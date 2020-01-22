Akoustis Is Ramping Up Production Capacity

Investors have bought into the idea that the company will gain production orders, but we think it's best to wait until that happens before jumping in.

However, the company is already selling commercially into the defense industry, and it is experiencing increased interest in other industries despite more competition in these markets.

Akoustis has generated a fair amount of critics, skeptics and shorts, and until recently this was understandable, given years of promise and disappointment.

After years of disappointment, sales are finally taking off at Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS), but there is a long way to go before investors can get enthusiastic.

Akoustis is a producer of proprietary XBAW RAF (radio frequency filters), which have uses in mobile handsets, base stations, WiFi and defense applications (see here for an intro of filter tech). The first two markets which are supposed to ramp are WiFi and base stations.

Here is an overview of the company's end-markets (from the January IR Presentation):

Akoustis claims advantages for its patented XBAW filter technology (from the January IR Presentation):

And here from the Q4CC:

The BAW filter market remains dominated by two multibillion-dollar RF module companies, which together have controlled 4G, LTE, wireless. However, it is worth noting that we are currently the only company in the world which is providing BAW RF filter solutions in several of the challenging 3 to 7 gigahertz bands, where 5G and WiFi are expected to rapidly grow.

We can't independently verify its claimed advantages, but increasing traction suggests there is at least something to support those claims and can't be so summarily dismissed as some shorts seem to do, especially given the recent follow-on orders from big clients (see below) and some commercial orders in the defense industry which are already in the bag.

What we can do is point to the excellent research of another SA contributor, Lisa Thompson, who has dug into the technology and competition, mainly from Broadcom (AVGO) and Quorvo (QRVO), and presents the case for XBAW's superiority.

Investors seem to be in the bullish camp, given the substantial market capitalization ($300 million+) and recent financing.

WiFi

This is the market where Akoustis first got traction, and it is now pursuing routers with its dual 5.2 and 5.6 GHz solutions to enable tri-band routers. Shipping has already begun last year, with a production ramp expected to be in H1 this year.

In the handset market, space is a prime concern, so here too the company has some key advantages (from the January IR Presentation):

And interest from customers is arriving (from a November 2019 PR):

announced today it has shipped 60,000 pre-production 5.6 GHz BAW filters to a leading global supplier of RF solutions, targeting tri-band WiFi customer premise equipment (CPE). In March of this year, Akoustis and this global RF company executed a non-exclusive product development and supply agreement for RF coexistence filters along with a statement of work for new WiFi CPE filter solutions to support the customer’s expanding product portfolio. This includes the Akoustis’ tandem 5.2 GHz and 5.6 GHz coexistence XBAW filters, which combine to make the world’s first microfilter solution for high band WiFi CPE. Akoustis expects to make additional volume commercial shipments to this customer in calendar 2020 and beyond as part of the agreement.

It's pre-production, so not yet a definite win but certainly a good sign, and 60K units is a considerable amount, and there is a testimony from the customer in the same PR:

An executive from the Company’s global RF customer previously stated, “Akoustis’ XBAW technology is outstanding, even as compared with other BAW technology in the industry. We believe this leading filter technology can deliver in the high-frequency bands for WiFi networking and 5G mobile and will help us deliver significant growth over the next several years.”

And there's more. At the end of September, the company (from the PR, our emphasis):

announced today it has shipped pre-production 5.2 GHz and 5.6 GHz tandem BAW filters to a multi-billion dollar, tier-1 SoC customer, targeting tri-band WiFi customer premise equipment (CPE). This customer is the third announced SoC maker evaluating use of the 5.2 GHz and 5.6 GHz coexistence XBAW filters for MU-MIMO reference designs in tri-band WiFi applications.

Base stations

There are two opportunities here, the larger is the big MIMO base stations where the company is aligned with a Tier 1 carrier, but there are also more immediate opportunities in small cell base stations where technical demands are a little less rigorous.

Here is management describing the situation in the massive MIMO base stations (from the Q4CC):

traditional filters that are used in the macro base stations are large cavity type filters that are fairly expensive and difficult from the manufacturing high volume. So, the new architectures that go into these massive MIMO, where they’re doing an array of 32 and array of 64 and the element of each of the array is smaller. They’re trying to come down to a type of semiconductor micro acoustic filter that can meet the form factor but be produced a high volume from an SMB or surface mount manufacturability and not requiring a hand-tuning. So, the power requirements are in the watts, when you’re looking at the filters, and traditional ball filters are below a watt. So, the advantage with our technology is being able to handle lots of power. So, we're working closely with this OEM to develop the solution

This suggests two advantages, form factor and power handling (from the January IR Presentation):

The Tier 1 carrier which engaged with Akoustis in late 2018 just placed a second order (from the PR):

With this second development order, the 5G network infrastructure customer has moved beyond the initial test and measurement stage and is validating potential design architectures incorporating Akoustis 5G infrastructure XBAW filters. Given the large number of radios in 5G massive MIMO base stations, this customer relationship is expected to drive significant revenue for Akoustis upon product acceptance and release, which is expected by mid-to-late-2020.

