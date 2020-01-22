Apple: The iPhone Grows 18.7% In China And That's Not Good

Yet, this number is, if anything, bad news. This article explains why.

According to a Chinese think thank, the iPhone posted seemingly huge growth numbers in China during December 2019.

Well, this will sound strange. The latest news is that according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, Apple's (AAPL) iPhone December 2019 sales in China were up 18.7%. For sure, that sounds like nice growth, right?

It’s not hard to find analysts and media outlets who think it is. For instance, here we have Wedbush analyst's take:

This news only furthers our positive bullish thesis on Apple heading into 2020 given our recent positive Asia checks, 5G technology/upgrades around the corner, and our belief that China will continue this positive upward trajectory with renewed growth and share gains on the heels of an iPhone 11 product cycle which the skeptics continue to underestimate

So why is there a dumb article, like this one, saying that such news might not be so good, after all? Well, because you have to dig a little deeper.

The analyst and media commentary is based on the December 2019 numbers:

Total smartphone shipments: 28.931 million

Android share: 89.0%

Hence, Apple's share is 11%. This translates into 3.182 million iPhones shipped

Here's the same data for December 2018:

Total smartphone shipments: 33.516 million

Android share: 92.0%

Hence, Apple's share was 9%. This translates into 2.681 million iPhones shipped

So, 3.182 / 2.681 -1 = 18.7%.

A great achievement! Growth is back! Market share gains! Really, it does look good; after all, we know that the iPhone’s sales have been suffering on a worldwide basis. So 18.7% looks like monster growth. Imagine all the world growing like that!

So Why Is It Not Good?

So why this dumb article? Well, just step another year further back, and look at the December 2017 data:

Total smartphone shipments: 40.361 million

Android share: 31.914 million

Hence, Apple sold roughly 8.441 million iPhones in December 2017, for a market share of 20.9%.

That's the reason the December 2019 number is bad. It’s bad, because it represented a minimal rebound from the extreme December 2017 loss.

Apple recovered just 5.9%, barely above 1/20th (501,000 iPhones) of the volume it had lost back in December 2017. If anything, it’s surprising that the recovery is so small, 2 years down the road.

Therein lies the reason for this article. Yes, there was a small rebound in iPhone sales in China. No, it did not represent a meaningful recovery of the volume Apple once had in China.

Perhaps the Apple iPhone will recover fully in China, but these numbers Apple just posted are extremely low versus the kind of numbers Apple had 2 years before. They basically still represent a 62% drop from the December 2017 numbers, instead of the 68% drop that December 2018 represented.

This is even more significant as the extremely small recovery in China required cheaper models (iPhone 11, iPhone XR) and a lot more promotional activity (pricing). It raises the question of whether the Chinese market has permanently shifted for Apple, leading to a sustainably lower market share.

In my view, the judge is still out on whether the market share loss is permanent. Apple increased its share from 9% to 11%, but that’s down from 20.9% in 2017. However, the December 2019 numbers, showing 18.7% growth, really did little to prove that this share loss isn’t permanent.

A Possible Bullish Interpretation

I'm going to add a positive angle to this article. As can be seen, when iPhone's sales in China imploded, back in December 2018, it took down the whole smartphone market. And when the iPhone recovered little, the market stayed smaller.

This could be interpreted as Chinese iPhone users not replacing their iPhones with Android phones. In that case, 2 years of very low iPhone sales would thus represent pent-up demand for future iPhones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.