State Of The S&P 500 Starting In 2020

This article doesn't make predictions, it is an objective view on hard data about the S&P 500 (SPY, IVV, VOO), and the economy. We can see good and bad things in the current situation.

The Good

Technicals:

All stock indexes have been obviously bullish in recent months. Is price action too good to be sustainable? Looking at longer time frames may give us an answer.

The S&P 500 crossed the 3200 and the 3300 marks without hesitation:

S&P 500 current bull market (chart: F. Piard, data series: Yahoo)

The chart looks stretched to the upside, inviting some analysts to call it a bubble. In reality, the chart of the S&P 500 index in logarithmic scale shows a very steady trend for 10 years and no bubble pattern:

S&P 500 current bull market in log scale.

The current slope is higher than the 10-year average, but price action is in a normal ascending range: there is no sign of excess or downturn. If you want to see what a bubble looks like, watch the chart of palladium.

Even in a long-term view since 1949, the index is in its normal ascending range:

S&P 500, 71 years in log scale.

At least, it is not out of tracks like in 1987 before the “Black Monday” crash, or between 1995 and 2000. The current bull market looks like a positive correction of the 1999-2009 “lost decade.”

For the short term, I wrote here in December:

January and February are weak months in the middle of the good season: a correction in the next 2 months would not be a surprise.

This note of caution is still valid, but seasonal patterns don’t work every single year (here is an old article written in 2013).

AAII sentiment:

In this week’s AAII survey, bullish opinions are about 4 percentage points above the historical average and 7 percentage points below the 1 standard deviation line. It means the crowd’s sentiment is bullish, but not in euphoria. In the first half of October, the bull ratio fell far below 1 standard deviation under the mean 2 weeks in a row. According to AAII historical data, it was a contrarian clue pointing to an 84% probability of gain in 12 months and a median return about 14%. Of course, past data are not a guarantee for the future.

Unemployment:

Looking at unemployment rate in 70 years, I found its short-term trend may be one of the best market-timing indicators among simple economic data. The last release of unemployment rate is at a 50-year low. It looks good for now.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Civilian Unemployment Rate [UNRATE], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Short interest in S&P 500 components:

Academic research shows that the average short-interest in stocks is a good predictor of market return: the lower the value, the better the expectations (Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou, 2016). The average short interest in S&P 500 stocks was in a short-term uptrend in the second half of 2019, but it fell significantly in January and the long-term trend is also down (bullish for stocks).

3-year chart of the average short interest in S&P 500 stocks, in percentage points

Housing Starts:

I wrote in December:

Housing starts have been swinging between bullish and bearish for 3 years. The recent breakout is rather encouraging.

The breakout is more than confirmed. Housing starts surged almost 17% in 1 month and more than 40% in 1 year. It is a big jump, but still far below the 2006 bubble.

U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Housing Starts: Total: New Privately Owned Housing Units Started [HOUST], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Real Retail and Food Sales:

After an all-time high in August, retail and food sales have been on a plateau since September. The bullish trend line looks safe for now.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Advance Real Retail and Food Services Sales [RRSFS], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Earnings Surprises

In the last complete earnings season, 75.1% of S&P 500 companies have beaten EPS expectations. The next chart plots the difference between good and bad EPS surprises in S&P 500 companies since 2000 in percentage (0.5 is 50%). The horizontal orange line is the historical average.

The EPS surprise difference is above the historical average and trending up.

CAB:

The Chemical Activity Barometer (CAB) is a leading indicator based on chemical activity published by the American Chemistry Council. It has been in a range since October 2018. My indicator based on CAB is slightly bullish for January.

The Bad

Aggregate EPS trend:

The S&P 500 aggregate EPS has been in a slow downtrend for 11 months.

Valuation:

S&P 500 stocks are overpriced by about 37% according to my metrics. It’s bad, but I have already measured an overvaluation of 39% before the correction of February 2018. Despite high valuations, the equity risk premium is favorable to stocks regarding my SEP metric (simplified equity premium).

Baltic Dry Index:

The Baltic Dry Index (hereafter named BDI) is a weighted average of bulk shipping freight costs on several routes. Bulk shipping is in the early steps of the supply chain of many products, making BDI a potential leading indicator of global economic activity. Academic research reports that BDI is a statistically significant predictor of stock market returns (Bakshi, Panayotov, Skoulakis, 2011). My indicator based on BDI is bearish due to a recent and steep downtrend.

Treasury yield spread:

The 10-year minus 3-month Treasury yield spread was negative on 3/22/2019 for the 1st time since 2007, then from 5/23 to 10/11. A negative value has anticipated previous recessions by 6 to 18 months. Coming back in positive territory doesn’t invalidate the signal: the spread was positive again when recessions started.

Spread T10Y3M retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

In the chart above, grey zones are recession periods. Anyway, the data sample is too small to evaluate its statistical accuracy. It looks like a possible recession predictor, but a bad timer.

Some of the data presented above have been a part of our systematic risk management in Quantitative Risk and Value since 2015. The next chart is a simulation of $100 invested in SPY and in our indicator-based RMSB strategy using index ETFs since 2001. Simulations, backtests and real past results are not a guarantee of future risks and returns.

