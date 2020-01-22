Dividend Increases: January 1-17, 2020

I monitor dividend increase announcements for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past three weeks, 34 companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The table below presents a summary.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Aon (AON)

Founded in 1919, AON is a professional services firm that provides retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions; health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges; investment banking services; and customized insurance programs. The company serves individuals and corporate customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. AON is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

On Apr 10, AON declared a quarterly dividend of 44¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.0% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable Feb 14, to shareholders of record on Feb 3; ex-div: Jan 31.

Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

APOG designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies. APOG was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Jan 15, APOG declared a quarterly dividend of 18.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.1% from the prior dividend of 17.50¢.

Payable Feb 18, to shareholders of record on Feb 3; ex-div: Jan 31.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

BEP owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of more than 17,000 megawatts of installed capacity. BEP was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

On Jan 13, BEP declared a quarterly distribution of 54.25¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 5.3% from the prior distribution of 51.50¢.

Payable Mar 30, to unitholders of record on Feb 28; ex-div: Feb 27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

BMTC operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. BMTC was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

On Jul 18, BMTC declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.0% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Mar 1, to shareholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

BSRR operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers various deposit, loan, and financial management products and services. BSRR was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

On Jan 17, BSRR declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.3% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable Feb 13, to shareholders of record on Jan 30; ex-div: Jan 29.

First Busey (BUSE)

BUSE operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank, providing retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. BUSE was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

On Jan 14, BUSE declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.8% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Jan 24; ex-div: Jan 23.

Citigroup (C)

C is a diversified financial services holding company that provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. C was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Jul 17, C declared a quarterly dividend of 51¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.3% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Feb 3; ex-div: Jan 31.

Carnival (CCL)

CCL operates as a leisure travel company that operates more than 100 ships under brand names such as Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Holland America Line. The company also operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. CCL was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

On Apr 11, CCL declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.1% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable Mar 13, to shareholders of record on Feb 21; ex-div: Feb 20.

CMS Energy (CMS)

Founded in 1987 and based in Jackson, Michigan, CMS is an energy company engaged in independent power production and ownership of power generation facilities fueled by natural gas and biomass. The company generates, purchases, stores, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and natural gas. Through EnerBank USA, CMS provides unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements.

On Jan 16, CMS declared a quarterly dividend of 40.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.5% from the prior dividend of 38.25¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Feb 7; ex-div: Feb 6.

Citizens Financial (CFG)

CFG operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. The company provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. CFG was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

On Jan 17, CFG declared a quarterly dividend of 39¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.3% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable Feb 12, to shareholders of record on Jan 29; ex-div: Jan 28.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY)

CVLY operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank, which provides community banking services in Pennsylvania and Maryland. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services. CVLY was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

On Apr 9, CVLY declared a quarterly dividend of 16¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.2% from the prior dividend of 15.50¢.

Payable Feb 11, to shareholders of record on Jan 28; ex-div: Jan 27.

Donegal (DGICA)

DGICA, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company markets its insurance products through a network of independent insurance agencies. DGICA was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

On Apr 18, DGICA declared a quarterly dividend of 14.50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.8% from the prior dividend of 14.25¢.

Payable Feb 18, to shareholders of record on Feb 3; ex-div: Jan 31.

Donegal (DGICB)

On Apr 18, DGICB declared a quarterly dividend of 12.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.0% from the prior dividend of 12.50¢.

Payable Feb 18, to shareholders of record on Feb 3; ex-div: Jan 31.

Consolidated Edison (ED)

ED delivers electricity, gas, and steam. The company provides electric services to customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, and parts of Queens and Westchester County; and steam to customers in parts of Manhattan. ED was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

On Jan 16, ED declared a quarterly dividend of 76.50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.4% from the prior dividend of 74¢.

Payable Mar 16, to shareholders of record on Feb 19; ex-div: Feb 18.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Founded in 1968 and based in Houston, Texas, EPD provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. EPD operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services; and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

On Jan 13, EPD declared a quarterly distribution of 44.50¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 0.6% from the prior distribution of 44.25¢.

Payable Feb 12, to unitholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

Fastenal (FAST)

FAST sells industrial and construction supplies, including threaded fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes the supplies through a network of company-owned stores. Customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets. FAST was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

On Jan 16, FAST declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 13.6% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

First Republic Bank (FRC)

FRC and its subsidiaries provide private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Florida, Connecticut, New York, and Wyoming. The company operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. FRC was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

On Apr 12, FRC declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.6% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Feb 13, to shareholders of record on Jan 30; ex-div: Jan 29.

Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

Founded in 2005, GAIN is a publicly-traded business development company focused on acquiring mature, lower middle-market companies with $20 to $100 million in revenue, attractive fundamentals, and strong management teams. The company provides shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

On Jan 14, GAIN declared a monthly dividend of 7¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.9% from the prior dividend of 6.80¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Jan 24; ex-div: Jan 23.

