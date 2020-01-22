Assessing The Strength Of Buckle's Dividend

SA author Josh Arnold wrote a very poignant piece on Buckle (BKE) last month. The premise of his article was that the stated 4.73% yield, along with the special dividend of $1.25 (or another 4.9% based on the present share price) which was paid a few weeks ago, was not enough to convince him to consider owning the stock. He went into the present valuation and the lack of earnings as his main reasons for not wanting the stock at present.

We find a lot of validity to his argument. Buying stocks at attractive valuations (with earnings power) many times turns out to be a successful combination. It seems that Josh Arnold is obviously an experienced active investor who actively buys and sell stocks when they become oversold/overbought or when earnings slow down meaningfully, as mentioned before.

Just looking at the long-term chart above of Buckle would make us agree with Josh Arnold from a valuation perspective. As we can see below, shares currently are in overbought territory, as we can see from the RSI and stochastics indicators. We had a similar situation back around 2011, but shares decided to keep on rallying. The underlying reason for this, however, was that earnings were increasing by high- to mid-single digit percentages between 2011 and 2013. Finally, shares topped out (as did earnings at $3.39 per share) as we can see in 2014.

The best time (when the MACD indicator dropped to ultra-low levels) to buy this stock was back in mid-2017. The question now is whether shares will come back down to test the up-trending monthly trend line. Ironically enough, this support level is right in line with Buckle's 50-month moving average of around $17.50 a share.

Besides the fact that Buckle would have a single-digit earnings multiple at this price, its dividend would also be a big draw for investors. Let's see how the company's main dividend metrics have been trending until now.

First off, Buckle is an exceptional dividend-paying stock. The firm has been paying an extra (at least $1+ a share) special dividend in January for many years now. The reported dividend growth rates on financial websites only include the quarterly increases. When we go by the quarterly increases, Buckle has increased the payout by 5.1% over the past 12 months, which is in line with what the firm has been increasing by over the past 3-5 years.

The question is, with operating profit well down from just a few years back, can Buckle continue to pay out that generous special dividend as well as raise the quarterly payout every year?

Well, despite net income coming in at $99 million over the past four quarters, both free cash flow as well as operating cash flow covered the dividend payment of $98 million in this time period. Capex came in only at $8 million, which obviously took a lot of the pressure off cash flow in this time period.

When we go to the balance sheet, we can see that inventory at $138 million remains at similar levels we were used to 5 years ago, when sales were much higher. The quick ratio, for example, dropped to 1.43 in the firm's latest quarter, which was the lowest we have seen for quite some time.

In terms of the liabilities-to-equity ratio, we prefer not to use capital leases in our calculation. When we strip this amount out, we see that Buckle owns well over 3 times more than it owes. The absence of debt on the balance sheet means that practically all of the firm's profit can go back to shareholders plus also towards building the business. Strong financials basically buy the firm time and stack the odds in favour of the long-term investor.

To sum up, although shares look overbought at present, we acknowledge that many investors remain very loyal to this stock because of its past performance. Gross margins remain above 40%, which means the company still has a proven competitive advantage. Let's see what the year-end numbers bring.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.