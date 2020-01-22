Tesla Is In Ludicrous Mode, But Curves Ahead For The Auto Sector (Video)

Back in our July 26th article on the automotive sector, we were looking for a fade following earnings in Tesla (TSLA) from ~270 down to the 225-205 region to set up a move higher. Sure enough, TSLA dropped following ER and continues to fade down toward 209 as a clean corrective retrace. At the time we were labeling that an "A-B" setup for the C of a larger (B.) wave targeting only the 350-400 region, a mere 70% rally. We pounded the table more than a few times at the insanely high short interest as a percentage of the float. A condition that can lead to the occurrence of a "short squeeze" once price flips over a pivot and those shorts rush to cover.

After reaching the targeted resistance zone in November, instead of turning down again, TSLA got a small corrective consolidation and then stretched another 67% from the December low. As Garrett discusses in the video below, the failure to turn down strongly from November made it more probable that TSLA was going to complete five waves up from the June low of 176. This five waves up counts either as the Primary 5 of a larger Cycle wave I off its all-time low, or the Primary 1 start of a Cycle III already.

In either case, TSLA needs to hold the 410-370 region as a clean A-B-C retrace for a (4) in order to have a high probability of a (5) up that would target the 650-750 region. Whether a larger Cycle II starts from there or only a Primary wave 2, both are pretty significant corrections and should start with a larger Intermediate degree A-B-C back toward the 300s.

This high tech rolling infotainment center seems more akin to a FAANG name than an auto company, and indeed our longer term projections are more in line with that kind of future valuation as well. Exact projection will vary a lot based on where a Primary 2 or Cycle II hold, log-scale charts, like drives in golf, means that slight differences can be magnified in the future at such large degrees, but with the wave I at a minimum counted as over 1800% even if SLA were to only get a measured move, it could easily approach 3000 over the next two decades.

In a recent article in StockWaves, Lyn Alden Schwartzer brought up an interesting niche piece of Macro economic data: heavy truck sales. This useful leading indicator fell sharply in October and November.

From a rough Elliott Wave perspective, this chart looks like a very large potential a-b-c up from the low in the 1980s, setting up for a longer term move toward the lower extremes of the chart. While it could be a fake-out, a la 1995 or 2016, Lyn fears this could be like 2000 or 2007 and a presage to the end of the business cycle.

That does not seem like good news for a name like Ford (F), but while Ford participated with a broad market rally off 2008/9 lows, it stopped doing so in early 2011 and has not made a new high since. Instead it has traced out a consolidation from 2011 that can count as a Primary A-B-C in either a Cycle b wave or wave II. Either way the projected move off single-digit support is substantial, however, thus far Ford has been struggling to fill out a Leading Diagonal pattern off the December 2018 low. Should the 8.50 support region fail, it is possible for the next support for Ford to be down around 6.19.

The new C8 Corvette has potential to significantly disrupt the existing sports car market. General Motors (GM) could not only capture a huge chunk of market share from many popular sports cars in a wide range of price from forty thousands to eighty thousands but can potentially steal from even higher end cars, especially when Z-06 and ZR-1 editions come out. But GM stock does not look as strong. If it can hold the 33.70 region then there is still potential for the final move in a larger Diagonal structure to target the 50 region, but it is not presenting itself as a high probability move. A break of the support level could continue to fade toward low 20s or even lower.

Toyota Motor (TM) can count as an Ending Diagonal completing off the 2016 low, and that completes a larger five waves up from 2008/9 as all of a Cycle V. While the smaller degrees allow for some more extension toward 147-150 with support in the mid-130s, this looks like it is forming a VERY significant long-term top.

Tesla now has more market cap than many other long established manufacturers, including several European names. Out of Volkswagen, Daimler, BMW, and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) covered in the video on their native exchanges, only Daimler has potential to be starting a more bullish move, but is clearly only an initial three-wave move. Although FCAU allows for a short term move up as a C of a wider (B.) bounce.

Honda (HMC) almost looks a bit like Ford off the 2008/9 low, but it seems like it should attempt lower in a larger Super Cycle degree wave (IV.). It is possible to count that as complete though, as a "running flat." However, like Daimler, off the most recent low is clearly only a three-wave move thus far, so not a convincingly bullish start to anything yet.

The last name we covered on the video is Ferrari (RACE). It can actually count similar to TSLA in that it can be completing five waves up from its all-time low (2016 after the #CABpIPO pattern completed). This has enormous potential to be just a wave one of a much larger degree move. But it is due for a consolidation as a wave two, either to the 130 region as a (2) of Primary 3 or closer to 100 or below as the Primary wave 2.

From there, however, like TSLA, it has significant potential to be extremely bullish very long term. And their cars do not look like Lego bricks on wheels. So maybe in the future we will have a choice between a self-driving electric brick or an Italian Stallion, but nothing in between.

This brings me to my last point. Over the years we have been guiding our members at ElliottWaveTrader with analysis of individual stocks in our Stock Waves service. We are proud to announce that we will be rolling out a Stock Waves service within Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace next week. Not only will you gain access to our 3 industry-leading technical analysts but we are proud to announce that Lyn Alden Schwartzer has joined our Stock Waves team and will be providing her fundamental analysis on individual stock opportunities we see in the coming years. Ultimately, we will be offering the highest level of fundamental and technical analysis to identify the highest-probability opportunities in individual stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.