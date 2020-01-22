Cannabis Fundamentals With Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve (Podcast)

Summary

Kim Rivers is CEO of Trulieve, a vertically-integrated multi-state operator based in Florida and one of the few profitable cannabis companies.

We talk financial discipline, mindful expansion and the precedent Trulieve is trying to set by suing a short seller for libel.

We also discuss the importance of female mentorship, the inevitability of descheduled cannabis and why what happens in the Northeast will be telling for the rest of the country.