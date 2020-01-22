Wells Fargo: The New Regime Begins

Mr. Scharf will soon put out his vision for the bank and investors should really pay attention: Wells Fargo's size makes it a major part of where banking is heading.

Mr. Scharf is taking over a bank that has some really good parts to it, but is still plagued with the results from the fake account scandal.

The new CEO of Wells Fargo, Charlie Scharf, has just taken over the beleaguered bank and is now set to bring his banking experience to turn things around.

Charles Scharf is now at the helm of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC).

Mr. Scharf was named CEO in September, but did not take over the reins until this January.

He has his work cut out for him.

Seems like we are talking a lot about new or relatively new CEOs at some of the biggest financial institutions in America.

Just this past week I have written posts on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), whose leader David Solomon has only been top gun for about a year. Then there was Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) whose leaders have been there for a relatively long time, but the main story about these banks is that their leaders Michael Corbat and James Gorman, respectively, have overseen relatively successful turnarounds at their organizations.

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) leader, Brian Moynihan, has also overseen a fairly lengthy restructuring and now has his organization performing quite well.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is the only bank that has the leader it went into the Great Recession with, and right now is riding at the top of the gear, the gold standard of the big financial institutions with a 19 percent return on tangible capital for 2019.

Mr. Scharf faces quite a task, as Wells Fargo, which looked like the real pacesetter in the banking industry coming out of the Great Recession, a clean and straightforward bank, nose-dived with its fake-account scandal, which surfaced in 2016.

Additional problems surfaced in the subsequent years.

And, Mr. Scharf is now the third new Chief Executive Officer to take on the responsibilities of turning Wells Fargo around.

As we have seen in other corporate cases recently, like General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) and Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA), weak leadership at the board of directors' level has contributed to not only the breakdown of the corporate structure of these companies, but also have contributed to the continuing problems in their choice of leadership and their failure to serve the shareholders of their companies in the responsible way that was expected of them.

Thus, Mr. Scharf has a lot of work to do and a lot of people glaring down over his shoulder to see whether or not he can do the job.

What does Mr. Scharf bring to the job?

Well, perhaps the most important thing going for him is the fact that he was the protégé of Jamie Dimon, legendary Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

Robert Armstrong and Laura Noonan, in the Financial Times refer to him as “Mr. Dimon’s ‘go-to guy’ for advice, problem solving and getting things done.”

And, just as Mr. Scharf takes over, the bank faced a 53 percent decline in fourth-quarter earnings as higher expenses and more charges from the 2016 fake accounts scandal were recorded.

Wells Fargo has almost $2.0 trillion in assets and 260,000 employees and is the fourth-largest bank in the world by market capitalization. So there is a lot of territory for him to work on.

As Mr. Armstrong and Ms. Noonan relate, Mr. Scharf began his association with Mr. Dimon in the mid-1980s. He has more or less maintained a connection with Mr. Dimon through the latter’s move from Commercial Credit to Citigroup to Chicago’s Bank One. He rose, along with Mr. Dimon after JPMorgan acquired Bank One in 2004.

Then Mr. Scharf got experience running the ‘payments giant Visa in 2004 and then became chief executive of BNY Mellon in 2017.

There is nothing in his record to indicate that he did not pull his weight or he failed to execute.

Wells Fargo does have a solid base, particularly in the consumer area, a place that a lot of banks would like to be these days, and has been a leader in the retail mortgage business.

As late as the year 2018, Wells Fargo has had a return on tangible capital of 12.2 percent.

But loan and deposit growth at the bank have been slow to recover over the past couple of years as the bank’s customer base has shown a distinct decline in trust in the leadership of the bank.

Trust, obviously, is something that Mr. Scharf is going to have to rebuild.

As of yet, Mr. Scharf has spoken very little about his vision for the future and how this vision will be executed. This will be the next major task that he will have to deliver on.

One should not downplay how important this is, especially for building up the trust that has been lost. Mr. Scharf is going to have to deliver a vision that is reasonable, but is also achievable.

We have seen Michael Corbat at Citigroup and James Gorman at Morgan Stanley have been able to pull off their restructuring efforts.

But, it is another time and another economic situation.

One should have some faith that Mr. Scharf will be able to make this turnaround happen, so let’s encourage him in his efforts. I believe that he certainly has the credentials to pull it off.

But, there is another thing going on here and that is one reason why I have been reviewing the situation of the six biggest financial institutions in the United States here at the start of 2020.

In the next ten years, I think you are going to observe the biggest transformation of the US banking industry ever. As of June 30, 2019, the FDIC records that there are 4,630 commercial banks in the United States.

I believe that by the end of this coming decade, there will be fewer than 500 banks in the system, maybe even less than 200 banks or even less.

The banking system will be dominated by a handful of institutions, all electronically driven living off of the advances of information technology. This information, as with all of the “new” Modern Corporations, will be basically constructed from intellectual capital and scale will be no problem for them. This is the future of finance.

I have focused upon these six financial institutions this past week or so because what they envision and what they do will bring them to dominate the future banking system. So we need to watch them closely. And, investors need to watch these six carefully, because they are going to drive the transition and are going to be the survivors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.