Healthy Credit, A Good Dividend, And A Repeatable M&A Model Supporting People's United Financial

People's United delivered a good quarter, but investors were more concerned about the outlook for slower revenue growth and higher expenses, as well as potentially less capital return.

People’s United Financial (PBCT) isn’t going to win any sprints, but I don’t think that’s why most of its shareholders own the stock. People’s United is a high-quality bank that doesn’t take a lot of chances on lending, but instead chooses to leverage a solid core deposit base in the Northeast U.S. while steadily executing on a roll-up community bank M&A strategy and paying a healthy dividend. I can, and will, quibble about unimpressive long-term tangible book value growth, but steady dividend growth over time is not a bad thing.

The shares haven’t really gone anywhere from when I last wrote about the stock, underperforming the sector, and I’m not all that surprised. People’s United has some counter-cyclical defensive characteristics, but I thought those were already reflected in the share price, and I continue to believe that is the case today.

A Good Quarter, But Relative To Unreliable Estimates

While People’s United posted some good numbers next to sell-side expectations, there was a wider-than-average spread across estimates for most of the line-items – not unusual in the first quarter or two after significant M&A deals, but it makes for noisy and unreliable comparisons. Even so, a double-digit beat at the pre-provision line is nothing to sneeze at, and I’d call this a good quarter, even if guidance wasn’t so strong.

Revenue rose more than 18% yoy and almost 10% qoq, boosted by the two acquisitions that People’s United closed in 2019. Revenue came in better than 2% ahead of sell-side estimates. Net interest income rose 15% yoy and almost 10% qoq, with acquisition-boosted growth in earning assets (up 16% yoy and 9% qoq) and a purchase accounting boost to net interest margin. Reported net interest margin exceeded expectations by about 8bp, while core NIM declined 8bp yoy and 3bp qoq (not bad on a relative basis). Non-interest income jumped 31% yoy and 10% qoq, within which wealth management income rose 6% yoy and came in flat qoq.

Expenses were up over 12% yoy and 4% qoq, and this is one of the line-items were there was a significant spread in sell-side estimates (not all analysts use the same definition of “core” expenses). Reported pre-provision profits rose 26% yoy and 18% qoq, exceeding the sell-side by more than 10% (or around $0.05/share), but again I note that it’s not really feasible to tease out the individual modeling assumptions within the sell-side average estimates. Either way, “core” EPS beat expectations by more than four cents.

A Sluggish Lending Environment Remains A Growth Headwind

The Fed’s loosening cycle is making it more difficult for banks to make money and sluggish loan demand (as well as rampant competition in many markets) is not making it any easier for banks like People’s United.

Loans rose 24% yoy and more than 12% qoq in reported end-of-period terms, with underlying organic performance showing a slight contraction on a qoq basis. Average loans were up 20% yoy and about 10% qoq (up less than 1% qoq organic), and missed sell-side expectations by about 1%. Loan yields held up well, with a 10bp yoy decline and a 17bp qoq decline.

Deposits, too, were boosted by the acquisitions, with reported average balances growing more than 17% yoy and 9% qoq. Non-interest-bearing deposits grew 12% yoy and 9%, making up a little less than 23% of overall average deposits. Interest-bearing deposit costs rose 3bp yoy and fell 17bp qoq, while total deposit costs rose 3bp yoy and declined 13bp qoq. Relative to most banks I follow, People’s United was more aggressive in repricing deposits, and that helped support NIM. With relatively low loan growth expectations, I expect that People’s United can keep a pretty firm hand on deposit pricing in the near term.

Credit was unsurprisingly solid. People’s United has long had better (lower) charge-off ratios than its peer group, and nothing is really changing there. I’m impressed that charge-offs remain particularly low in the CRE portfolio.

Near-Term Challenges And Long-Term Opportunities

Management’s guidance for 2020 did seem to disappoint relative to Street expectations. Management guided to a lower fee income growth rate, and I didn’t really get a good sense of what is driving that. Management also guided to higher expenses – I don’t think there’s anything fundamentally wrong here from an operating leverage perspective; I think, if anything, analysts have gotten accustomed to rapid, significant accretion from past deals and may have been modeling too much too soon.

A core loan growth forecast of 2% to 4% is unexciting, but also unsurprising given the trends in People’s United’s operating region. Management indicated that it is targeting a 10% to 10.5% CET1 ratio by year-end 2020, and given the 10.2% ratio for the fourth quarter, that leads me to think that some of the disappointment in guidance was tied to lower anticipated share buybacks (and/or less of a boost to dividends).

Longer term, I see some attractive opportunities for the business. I like the equipment finance business, a national platform that the bank has build through multiple acquisitions and that has a good diversity of end-market exposures. Not only does this business have the best yields by category (5.58% versus an average of 4.29%), I also see solid long-term growth opportunities, though with higher ongoing credit costs (that’s just the nature of the business). I also see no reason why People’s United can’t, or won’t, continue to use its M&A roll-up model to grow the business; this M&A activity does suppress tangible book value growth, but management has proven they can drive attractive operating synergies relatively quickly. Given the capital targets, I don’t think big M&A is likely in 2020, but I expect management would ease that target if the right opportunity emerged.

The Outlook

Not much changes for me from a modeling perspective. Between the loan growth outlook, the fee income outlook, and the expense outlook, most of what drove the beat in Q4 seems to be less of a trend into 2020, so I’m not making meaningful changes. On a core earnings basis (not EPS), I expect growth in the neighborhood of 5% across both the next five and 10 years, but this does not include future M&A.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings, ROTCE-driven P/TBV, and PE, I think fair value for People’s United is in the $16.50 to $17.50 range. As I mentioned before, People’s United offers a good dividend yield and I have no worries about the company maintaining the dividend. Likewise, between the company’s historical credit experience and the current reserve situation, I’m not really worried about credit risk. The biggest issue, frankly, is the so-so outlook for earnings and tangible book value growth relative to the valuation. It all seems fair enough, but I prefer to invest in situations with unfairly positive potential returns for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.