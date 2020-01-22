A Small Bet On Athenex

With that said, nearly $3 billion of commitments surrounding two yet-to-open development and production facilities has some investors concerned.

The same P-glycoprotein pump inhibitor approach for Oraxol can be (and is being) applied to many other chemo meds, threatening to change the delivery paradigm from IV to oral.

Athenex, Inc. has a potential game-changer in the chemotherapy arena with its orally-administered Oraxol for the treatment of metastic breast cancer.

Today, we look at a somewhat controversial name in the oncology space. The stock is volatile and has seen some insider buying in recent months. A full investment analysis is presented below.

Company Overview

Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) is a Buffalo, New York-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapies. The company has four development platforms – the most advanced of which produces oral chemotherapies – and two late-stage candidates. Athenex was founded in 2003 as Kinex Pharmaceuticals, changing to its current moniker in 2015. The company went public in June 2017, raising net proceeds of $64.2 million at $11 per share. Shares of ATNX currently trade near $13 for a market cap just north of $1 billion.

Although the company is clinical-stage for its home-grown assets, it does generate revenue as a third-party manufacturer and marketer of drugs for other biotech concerns. Its commercial business currently sells ~36 products with ~72 SKUs. For the first nine months of 2019, Athenex generated revenue of $66.9 million, almost exclusively from these activities.

Platforms:

Athenex develops drug candidates from the following four discovery platforms: 1. Orascovery, which is responsible for the aforementioned oral chemo; 2. Src Kinase Inhibition; 3. T-cell Receptor-engineered T-cells, which was 55% acquired through a collaboration with Xiangxue Pharmaceuticals in which Xiangxue provided the technology and Athenex contributed $30 million; and 4. Arginine Deprivation Therapy. This discussion will focus on the Orascovery and Src Kinase Inhibition platforms, which have each birthed later-stage assets.

Orascovery Platform:

Orascovery is based on a P-glycoprotein (P-gp) pump inhibitor molecule called encequidar. It was in-licensed from Korean concern Hanmi Pharmaceutical (OTC:HANPF) in 2011. The P-gp pump is a plasma membrane protein on the cells of the gut that prevents oral absorption at therapeutic levels of chemotherapy drugs such as paclitaxel, irinotecan, docetaxel, topotecan, and eribulin; thus limiting administration alternatives to IV. In clinical trials, encequidar has been able to hamper the P-gp pump, thus facilitating increased absorption of oral chemo agents, opening up the possibility of a whole new, better tolerated, and more effective method of delivery than IV.

The most advanced candidate from Orascovery is Oraxol, which is encequidar co-administered with oral paclitaxel. In a 402-patient Phase 3 trial that readout in August 2019, Oraxol demonstrated a superior overall response rate to IV paclitaxel in metastatic breast cancer patients (36% vs. 24%, p=0.01). Just as important, incidents of neuropathy were considerably lower in patients receiving oral paclitaxel as compared to IV paclitaxel (17% vs. 57%). The company made an oral presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in mid-December where it released updated data on the trial. Athenex plans to submit an NDA for Oraxol for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer sometime this quarter.

The company posted some more Phase 3 data in December as well. Results showed that its oral paclitaxel (and oral absorption technology encequidar) compared to the intravenous (IV) formulation in metastatic breast cancer patients showed superior response and survival but with a mixed safety profile. The stock sold off over 15% that day on this mixed result.

This is only the start for Oraxol, which has garnered Orphan designations from the FDA for angiosarcoma and the EMA for soft tissue sarcoma. Angiosarcoma is a very rare (worldwide incidence 1.5 per million) form of soft tissue cancer that forms in the blood and lymphatic vessels. This cancer is usually metastatic at diagnosis and as a result survival rates are poor. There is currently no approved therapy specifically for angiosarcoma.

However, that may change as Athenex announced promising early results from the first part of a two-part study evaluating Oraxol monotherapy in the treatment of unresectable cutaneous angiosarcoma in May 2019. At that time, all seven patients who had received at least six weeks of treatment – first assessment timepoint – showed significant reduction within one to two weeks of treatment. Three patients had complete responses, with two occurring by week 6. Part two of the study is currently enrolling rapidly, owing to the eye-opening results achieved early in Part 1.

Oraxol is also being investigated in combination with pembrolizumab in the treatment of solid tumors – Phase 1/2 study initiated November 2018 (ongoing) – and in combination with ramucirumab in the treatment of gastric cancer, which is currently in the expansion phase of a Phase 1b study with enrollment expected to complete soon.

Additionally, encequidar has been co-administered with other chemo agents – irinotecan (Oratecan), docetaxel (Oradoxel), topotecan (Oratopo), and eribulin (Eribulin ORA) – in the treatment of solid tumors in several clinical studies. Phase 2 trials should begin shortly for Oratecan and Oradoxel as well as a Phase 1 initiation for Eribulin ORA while a Phase 1 study is ongoing for Oratopo. If results are similar to Oraxol, Athenex’s Orascovery platform could change the administration paradigm in chemotherapy.

Src Kinase Inhibition Platform

Athenex’s second most productive platform is Src Kinase Inhibition. Src Kinase is a protein linked to malignant cancer progression by promoting other cancer growth signals. This platform has developed small molecule compounds that both inhibit the activity of Src Kinase and tubulin polymerization. The company believes that the combination of these mechanisms of actions [MOAs] possess greater anti-cancer activity than either one alone. The Src Kinase Inhibition platform has spawned three candidates to date.