Not a production order, but definitely encouraging - and there was more encouraging stuff in that PR. Here is CEO Jeff Shealy (our emphasis):

While these 5G infrastructure XBAW filters are more challenging from a design perspective, they carry a significantly higher ASP and gross margin profile compared to other consumer-related filter applications in our sales pipeline. We look forward to completing this phase, and moving into pre-production and eventual production with our tier-1 customer.

Given that, this is a particularly important development for the company, but investors should keep in mind that nothing is definite yet.

But there is also a more near-term opportunity in less demanding small cell towers (from the January IR Presentation):

And there are encouraging signs here as well, as the company announced in early December 2019 in a PR:

announced today it has received a pre-production order through a distribution partner for its band n79 filter solution intended for a tier-1 cellular infrastructure provider for use in 5G small cell base station network equipment.



Akoustis initially sampled its new band n79 XBAW filter solution in September to this customer - its second multi-billion-dollar tier-1 cellular infrastructure provider. The solution was specifically designed for the challenging filtering needs of band n79 in the emerging 5G small cell network infrastructure deploying across China. The customer is targeting a production launch in the first half of CY2020.

Again, this is pre-production, but it's certainly encouraging.

Handsets

While not the fastest path to revenue the fastest, it's ultimately the biggest.

As bands are proliferating, the need for powerful filters increases (from January IR presentation):

Akoustis has one important Tier-1 handset customer, from which it has first received an order mid last year, soon followed by new orders (from the company PR):

Akoustis successfully completed the design and prototype shipment of its first 5G mobile XBAW filter to its tier-1 customer in June 2019 after just two months of development. In July, the tier-1 customer awarded Akoustis a follow-on order for the development of two additional new 5G mobile filters in the sub-6 GHz radio frequency spectrum. Today’s announcement marks the completion and shipment of the new 5G XBAW™ filters targeting mobile devices, achieving the Company’s CYQ4 corporate milestone related to the mobile market.

The company also received interest beyond its Tier-1 customer (from the Q4CC):

We have ongoing discussions with several Tier 1 and Tier 2 mobile handset OEMs and front-end module companies for new and difficult 5G bands, which require high frequencies, wide bandwidth and high power handling, all of which aligned well with our XBAW technology and which we believe may be challenging for incumbent filter technologies.

Defense

This is the only market where the company already sells production volumes in the form of its 3.8GHz XBAW filters for a radar application, and it recently announced an order for five additional filters (from a January 2020 PR):

Akoustis previously completed the design and shipment of its first 3.8 GHz XBAW™ filter solution to its defense customer in May 2019. As that initial filter transitioned into production, in July, the customer awarded Akoustis a follow-on order for the development of five additional XBAW™ filters in S-Band (that is, frequencies ranging from 2 to 4 GHz) radio frequency spectrum. Upon final approval, the new filter designs will be integrated into receiver modules for multi-element, active-phased array radar (PAR) systems. The five new S-Band XBAW™ filters are expected to ship commercially in calendar 2020 and operate in frequencies that are closely aligned with sub-6 GHz bands used for 5G mobile infrastructure and handsets.

Finances

Akoustis' revenue is still tiny:

Although there is an interesting acceleration in the pre-production orders and given the fact that its legacy MEMS business (from the Q4CC):

our non-core legacy MEMS foundry revenue is dramatically declining in the September quarter. We expect little to no legacy foundry revenue in the December quarter

But the Q1 revenue was just $500K, while management argues that the company needs $12-15 million a quarter to break even. Akoustis loses roughly $25 million a year in cash, and that could very well increase with the planned increase in production capacity of its plant by a factor of 5, which would take some 15 months and require $15-17 million in additional CapEx. However, management argued that (from the Q4CC):

we’re not going to straddle the shareholders with a capital expansion without some sort of partnership and agreement in place.

At the end of Q3, the company had $30.2 million left, but it has since engaged in a new financing deal adding another $32 million.

Conclusion

Akoustis has convinced skeptics and shorts (14.3% of the float), and the revenue it generates are a fraction of what's needed to survive financially and a fraction of its market cap.

Yet, the company had no difficulty in getting a substantial amount of money through a public share offering, and there are definite signs that interest from clients is growing. Its technology clearly has peaked interest, and second-round orders after initial testing from customers are particularly encouraging.

What's more, it is already selling commercial quantities into the defense industry and getting new orders here.

But we tend to argue that the stock price has already factored in a good deal of non-defense customers moving to production orders. Given the interest in its various solutions, that isn't unlikely, but it's not a given yet.

Akoustis Technologies has cash for nearly two years of survival, so investors can simply wait for production orders to arrive, which is what we advise, unless you are an investor who has other means to verify the company's claims that it has a superior technology.

