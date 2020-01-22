Amazon: You Can Do Better, Here's Why

Dissecting Amazon's Q4 2019 expectations - will it deliver 19% growth rates? And is this priced in already?

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) has been a poor performer these past twelve months, returning 14% compared with the S&P 500's (SPY) 27%.

Objectively, the company is firing away on all cylinders and is more diversified than ever before.

However, realistically, the truth of 'the law of large numbers' is reflected in Amazon's slowing growth rate. Furthermore, Amazon's holiday season results will skew its full-year 2019 performance.

Compounding factors, its stock is substantially overvalued. Altogether, this stock is best avoided. Here's why:

All Important Q4 2019 Results

Amazon's Q4 is mightily important: in 2018, its Q4 operating income was worth approximately 31% of its full-year 2018 operating income.

In other words, just how strongly its Q4 results come out can have a significant impact on its overall reported results and cash flow generation.

Investors are hoping that Amazon's Q4 2019 reports high teen growth rates. Maybe as much as 19%. But if that is so, is this evidence that Amazon is in high-growth era?

Furthermore, even if Amazon were to continue growing at 18-20% for a few more years, are investors not pricing in already substantially higher growth rates, for much longer?

Is Amazon a High-Quality Business?

This is a very divisive question? Rationally, I understand that Amazon's moat is unparalleled. Amazon pretty much solely disrupted the retail landscape forever.

As for the cloud, yes, it was a visionary and a trailblazer, but few can objectively declare that AWS has a moat anywhere near Amazon's retail operations. Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure was very slow to wake up, but now is gaining ground at a very rapid clip.

Nevertheless, you may argue that AWS is a terrific business, with high margins and strong cash flows, but when investors pay up for Amazon's market cap, you are not able to pick and choose which segment you get. What matters is Amazon's consolidated performance.

So, I'll ask again, is Amazon a high-quality business? Again, this is highly contentious given that Amazon's business has razor-thin margins. Bullish shareholders often charge that Amazon is preloading its expenses and that once Amazon takes the foot off the pedal, its margins will leap up.

Convenience or Price: What's More Valuable?

Realistically, I fail to see how Amazon is able to significantly take its foot off the pedal and still post strong growth.

For example, many shareholders' bullish thesis revolves around the fact that Amazon is so convenient that it could raise prices and consumers would still opt to purchase from its platform.

This argument in and of itself stuns me the most. Firstly, because it speaks of a strong availability bias. Why? Because many investors are wealthy individuals that value time more than money. But guess what? Not everyone is in the same boat.

The bulk of consumers still value disposable income. Also, it should be noted that for many purchases consumers would be happy to get it delivered 1-2 days. Indeed, there are already competitors who are starting to invest aggressively in fast delivery, such as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), and have 1-day delivery.

Next, I contend that if Amazon was to significantly raise prices, this would start to erode its main competitive advantage. It's not too challenging to buy merchandise from other online retailers at the correct price.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

The peers I've chosen are not pure-play cloud or even retail competitors - I've simply gone with large-tech companies, which are dominant in their field.

Of course, we could compare Amazon to SaaS players, or even Walmart. Nevertheless, the above table drives home the point that Amazon is not cheaply valued.

However, what is not factored in my bird's eye view of Amazon's cash flows from operations are its heavy capital expenditure requirements or financial leases. Why not? Because I believe that is overkill and unnecessary to drive home my point. The table above already shows that amongst its peers, Amazon is one of the most expensive players.

Even without factoring in the fact that Amazon is the most capital- intensive amongst its high-tech peers, readers can grasp my point.

The Bottom Line

If we take a step back and reconsider our Amazon thesis, we would be reminded that not only are investors capable of not investing in Amazon, but actuality, there is a whole bunch of cheaply valued stocks outside of these listed peers.

Investing is about being selective: not about deploying our savings into companies simply because we are familiar with its service or products. Even if you have Amazon Prime, Amazon Music, Amazon Cloud (I have all these and audible too!), it does not make it a worthwhile investment, if the stock is overvalued.

Next Thursday after-hours Amazon reports its Q4 2019 results. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.