Chefs' Warehouse: Broken Roll-Up Concept Makes For A Short Opportunity

The macro outlook for the foodservice sector is a highly supportive one: inflation is at the top end of what the industry believes is ideal, organic case growth is present, and quarterly comparisons versus last year make for feel-good earnings presentations. With consumer staples stocks seeing renewed investor interest as recession risk upticks, seeing the market push names in this sector towards all-time highs is not altogether unsurprising. However, at some point the market will separate the wheat from the chaff. The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) is a small cap player focused on high-end restaurant clientele. That sounds like a sexy niche business that has some allure, but unfortunately the business has been a dud. Over the past seven years, Chefs’ Warehouse has acquired more than a dozen businesses, tripling its revenue. Despite that growth, margins are down and there has been little free cash accrual. With leverage a little lofty and the valuation continuing to be supportive, the recent issuance of convertible debt will likely not be the last time shareholders face dilution. I expect to see management make another secondary public offering inside of the next two years to keep the acquisition binge rolling. Coupled with the high price compared to peers and poor recent execution, shares have asymmetric downside skew in my opinion.

Business Overview, Strategy Failure

The Chefs’ Warehouse is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, what amounts to a massive multi-hundred billion dollar market. Within that vast pool of buyers, customers include independent and chain restaurants, hotels, healthcare facilities, public and private schools, and industrial players. Unlike the largest players in this subsector like Sysco Corporation (SYY) or US Foods (USFD), Chefs’ Warehouse does not aim to supply everyone. Instead, it only focuses on high-end independent restaurants, country clubs, patisseries, cruise lines, and casinos. While those customers tend to be local establishments without multiple locations, high-profile patrons include Royal Caribbean (RCL), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), and Ritz Carlton (MAR). Those names have a sterling reputation, but they are not a core driver of earnings: the top ten customers represented less than 2% of sales in 2018; customer diversity is one of the big pluses in this space. Long story short, if you ever wondered where your local fine dining French restaurant sources its foie gras and caviar, chances are it could be Chefs’ Warehouse – especially if you are located on the West Coast or Northeastern United States.

*Source: Chefs’ Warehouse, August 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 13

Just to reinforce, this is a food distributor middleman, connecting the actual producers of foodstuffs with end-market customers. By focusing on a small portion of the market that is still highly fragmented, Chefs’ Warehouse believes it can outcompete traditional broadline distributors that do not focus on specialty products and do not provide the customer service approach that these clients demand. At the same time, management believes it can also outperform smaller specialty distributors that do have the market access that it does (55,000 SKUs from over 2,000 independent suppliers).

While that business angle makes a lot of sense, this is no easy business. No matter the product being sold, distribution is one that is universally known as one with low margins. Chefs’ Warehouse is no different than many of its peers despite its high-end focus, earning mid-single-digit EBITDA margins over the past decade.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Still, at first glance, Chefs’ Warehouse looks appealing based on the above chart. Since 2012, revenue and EBITDA have seen a slow and steady march upward in a linear fashion. Foodservice distribution should trend in this way because demand shocks are not the norm and a decade-long bull market has ensured both nominal and real industry growth has been positive. Coupled with easy access to credit, this has been an ideal market for growth.

And growth there has been. Chefs’ Warehouse is a roll-up acquirer, increasing its asset base primarily through acquiring many small companies and integrating them into the larger enterprise. It’s a tried and true means of creating shareholder value because higher margins are usually derived from stronger supplier and customer negotiating power, elimination of duplicative overhead, combined public company and listing fees, and greater access to capital. It’s a model that several of the world’s largest firms, like Danaher (DHR), have employed quite successfully to get to the size that they are today.

However, I would not call Chefs’ Warehouse a successful roll-up. In 2012, reported EBITDA margins came at 7.57%; trailing-twelve-month EBITDA margins are 5.43%. This means that, despite the fact that the business has tripled its revenue since 2012, EBITDA margins have contracted more than 200bps. Remember that this has been an absolutely ideal period for the business. As an added wrinkle, this margin compression has occurred alongside a move away from the use of operating leases and towards fixed assets. Remember that leases lower EBITDA margin (booked to operating expense) while debt costs are fully excluded from the calculation. This factor becomes more readily apparent when comparing EBIT margins: 6.0% in 2012 versus 2.8% year to date in 2019.