Tirbanibulin Ointment 1%. The lead asset is its tirbanibulin ointment for actinic keratosis (AK), skin cancers, and psoriasis, of which the AK indication is the most advanced. AK is a skin condition featuring scaly crusty skin lesions, the result of prolonged UV exposure. If left untreated, 10-15% of patients afflicted will progress to skin cancer. AK affects more than 50 million Americans and one in two Australians over the age of 40. Approximately 70% of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma sufferers previously had AK. Current treatment options such as ingenol mebutate, imiquimod, and fluorouracil are associated with local skin reactions [LSR] such as vesiculation, pustulation, and ulceration, resulting in poor patient compliance.

Athenex’s dual MOA tirbanibulin ointment 1% is designed to have only five days of dosing with only mild or moderate LSRs, resulting in greater compliance and efficacy. In two pivotal double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 3 trials involving 351 patients, 44% and 54% of those receiving the ointment had total AK clearance at day 57 versus only 5% and 13% in the vehicle group (p<0.0001). Seventy-five percent or better clearance was observed in 68% and 76% of subjects versus 16% and 20% in the vehicle group (p<0.0001). Owing to the five-day treatment, self-compliance was 99+% with no serious adverse events reported. Twelve-month recurrence rates were 74% and 72% at 12 months. An NDA for tirbanibulin ointment in the treatment of AK is expected to filed in the first quarter of this year.

Athenex has out-licensed the U.S. and European rights for tirbanibulin ointment to Spanish concern Almirall, SA (OTC:LBTSF). In return, Athenex received a $30 million upfront payment in March 2018, a $20 million milestone payment in 2Q19 (which will be recorded as revenue in 4Q19) and is eligible to receive ~$225 million in additional regulatory and commercial milestones or more if sales expectations are exceeded. Athenex is also eligible for tiered royalties on net sales starting at 15%. Almirall is expected to file an MAA for the ointment’s approval in Europe during 1H20.

Other Src Candidates. Along with the ointment, Athenex has an oral version of tirbanibulin that is being assessed in early stage studies for the treatment of liquid tumors and ovarian cancer. Also in early clinical development is KX2-361, which is being assessed in a Phase 1 study for glioblastoma multiforme (brain cancer) due to its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. This study is being conducted by its partner Xiangxue.

Viceroy Short Report:

In total, Athenex has nine clinical stage assets from four platform technologies with two likely headed for approval in late 2020. With that said, the company is not without its detractors. A series of short reports by Viceroy Research cites a litany of criticisms including the conviction that Oraxol is “obsolete in… modern medicine.” Other issues Viceroy has with Athenex: the company’s current commercial revenue will drop significantly (~40% 2H19 vs 1H19) because its bestselling drug (Vasopressin) has been pulled due to an FDA ruling; and ten-year cost commitments at its yet-to-be-operational development and production facilities in Dunkirk, NY ($1.52 billion of operational expenses) and Chongqing, China (~$1.4 billion in taxes). Viceroy has also taken issue with how Athenex has managed its balance sheet.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

Since its IPO, the company has returned to the capital markets several times. It solicited $97.1 million in a July 2018 private placement of equity and debt, of which $50.0 million was a loan bearing 11% interest. Additionally, the lender was granted a warrant for the purchase of 425,000 shares at $18.66, the price at which the equity portion of the transaction was conducted. Then, in May 2019, Athenex raised $99.9 million in an equity private placement at $10 per share. Most recently (December 6, 2019), Athenex announced a ~$60 million private placement at $15.30 per share.

10 days later, the company announced an expanded partnership with XiangXue that included a $30 million upfront payment. Given the $129.2 million of cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments on its balance sheet at September 30, 2019, the company now has a runway into 1Q21.

Street analysts are more optimistic about Athenex than Viceroy with three buy and three outperform ratings. Their median twelve-month price target is just over $27 a share. Oppenheimer reiterated its Buy rating and $23 price target on ATNX this morning.

CEO Johnson Lau has also been an enthusiastic supporter of his company’s stock, consistently buying shares since its IPO. Twelve times over the course of 2019 he has made purchases totaling 90,500 shares. A board member and Athenex’s CFO have also made purchases since October 2019. The latest purchase was from a beneficial owner who bought just over $1 million worth of the shares the day before Christmas.

Verdict

For what it's worth, management has elected not to address Viceroy’s damning appraisal point by point but rather labeling it unfounded, inaccurate, and misleading. To be sure, $2.9 billion in commitments over the coming decade when the company’s third-party commercial operation presently generates ~$80 million of low-margin revenue annually is concerning. But no one is investing in Athenex for its current money-losing commercial operation or its spending spree on manufacturing facilities that could be sold if need be. The excitement concerns Oraxol and its potential to upend the apple cart in chemotherapy administration. Accordingly, Viceroy’s initial report of October 22, 2019 essentially put a bottom in Athenex stock, which has since risen ~80%.

Regarding Oraxol’s obsolescence vis-à-vis immuno-oncology or other treatment approaches, Azoth Analytics projects the global chemotherapy market to grow at a CAGR of 12% 2018-2023. With a potential paradigm-changing method of delivery, it’s hard to deduce desuetude for Oraxol. By demonstrating greater efficacy and safety over IV paclitaxel – essentially a better paclitaxel – Oraxol has shed light on the multi-blockbuster potential of Athenex’s Orascovery platform.

Given the large amount of volatility this stock has seen since launch as well as its large commitments, I prefer initiating buy-write orders to initiate a small 'watch item' position in this name. I highlight an option strategy below that could be used toward that aim.

Option Strategy:

I think ATNX makes a good candidate for a buy-write or covered call strategy. Using the July $17.50 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $13.15 to $13.25 range (net stock price - option premium). This strategy some amount of downside protection and good return potential over the roughly six-month duration of the position. Liquidity is decent on this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.