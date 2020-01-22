Northrop Grumman: Strong Earnings Growth Points To More Upside Even Without War

Given their share price has surged over 40% during the last twelve months, on the surface it seems as though there is no upside potential without a war breaking out.

Introduction

Although the immediate risks of a war between the United States and Iran seems to have been averted after their highly publicized military strikes earlier this month, the interest that has been bidding up the share prices of defense contractors has largely remained. Although the probability of such humanitarian disasters is unfortunately something that may weigh on an investment decision, I believe prudent investments should be capable of standing on their own merits without relying on geopolitics. Last week I published an article outlining a valuation for Lockheed Martin (LMT) and subsequently this article will provide an equivalent for one of their large competitors, Northrop Grumman (NOC).

Valuation Assumptions

Naturally the valuation assumptions have remained broadly the same as the previous equivalent valuation. Aside from the fairly normal assumptions that they will continue maintaining an adequately strong financial position, the primary assumption relates to their cash conversion, specifically their free cash flow to net income ratio. The graph included below compares these two metrics since the merger of Northrop and Grumman in 1994, which clearly shows that despite being lumpy, their free cash flow has fairly closely tracked their net income on average. It was assumed that in the future their free cash flow to net income ratio will be 90%, which should provide a realistic middle of the road assumption based upon their historical performance.

Data by YCharts

Valuation Scenario

The structure and methodology behind the valuation scenario was also kept the same as the previous equivalent valuation. This foresees their earnings per share and thus free cash flow per share following the consensus estimates provided in the graph below for 2020 through 2025, which as of the time of writing are $23.02, $26.493, $27.94, $28.90, $29.00 and $31.25. Given the aforementioned free cash flow to net income ratio assumption of 90%, this means their free cash flow per share is foreseen being $20.72, $23.84, $25.15, $26.01, $26.10 and $28.22 during this same time period.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha.

After 2025 the scenario simply foresees their free cash flow growing at a steady pace of 2.50% per annum perpetually into the future, which is a significant slowdown from the compounded annual growth rate of 7.47% from 2019 to 2025. This perpetual growth rate is the same as previously used as any difference would depend on which companies are awarded future contracts and thus since this is impossible to accurately predict the same rate was utilized. Naturally if a major military conflict were to eventuate then these earnings estimates would be increased significantly, however, the probably of such an outcome happening is outside of the scope of this valuation.

Valuation Technique

The valuation scenario used a standard discounted free cash flow model, which naturally works in the exact same manner as a discounted dividend model. Their cost of equity was estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model and whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 7.85% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 4%, a 60 month Beta of 0.77 (SA) and an expected market return of 9%.

Similar to my previous article, the observant reader will likely notice that the risk free rate is significantly higher than the current United States Treasury yield of 1.85%, meanwhile the expected market return of 9% is also higher than the 7.50% normally assumed in my valuations. Once again both of these were purposely altered to ensure that the valuation and thus potential upside of their shares is not simply just a function of diminished broader future expectations.

Valuation Results

The valuation returned a result of $459.40, which is 20.90% higher than their current share price of $379.97 as of the time of writing. This indicates that their current share price still offers quite decent upside potential even if a war does not break out and is higher than Lockheed Martin, whose potential upside was estimated to only be 12.73%. Naturally any major military conflict would significantly increase the upside potential, but I would be very wary of relying on such a devastating outcome to justify an investment.

The extra potential upside versus Lockheed Martin stems from their higher medium-term forecast growth rate, which sees their 2025 earnings per share increasing 54.05% from their estimated 2019 levels. Whereas the equivalent growth rate for Lockheed Martin is forecast to be lower at 39.56%, which is still strong and respectable but clearly falls short.

Given their very high reliance on funding from the United States government, this is naturally the biggest risk to this valuation and any subsequent investment thesis. The later part of this year will see the next Presidential election and clearly the outcome could have significant implications for military funding. It does not matter which area of the political spectrum an investors personal beliefs reside, it is well known that the re-election of President Trump would be the most favorable outcome for the defense industry. Unfortunately it is still too early to assess the extent that they may be impacted if a different candidate wins the election. Ultimately only time will tell who will lead the United States for the next four years and thus set the backdrop for the defense industry.

Conclusion

The potential upside was just sufficient to justify a bullish rating, however, given the looming political risk the road higher could very well be bumpy and thus their shareholders should be prepared for higher volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.