an increase in public debt can stimulate aggregate demand and output in the short-term. Likewise, an increase in corporate debt can boost short-term EPS growth via stock buybacks. But when debt is used for unproductive uses, outgrows GDP, and reaches certain levels; its impact on growth can turn negative, as it eventually becomes subject to the law of diminishing returns.

Valuation levels are stretched

Now that we’ve reviewed a number of areas including fundamental macroeconomic indicators, central banks’ balance sheets, and debt levels; let us turn our attention to whether valuation levels appropriately reflect these inter-connected considerations.

The yields on 10-year government bonds across key geographies continued to decline in 2019, and remain extraordinarily low (and even negative or close to 0% in the case of Switzerland, Japan, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal!). Across many geographies, short-term interest rates remain below inflation, resulting in negative real interest rates. Looking ahead, the future trajectory of inflation remains highly uncertain, but it seems quite clear that central banks will aim to keep real short-term interest rates suppressed for the foreseeable future, in view of elevated debt levels.

Looking at corporate credit, while U.S. and EU high-yield spreads rose quite rapidly in late 2018, they proceeded to decline substantially throughout the year, and currently stand at 3.4% and 3.1% respectively. As such, the level of insurance against default that investors demand for such bonds is rapidly moving back towards all-time lows. While we recognize the many factors that could push growth and inflation expectations, and therefore interest rates, lower; we remain largely uninterested in the real return proposition of most credit investments in view of underlying credit quality, and are wary of using such instruments for the purpose of real capital appreciation.

Moving on to equities, whether one looks at 12-months trailing or forward P/E multiples for major indices, one can see that the valuation levels of equities have risen quite rapidly in 2019, which should come as no surprise given that stock prices have substantially outgrown earnings.

Furthermore, as we keep mentioning, it is of course wise to remember the various reasons why current P/E ratios arguably understate the extent to which equities are expensive, including high profitability levels and a growing disconnect between total corporate profits and those of large corporations that are index constituents.

Two long-term valuation metrics that address this issue are the Shiller P/E, which takes a 10-year average of earnings in order to smooth out cyclicality, and the ratio of total market capitalization to GDP. The Shiller P/E for the S&P 500 currently stands at 31.7x, up from 29.4x a year ago, and it remains in the 90th+ percentile, or nearly the most expensive it has been for over a century. Likewise, the ratio of total U.S. market capitalization to GDP surpassed 155%, which broke the all-time high of 1999.

Overall, looking at valuation levels across regions, it appears clear that most of the opportunities that had temporarily appeared a year ago have yielded strong returns in a very short time frame. The U.S. stock market indices have unmistakably been the ones experiencing the largest increases in valuation levels, but European indices haven’t been far behind. From a valuation standpoint, the markets that remain somewhat attractive as of today continue to be emerging markets.

Overall, valuation levels across asset classes and geographies are quite unattractive as of today, although company-specific opportunities still exist.

Summary and notes on positioning

All things considered, as we enter 2020, the current investment landscape remains one that warrants prudence with investment risks elevated compared to any point in recent years. Every investor needs to account for their own specific risk tolerance, time horizon, financial needs and goals and should of course factor in total asset allocation when evaluating exposures and diversification. Ultimately, our specific capital allocation and relatively defensive overall positioning will not be for everyone. But we can give some background on our strategy and some resulting investment decisions in today’s challenging markets that may be insightful for other investors.

We are a Swiss-based family office, primarily managing our own capital, and offering tailored asset allocation and equity products to a select group of clients that share our values and general investment objectives. Our time horizon is long-term if not infinite with a focus heavily on avoiding permanent loss of capital while meeting specific family goals and endeavoring to grow the capital base. Much of our investor base is in Switzerland and uses the Swiss franc as a home currency, leading to a differentiated focus than many US-based investors. Regarding most of our investments, especially in equities, we are generally bottom-up, value tilted investors with a macro overlay and a particular focus on quality. For equities, our investment process places a large emphasis on companies with defendable competitive positions and strong return metrics, as well as solid balance sheets. It also scrutinizes management teams’ historical track record of allocating capital, focusing on shareholder-friendly companies and seeking meaningful discounts to intrinsic value. While much of this article discusses market level valuations and challenges, we do not invest directly in the market, but rather in company or situation specific opportunities.

Our own asset allocation is balanced across asset classes with family specific investments related to real estate and private debt and equity, but generally our positioning reflects our defensive view and includes the following:

A higher than normal allocation to cash for use as dry powder, primarily in CHF.

A higher than normal allocation to gold and precious metals as a hedge against financial and other risks as well as additional “reserve currency” should more attractive opportunities arise.

