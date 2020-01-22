Rising Inflation To Hit Real Wages In 2020 And Could Contribute To Slower Real GDP Growth

2020 is shaping up for a year when average weekly paychecks are not likely to beat the rate of inflation and that'll contribute to slower growth this year.

The rate of growth in average weekly earnings have been declining of late.

Year over year, inflation shot up to 2.29% in December of 2019 and has been in a rising trend.

The US economy has been in a state of moderate growth. This is largely on account of rising wages and weekly earnings that have been well above the rate of inflation. This moderate growth rate is going to be at risk in 2020 as inflation picks up to the point that wages and weekly paychecks are no longer keeping pace with inflation.

Food prices in particular are at risk of being an inflationary force this coming year. Medical care cost inflation is also picking up steam.

So while average weekly earnings have risen all throughout 2019 at a higher rate than inflation, helping to boost living standards and household balance sheets with higher savings rates, the year ended with inflation edging slightly higher than average weekly earnings year over year.

Here is a chart showing the personal savings rate for the past 2 years where you can see it rose throughout 2019 Vs 2018.

All said and done, 2019 was an excellent year for the economy.

Inflation In China

As a side note, inflation is running rampant in China. Inflation has reached 4.5% in China year over year, which is an 8 year high. Food prices, particularly pork, have contributed greatly to overall inflation having risen 17.5% year over year.

So as inflation is sweeping China, there is no reason it can't come to the US as well.

US Inflation Forecast

Forecasting inflation involves a lot of factors that warrant consideration. To help with that, I created this array to sum up the key factors and make judgment on them.

Source: theinflationbeat.com

I'm forecasting that over the course of 2020, we see slower rate of credit growth coupled with more inflationary forces that make wages and weekly earnings growth rates less likely to be above the rate of inflation.

It's the credit growth that pays for rising wages and weekly earnings. It pays for corporate profit growth as well. I foresee inflation staying around 2% or above while weekly earnings may start to increase at a rate under 2%.

All of these forecasts are subject to change as each month's data comes out.

Food and Medical Care Costs

It's food prices in China that are a major inflationary force that is contributing to overall inflation over there.

Food prices here in the US have been very low. What I'm noticing is that the food price index from the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is moving sharply higher of late.

Source: FAO

Food consumption expenditures as a percent of overall personal consumption expenditures reached a record low in November at 7.0%

Given the recent surge in the food price index, 2020 could shape up to be a year when we see inflation in food prices in the US as well. We'd then likely see food expenditures take a slightly bigger piece of our spending pie.

Medical care inflation has also been moving higher and looks to be an inflationary force at this moment as we start off 2020.

Medical care inflation rose 4.57% in December. It was trending below 2% in the first half of 2019.

This is a more significant inflationary force as medical care expenditures make up nearly 17% of overall personal consumption expenditures. US consumers will feel this pain.

US Dollar

The US dollar bottomed in mid 2011 and has been in a rising trend since. This rising trend has been a deflationary force helping to keep commodity prices down and the cost of imports lower as well.

It's best to see the dollar index from a year over year percent change perspective.

This chart above goes back since mid 2011. The dollar has been stronger year over year nearly every month aside from the period in late 2017 to mid 2018.

As the dollar index hovers around 130 again, same as the previous peak in 2002, it may prove to be topping here. Year over year gains are now nil and so the current situation for the dollar is that it's proven to neither be an inflationary force nor a deflationary force.

The dollar strength throughout 2019 was certainly a deflationary force helping keep both commodity prices down and import prices down.

Unless the dollar stages another rally, it will not prove to be a deflationary force like it was in 2019. This helps give justice as to why 2020 should prove to be a year when wages will have a much harder time keeping up with inflation.

Investment Implications

The Conference Board predicts GDP growth will finish up 2019 at an annual rate of 2.3% and slow to 2.1% in 2020. No recession is forecasted. So there is a consensus for slower growth in 2020 Vs. 2019 from what I'm gathering.

My research suggests the very same, slower growth in 2020 vs. 2019.

As I noted in my array above, investors should shoot for a minimum return of 2% for 2020. This is only barely in line with inflation. Risk appears to be high in 2020 for assets like stocks and long term bonds.

A higher allocation to short-term fixed income can be considered. I do not envy Warren Buffett having to sit on nearly $128 billion in cash trying to figure out what to do with it. It is telling that he too is having a hard time finding prudent long term investments.