Greenbrier (GBX)

GBX designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The company serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. GBXZ was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

On Jan 8, GBX declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.0% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Feb 18, to shareholders of record on Jan 28; ex-div: Jan 27.

Green Plains Partners (GPP)

GPP provides fuel storage and transportation services. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. GPP was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. GPP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

On Apr 19, GPP declared a quarterly distribution of 47.50¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 1.1% from the prior distribution of 47¢.

Payable Feb 7, to unitholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

Home Federal Bancorp (HFBL)

HFBL operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. HFBL founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

On Jul 10, HFBL declared a quarterly dividend of 16¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.3% from the prior dividend of 14¢.

Payable Feb 10, to shareholders of record on Jan 27; ex-div: Jan 24.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, HMLP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units [FSRU], liquefied natural gas [LNG] carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, HMLP had a fleet of five FSRUs.

On Apr 19, HMLP declared a quarterly distribution of 44¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 2.3% from the prior distribution of 43¢.

Payable Feb 14, to unitholders of record on Jan 30; ex-div: Jan 29.

Idacorp (IDA)

Founded in 1915 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, IDA is a holding company engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, and 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho.

On Oct 17, IDA declared a quarterly dividend of 67¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.3% from the prior dividend of 63¢.

Payable Feb 28, to shareholders of record on Feb 5; ex-div: Feb 4.

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

KALU manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. KALU was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

On Jan 14, KALU declared a quarterly dividend of 67¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.7% from the prior dividend of 60¢.

Payable Feb 14, to shareholders of record on Jan 24; ex-div: Jan 23.

Gladstone Land (LAND)

Founded in 1997, LAND is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the United States, which it then leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The company owns farms planted and harvested annually, and farms growing permanent crops.

On Jan 14, LAND declared a monthly dividend of 4.47¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.2% from the prior dividend of 4.46¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Jan 24; ex-div: Jan 23.

Alliant Energy (LNT)

LNT operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. LNT provides electricity and natural gas services to customers in the U.S. Midwest through two subsidiaries, Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company. LNT was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

On Jan 13, LNT declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.0% from the prior dividend of 35.50¢.

Payable Feb 18, to shareholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

Realty Income (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company®, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

On Jan 14, O declared a monthly dividend of 23.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.2% from the prior dividend of 22.75¢.

Payable Feb 14, to shareholders of record on Feb 3; ex-div: Jan 31.

ONEOK (OKE)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, OKE is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The company purchases, gathers, compresses, transports, stores, and distributes natural gas. OKE drills for and produces oil and gas, extracts and sells natural gas liquids, and is engaged in the gas marketing business.

On Jan 15, OKE declared a quarterly dividend of 93.50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.2% from the prior dividend of 91.50¢.

Payable Feb 14, to shareholders of record on Jan 27; ex-div: Jan 24.

Star Group (SGU)

SGU operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. The company also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. SGU was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

On Apr 16, SGU declared a quarterly dividend of 12.50¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.4% from the prior dividend of 11.75¢.

Payable Feb 4, to shareholders of record on Jan 27; ex-div: Jan 24.

Synnex (SNX)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Fremont, California, SNX provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments. Its Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems; software; consumer electronics; and complementary products. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services.

On Jan 9, SNX declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.7% from the prior dividend of 37.50¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Jan 24; ex-div: Jan 23.

STAG Industrial (STAG)

Founded on July 21, 2010 and based in Boston, Massachusetts, STAG is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG’s portfolio consists of 257 properties in 36 states with approximately 49 million rentable square feet.

On Jan 9, STAG declared a monthly dividend of 12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.7% from the prior dividend of 11.92¢.

Payable Feb 18, to shareholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

Union Bankshares Inc (UNB)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont, UNB operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank. UNB offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts in Vermont and New Hampshire.

On Jan 15, UNB declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.2% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Feb 6, to shareholders of record on Jan 27; ex-div: Jan 24.

Value Line (VALU)

VALU, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. The company's investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, options, and convertible securities. VALU was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Apr 18, VALU declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.3% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable Feb 11, to shareholders of record on Jan 27; ex-div: Jan 24.

WEC Energy (WEC)

Founded in 1981 and based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, WEC is an energy company that serves customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, and Minnesota Energy Resources. WEC’s subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

On Dec 5, WEC declared a quarterly dividend of 63.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.2% from the prior dividend of 59¢.