Fixed income exposure near zero aside from some private debt, reflecting low or negative yields (especially in our home currency) and elevated credit risk for the return.

Equity exposure at the low end of our expected range, especially when factoring in short positions on major market indices.

Gold, cash and fixed income: Gold acts as a hedge against financial risks and holds its value far more effectively than fiat currencies. With financial risks elevated and monetary experimentation at sensational levels, it makes sense for us to hold more gold than usual. Nearly all of our exposure to gold is in the form of physical gold, but some investors can consider major gold ETFs such as the Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) and the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) if storage is an issue. We complement our physical gold exposure with select mining company positions in companies such as Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Eldorado Gold (EGO), Franco-Nevada (FNV), Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) and Kinross Gold (KGC). We have written in more detail on companies such as Franco-Nevada. To avoid company specific risks, some investors may want to choose a diversified mining vehicle such as the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) or the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING). For those still skeptical about increasing exposure to gold and precious metals, Dan Oliver’s Myrmikan Capital and Grant Williams offer some compelling arguments.

Stretched market valuations also call for building up dry powder in expectation of more attractive entry points. Both cash and gold should provide liquidity to put to work should those opportunities arise, which of course factors into our relatively large allocations to both asset classes. We have also floated the idea in a previous article that certain investors may want to shift some fixed income exposure into gold exposure, supporting yet higher allocations to the precious metal.

Regarding fixed income, we generally view the asset class as either a way to achieve some yield on cash over shorter periods or to protect capital while achieving acceptable yield over the mid-term. In Switzerland where yields are often negative, it makes little sense for us to put cash into shorter-term instruments. US based investors may however want to consider using short-term treasuries through instruments such as the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) or the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH). For the mid-term, the minimal yields on most other acceptable fixed income instruments simply don’t provide enough compensation for the risk. And we would advise caution when investing in even investment grade bonds through instruments such as iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) as the risks we flagged related to BBB rated companies or even higher than expected inflation may come back to bite speculative exposure in the space. With a truly long-term investment horizon, we often don’t need to avoid volatility which also informs our limited fixed income exposure, especially with few benefits from attractive valuation or yield.

Equities: We run a number of tailored equity mandates, but our two primary internal vehicles include our Oyat Dividend Fund and our Oyat Opportunity Fund. The former is more focused on dividend yield and safety while the latter is more focused on capital appreciation opportunities. But both funds share a focus on companies with defendable competitive positions and strong return metrics with relatively attractive valuations. Both are low-turnover and diversified, albeit with a focus on developed markets. We can shift between the strategies based on desired income outcomes, but they ultimately combine to form the core of our equity exposure. The fund holdings of the two strategies as of the end of 2019 are below.

Oyat Dividend Fund holdings

Oyat Opportunity Fund holdings

Investors can use broad stock market ETFs for equity exposure such as the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) or the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI). But we leverage our equity expertise to tailor our exposure to our risk tolerance and time horizon as well as income goals. We prefer the focus on high-quality companies at attractive prices to limit the risk of permanent capital impairment while also believing it will result in superior risk-adjusted equity returns over the long-term.

In general, we are positioning the portfolios more defensively for a number of reasons. Investors pushed up equity prices in 2019, partially in expectation that 2020 will provide a return to substantial earnings growth. There is certainly risk that the earnings rebound falls short of expectations or that it is already priced in. Valuations were also pushed up in 2019, and periods of unusually high valuations are often followed by periods of low price appreciation. Part of our defensive stance includes finding high-quality companies that haven’t participated in the market romp and that pay nice dividends as we highlighted in our recent piece on Gilead Sciences (GILD). Dividends may very well be more critical to competitive returns should price appreciation falter.

We also see other headwinds to potential equity returns in the mid-term. Many companies have loaded up their balance sheets with excessive debt while using the resulting liquidity to buy back shares. As balance sheet capacity is now limited for these companies, it’s doubtful that buybacks can continue at their recent incredible pace, taking a large buyer out of the market. But more importantly perhaps, is that money dedicated to buybacks is not spent on growth enhancing capital investments or innovation, possibly handicapping future growth. Earnings growth may be further hampered by rising labor costs. All in all, it’s time to be prudent and stick to high conviction opportunities that don’t necessarily reflect market averages. We have also hedged out some of our market risk by using futures on the S&P 500, Nasdaq and MSCI World, but shorting is certainly not for everyone.

Overall, it’s critical to remember that we invest for the very long-term, not just for 2020, and as this article articulates, we are tilted to the cautious end of our bandwidth based on the numerous elevated risks we see in the market today. We hope our investment landscape discussion and notes on positioning are useful for other investors with similar risk profiles and welcome comments or questions.

