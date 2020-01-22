Occidental Petroleum: Maybe Not A Deserving Bounce Off The Bottom

However, Occidental is overlevered and will not generate meaningful free cash flow over the coming two years. It still trades at an EV/DACF premium to many other names.

The recent pop in the price set aside for a moment, many investors have been surprised at the price action in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), particularly after the news that Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) had bought into the common. At the time, not even the Oracle of Omaha could cause a sustained pop in the shares. That’s due to a simple fact: Occidental Petroleum levered up at what the market feels is the absolute worst time to do so, even more so on a deal that had some questionable economics (the Anadarko acquisition). While many might not like him, Carl Icahn is right that Occidental tapping Berkshire for a massive preferred investment in order to avoid a shareholder vote on the deal - CEO Vicki Hollub can claim otherwise all she wants - was a downright shady move. What can only be described as a Q3 stumble following the close only stoked fears more. Institutional investors have been abandoning the firm in droves, and confidence has been broken. That does not mean the company is uninvestable - it is investable at the right price. But there are three issues that have to be addressed: corporate governance, leverage, and the premium valuation to peers.

Start With The Positives, Then The Story Unravels

Concurrent with those aforementioned Q3 earnings where earnings and cash flow per share missed estimates, there were some bright spots. Occidental Petroleum guided down its 2020 capital spending budget from $7,250 million to $5,400 million at the mid-point, showing a strong emphasis on trying to spend more within its means. Better yet, comparable production numbers still signal 2% growth from 2019, and while down from prior guidance of 5% growth, this shows that executives are focusing on projects with the highest rates of return.

Directionally, all of the above is a positive and in keeping with what most market experts want to see out of upstream oil and gas players: a trend towards spending within internally generated free cash flow. It’s a concept that has become incredibly important because of lower capital markets access, not only with small firms but large ones as well. Occidental having to run off to Berkshire to get the Anadarko deal done is an example of that; banks just are very suspicious on lending to energy. But overall, many view the recent strategy shift as putting a band-aid on a balance sheet that got gutted by the Anadarko Petroleum acquisition. That brings us to the first problem that Occidental must address.

Leverage, Capital Allocation

Unfortunately, 2021 spending remains at its prior forecast of $6,600 million, likely based off a massive ramp in Permian rig activity. What this means is that there will be no meaningful debt paydown from organic sources. At current strip prices, I forecast that Occidental Petroleum will generate $19,325 million in total operating cash flow in 2020 and 2021, assuming the $2,000 million synergy plan remains on track. Against $5,700 million in dividends and $11,000 million in capital spending, there is only incremental availability to start to work down that mountainous debt pile that now stands at roughly $55,000 million inclusive of the pension liabilities and the preferreds. Occidental has bumped into the same problem facing midstream: a market focusing on free cash flow after dividends and not before.

Instead, the burden will fall on a massive plan to delever via divestitures, including a large chunk that has already been announced via a binding agreement with Total (TOT) to sell Anadarko assets in Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, and South Africa for $8,800 million. The firm also sold its stake in Plains All America (PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) for $650 million. Occidental believes it can sell another $3,000 million or so in assets in short order. I will say that the company has a great history of buying and selling assets at great prices, so it's a strong counterpoint that it might come out much stronger on the other side just because of past history.

Importantly though for leverage discussions, the sale of the Plains stake and Mozambique LNG (in total $4,550 million) had already closed in Q3. While more cash flow is on the way from sales (Algeria headaches aside), a good chunk of cash has already been received and is helping the above debt numbers. By 2021, I estimate that debt/EBITDAX will remain at roughly 3.3x; 4.0x inclusive of the preferreds even if the divestiture plan hits its mark. That’s a massive amount of leverage, regardless of the earnings stability contributed from the chemicals and midstream assets Occidental still owns. It’s also the reason why calls for a dividend cut have been so firm.

Remember, Occidental does not have the credit rating of many of its peers to absorb this deal. Flirting with the border between investment grade and junk, ratings agency pressure could force a cut if management is forced to make the choice between a high payout for shareholders and maintaining access to a trillion-dollar corporate credit market - a choice that always is made in favor of bondholders versus the equity.

Corporate Governance, Relative Valuation

According to private sources, activist investor investor Carl Icahn will nominate a slate of ten directors to replace the entire Board as well as fill any new seats that might be created under Occidental corporate bylaws, wrenching away control. Icahn is not alone in his views; several fund managers have come out against how this acquisition was shopped, with many more voting only with their wallets and divesting shares. That sentiment is readily apparent with the shares at decade lows. If successful, it’s a near guarantee that the executive suite gets wiped clean and corporate strategy reverses to one more focused on asset sales and potentially shopping the firm for sale. Icahn has maintained that the driving force behind the Anadarko deal in the first place was to create a “too big to buy” entity out of Occidental, moving from a smaller firm with a stellar balance sheet that might have been a takeover target for the likes of Chevron (CVX) or Exxon Mobil (XOM).

The market usually likes activist stories. What gives? This likely has to do with timing. Frequently, activist investors are stepping into companies that are seemingly in stasis, pressuring entrenched management teams that are squandering value via not shopping great assets for sale, having too much general and administrative bloat, or ignoring potential value creation from corporate action (spin-offs). That is not the case here, and there is a lot of risk to the equity if Icahn is successful from a pivot, particularly the premium valuation that the firm currently trades at.

Conclusion

There should be a few key takeaways from the above. Despite the positive look on capital expenditures, Occidental does not generate a meaningful amount of free cash flow that can be allocated to debt paydown during 2020 and 2021. While this is not necessarily out of line for large-cap E&Ps, its leverage however is. Despite this, the firm trades at a material EV/DACF multiple compared to even some of the stalwart large caps. My concern is that if Occidental continues to lose clout and begins to get comped against smaller, more distressed E&Ps like Apache or Noble Energy (NBL), both of which share Baa3 borderline investment grade ratings, continued downside based on multiple contraction would be on the agenda.

Despite management prognostication that the dividend is sustainable even at $40.00/barrel WTI, there is a big difference between sustainability from a strict financial numbers perspective and the actual reality when creditors are involved. Creditors want to see leverage worked down, and they might just lose patience. With Occidental still trading at a turn or two premium to the entire E&P mid-/large-cap E&P growth, I'm not sold on the idea of getting involved on the long side into a proxy battle, the execution risk from a massive merger, and a chunky synergy plan. While this very well could turn out fine in the long run, the availability of several more "clean" stories in upstream energy just makes me question the appeal.