Since the initial public offering, Chefs’ Warehouse has spent $491mm on many small tuck-in acquisitions that it felt complemented its core business alongside $110mm roughly in growth capital expenditures. The delta in EBITDA between year-end 2011 and likely 2019 results is roughly $60mm, representing an 10.0x EBITDA return – and that is being kind as it assumes 0% organic growth in the base businesses post acquisition when it was likely positive, either from improved pricing power or just plain old inflation. Chefs’ Warehouse has perpetually noted organic case growth in the low-single-digits for several years, meaning returns on invested capital are around 7% by my estimate. With the firm paying 6.0% interest on its asset-backed lending facility (higher in earlier years) and being a net taxpayer, cash accrual in terms of operating and free cash flow has been very small, considering the bloat that has occurred on the balance sheet. The drop in leverage that occurred beginning in early 2017 was primarily predicated by a secondary offering of shares – not improvements in free cash flow. A roll-up is all about acquiring businesses below a firm’s weighted average cost of capital; Chefs’ Warehouse is barely scraping by - if it even is at all.

This should be a red flag, particularly given the market. Overall, the last several years have been a favorable environment for product demand. Food cost inflation has been moderate and organic case growth has been in the low-single-digits, more than offsetting operating expense pressure in the form of wages and small periods of higher transport costs (diesel). Where are the economies of scale at Chefs' Warehouse? Meanwhile, leverage has ballooned, prompting several secondary offerings that have diluted shareholders by 50% in total since Q1 2012, alongside the impact of executive compensation stock awards.

Investors should keep in mind that the focus on fine dining is a double-edged sword. Full service restaurant sales fell sharply during the Great Recession while quick service (e.g., McDonald's (MCD)) actually held firm as buyers focused on finding value with less disposable income. Fine dining food traffic fell 8% in 2008 and 13% in 2009, a tough situation for any restaurant operator operating which did cascade into suppliers. As we will get into later, Chefs' Warehouse trading expensively relatively versus broadline peers into an economic slowdown.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Relative Valuation

*Source: Author Calculations.

Despite being a small-cap play with higher-than-average leverage, heavy operating liabilities, and lower-than-average margins, Chefs’ Warehouse trades at the highest EV/EBITDA multiple of any company in the space. This has not always been the case, but when a stock more than triples over the past three years as the rest of the group has turned in mixed performance, multiples can change drastically. Given the heavy hedge fund ownership – Kayne Anderson, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Dimensional Fund, Conestoga Capital, Renaissance Technologies, Loomis Sayles – one wonders how long they will hold before booking the win and moving to other ideas. With low daily trading volume, getting rid of these stakes will be difficult.

While some might point to the recent upgrade from Moody’s as a sign of improvement, in my opinion that was largely due to the recent issuance of 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2024 ($150mm of face value). With no unsecured debt currently outstanding, credit rating agency focus is solely on the senior secured bank facilities. Those credit lines benefit from junior debt and potential equity dilution – common shareholders do not. I view the convertible strike price of $44.20/share as a ceiling on the stock price that will be incredibly difficult to break just as a sentiment level, but also via the short hedging that convertible bondholders will likely use to protect their investment. At 14.5x EV/EBITDA and 36x earnings, can anyone really blame management for issuing a hybrid debt product? Heck, issuing common stock looks mighty attractive at these levels as a means to tackle leverage.

Risks, Valuation

Key risks to the short thesis include a material improvement in margins - although it is tough to see that occurring. In recent quarters, management has outlined that it has been trying to cycle out of lower margin, high volume placements as a reason for revenue misses, yet we have not seen any sign of that in reported profits. Likewise, there is no credit catalyst here, often a pillar of my interest in the short side. Chefs’ Warehouse clearly has continued capital markets access, illustrated by a variety of factors: the recent convertible notes offering, its highly valued common stock, and liquidity on its credit facilities. This makes this short purely a valuation play, quite often the kiss of death, but it is one I feel comfortable with given the macro backdrop.

My price target is $27.00/share, representing a 13.0x EBITDA multiple on $99mm in 2020 EBITDA, in line with consensus. This assumes the recently raised capital - other than what is being retained to pay down the ABL - is put to good use at some point inside the next six months. While steep, 13.0x is in line with the recent three-year average on EV/EBITDA given how lofty the name has traded lately. The top end of the risk range is $45.00/share, right at the convertible strike price which I think will be a key breakpoint for sentiment. Even assuming a 5% beat on 2020 estimates, this would represent near 17.6x EV/EBITDA and a 3.3% free cash flow yield, a level which seems far too expensive for a name like this one. I view the possibility of reaching that target as remote and would move this to a higher conviction short if it occurred. Maximum downside to Chefs' Warehouse is around $21.00/share, representing contraction down to the peer group EV/EBITDA average. A sharply weaker macro backdrop than expected could see that number move even lower.