Payable Mar 1, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, FAST, WEC, and CCL.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

FAST's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and at the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in FAST in January 2010 would have returned 14.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WEC's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in WEC in January 2010 would have returned 16.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CCL's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in CCL in December 2009 would have returned 7.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: January 21-February 4, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (17 Jan) Years 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 21 January (Ex-Div Date 01/21) Main Street Capital (MAIN) 5.51% $44.62 9 3.9% 0.205 02/14 MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) 3.90% $76.89 17 14.7% 0.75 02/05 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 0.41% $157.59 27 8.3% 0.16 02/05 Wednesday, 22 January (Ex-Div Date 01/22) Colgate-Palmolive (CL) 2.42% $71.18 56 3.8% 0.43 02/14 Thursday, 23 January (Ex-Div Date 01/23) First Busey (BUSE) 3.22% $27.37 6 8.1% 0.22 01/31 Procter & Gamble (PG) 2.36% $126.41 63 3.1% 0.7459 02/18 Pentair (PNR) 1.61% $47.29 44 0.6% 0.19 02/07 Synnex (SNX) 1.09% $146.86 6 64.4% 0.4 01/31 Williams-Sonoma (WSM) 2.51% $76.59 14 7.5% 0.48 02/28 Friday, 24 January (Ex-Div Date 01/24) Bank of New York Mellon (BK) 2.69% $46.18 9 12.3% 0.31 02/07 ONEOK (OKE) 4.85% $77.17 17 10.7% 0.935 02/14 Star Group (SGU) 5.25% $9.53 7 7.4% 0.125 02/04 Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) 3.51% $36.48 7 3.6% 0.32 02/06 Value Line (VALU) 2.49% $32.11 5 5.7% 0.2 02/11 Monday, 27 January (Ex-Div Date 01/27) Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) 2.88% $22.24 9 10.8% 0.16 02/11 Tuesday, 28 January (Ex-Div Date 01/28) AptarGroup (ATR) 1.23% $117.32 26 5.4% 0.36 02/19 Citizens Financial (CFG) 3.82% $40.87 6 68.5% 0.39 02/12 Clorox (CLX) 2.69% $157.70 42 6.9% 1.06 02/14 Marsh & McLennan (MMC) 1.59% $114.15 10 10.4% 0.455 02/14 VSE (VSEC) 1.04% $34.50 16 12.3% 0.09 02/12 Wednesday, 29 January (Ex-Div Date 01/29) Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 2.88% $27.82 7 16.8% 0.2 02/13 Thursday, 30 January (Ex-Div Date 01/30) AES (AES) 2.80% $20.50 9 22.2% 0.1433 02/14 AO Smith (AOS) 2.05% $46.93 26 24.6% 0.24 02/18 Ames National (ATLO) 3.54% $27.13 9 6.3% 0.24 02/14 Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) 2.61% $39.86 9 6.6% 0.26 03/01 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 6.18% $28.81 22 4.2% 0.445 02/12 EPR Properties (EPR) 6.20% $72.54 9 5.7% 0.375 02/18 Eaton Vance (EV) 3.17% $47.39 39 9.4% 0.375 02/14 Fastenal (FAST) 2.72% $36.80 20 11.7% 0.25 02/28 Morgan Stanley (MS) 2.43% $57.51 6 30.0% 0.35 02/14 National Retail Properties (NNN) 3.72% $55.34 30 4.2% 0.515 02/14 Northwest Natural (NWN) 2.59% $73.63 64 0.6% 0.4775 02/14 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 6.20% $43.26 17 5.6% 0.67 02/14 People's United Financial (PBCT) 4.42% $16.05 27 1.5% 0.1775 02/15 Pfizer (PFE) 3.75% $40.51 10 6.7% 0.38 03/06 Signet Jewelers (SIG) 5.01% $29.52 9 16.5% 0.37 02/28 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 9.24% $15.37 26 8.4% 0.355 02/14 STAG Industrial (STAG) 4.44% $32.46 9 2.2% 0.12 02/18 Texas Instruments (TXN) 2.73% $131.70 16 21.0% 0.9 02/10 Unum (UNM) 3.88% $29.37 11 11.9% 0.285 02/21 Friday, 31 January (Ex-Div Date 01/31) Aon (AON) 0.83% $211.85 8 13.2% 0.44 02/14 Apogee Enterprises (APOG) 2.18% $34.34 8 11.8% 0.1875 02/18 Citigroup (C) 2.51% $81.12 5 116.9% 0.51 02/28 Casey's General Stores (CASY) 0.76% $168.82 20 9.9% 0.32 02/17 Donegal (DGICA) 4.02% $14.42 17 2.0% 0.145 02/18 Donegal (DGICB) 3.95% $12.90 17 1.9% 0.1275 02/18 Realty Income (O) 3.65% $76.35 27 4.3% 0.2325 02/14 Paychex (PAYX) 2.81% $88.24 9 10.6% 0.62 02/20 PNM Resources (PNM) 2.39% $51.38 9 9.4% 0.3075 02/14 Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) 3.35% $93.34 8 5.4% 0.7825 03/02 Monday, 3 February (Ex-Div Date 02/03) EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) 15.38% $30.17 8 17.9% 1.16 02/13 Metlife (MET) 3.35% $52.61 7 8.1% 0.44 03/13

