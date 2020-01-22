Coeur Mining: An Opportunity To Accumulate

The recent drop should be considered as an excellent opportunity to accumulate.

Silvertip was the reason what the company missed guidance for silver, lead, and zinc. However, I do not see it as a severe issue.

Coeur Mining produced 94,716 Au Oz of gold and 3.176 million ounces of silver during the fourth quarter. The average realized gold for the quarter is estimated at $1,407/Oz.

Image: Palmarejo gold and silver complex in Mexico. Source: Coeur Mining

Investment Thesis

Chicago-based Coeur Mining (CDE) fits perfectly with the profile of a North American gold/silver producer with a gold sale representing ~75% and a silver sale of ~25% of the total production in the third quarter of 2019 (using a ratio 85.55:1 for silver/gold).

The company operates five North American mines. Palmarejo and Kensington mines as leading producers and Silvertip mine is in a problematic ramp-up phase.

As a reminder, Coeur Mining closed a significant deal with Alio Gold (ALO) for the acquisition of the Lincoln Hill Project and other mineral assets. These assets are adjacent to the Rochester mine. The company produces and sells lead and zinc as by-product metals. Below is the most recent presentation from the third quarter of 2019.

Source: CDE Presentation

Note: Coeur Mining acquired 14,546,597 common shares of Metalla as well as a convertible debenture that would automatically convert upon future financings made by Metalla (MTAFF), maintaining the company's 19.9% interest in Metalla. On September 25, 2019, Coeur Mining indicated that it sold "2,811,000 common shares of Metalla at an average price of C$1.09 per share between April 25, 2019, and September 24, 2019, for approximately C$3.1 million." "Coeur now owns 20,965,241 common shares of Metalla or approximately 15.9% of its issued and outstanding common shares."

The investment thesis for this particular gold/silver miner is correlated primarily to the gold and silver price. The company is turning attractive again after the recent retracement, and I recommend a dual strategy with a small long-term investment built on active short-term trading.

On January 16, 2019, Coeur Mining released production for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fourth-quarter of 2019 Production in silver/gold equivalent ounce

SOE for 4Q'19 has been estimated using a ~1:85.55 ratio. The company has not indicated the SOE and AISC for the fourth quarter. Coeur Mining produced 94,716 Au Oz of gold and 3.176 million ounces of silver during the fourth quarter. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter are estimated at $1,407 per Au Oz and $17.26 per Ag ounce. It is an estimate and could change a little with the next results.

The gold average is lower since Coeur Mining sells a certain amount of gold ounces for $800 per ounce, according to Palmarejo's gold stream agreement. Gold price realized was $1,238 per Au ounce and $17.28 per Ag ounce in the 4Q'19.

I have calculated revenues of $195.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company indicated that it sold 95,532 Au Oz, 3.176 M Ag Oz, 4.1 M Zn Lbs, and 4.2 M Pb Lbs. For the full year, metal sales totaled 367,650 ounces of gold, 11.9 million ounces of silver, 18.2 million pounds of zinc, and 16.5 million pounds of lead.

Hence, revenues should be up over 35.6% from the same quarter a year ago and down slightly sequentially. Note: Upcoming quarterly earnings report is on February 19, 2020.

Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur's President and Chief Executive Officer, said in the press release:

Coeur's operations delivered solid gold production in 2019, highlighted by a strong second half of the year [...] Palmarejo was our best performing operation last year, while Kensington's gold production increased 12% year-over-year.

However, Silvertip mine is still a disappointment.

At our Silvertip operation, we continued to execute our plans to improve mill availability and further stabilize the operation during the fourth quarter. Although fourth quarter results were below expectations, we have begun to see tangible results from these efforts and remain confident in the long-term potential of this high-grade and highly prospective deposit.

Note: Silvertip is continuing its ramp-up after being declared commercial on September 4, 2018.

Coeur Mining posted a healthy 2019 Gold Production, matching the high end of the Full-year 2019 production guidance. However, a miss in silver, zinc, and lead due to poor performance at Silvertip.

For the full year, metal sales totaled 367,650 ounces of gold, 11.9 million ounces of silver, 18.2 million pounds of zinc, and 16.5 million pounds of lead: Rochester and especially Silvertip disappointed.

Gold Silver (K Oz) Zinc (M lbs) Lead (M lbs) Silvertip — 1,162 17,103 16,556 Guidance _ 1,500-2,500 25,000-40,000 20,000-35,000

Total full-year 2019 production guidance was 334-372K oz. of gold, 12.2-14.7M oz. of silver, 25-40M lbs. of zinc and 20-35M lbs. of lead.

Source: CDE filing

Note: The total proved and probable reserves, as of Dec. 31, 2018, represent 171.3M Oz of silver and 2.8M Oz of gold.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Coeur Mining is a well-diversified gold and silver miner, which is about to show some substantial cash flow increase due to the strong rally experienced in gold and silver price.

However, the stock fell nearly 20% last Friday after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 operating results. Is it an over-reaction or something more sinister?

Coeur Mining delivered reliable performance from Palmarejo, and Kensington as I have shown earlier. Even Wharf increased output yearly.

The issues were more about Rochester mine, which suffered from lower crushing rates and Silvertip mediocre results. That double hiccup resulted in the company missing full-year 2019 production guidance for silver, zinc, and lead. It sounds more impressive when reading it than reality. As I said in my precedent article, Silvertip ramp-up is not proceeding well, but it is not the end of the world for the company.

I think the problem is only technical. The expectation was high, and the stock started to be strongly over-bought. In such circumstances, we should expect a steep retracement, and it is what precisely happened, period. Many traders here will probably agree with me on that. In fact, after analyzing the third-quarter results, it was evident that Coeur Mining was running below guidance. Thus, it was hardly news for me.

The financial profile continues to benefit from the high gold price, and I expect the situation to get even better sequentially.

Coeur Mining had total liquidity of $315.3 million in 3Q'19. Net debt is now $233.4 million, with a net debt to EBITDA of 3.6x.

Source: CDE presentation

I believe the net debt should go down to about $150 million in 4Q'19.

Conclusion: This episode is a good reminder that we should pay attention to the technical analysis. Overbought and oversold situations, patterns, and logic should be defined to adopt an appropriate trading strategy.

Technical Analysis

CDE experienced a steep correction on Friday, and this trend started in early January. If we look at the graph, the real support breakout (green) was early January. The ascending channel pattern ended.

The new descending wedge pattern followed with lower lows. So far, we can see three lows, including the $5.86 on Friday. I consider the low on Friday as close to a low, but it needs confirmation this week. Potentially I see a range between $5.50 and $5.75, which could be supported.

The short-term strategy is quite evident here. I believe this correction is an excellent opportunity to accumulate slowly at or below $5.75 because I do not see any critical issues with Silvertip mine and will have a small negative effect on the balance sheet. Silvertip is showing some improvement lately.

However, the issue is more about the price of gold. In case of weakness and a retest of the high $1,400s, then CDE may drop to its lower resistance at $4.90. I do not see it as very likely. Conversely, if the gold price continues to be healthy, CDE could quickly recover to $6.90 with a possible resistance breakout and a retest of $7.95-8.

Watch gold prices like a hawk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CDE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.