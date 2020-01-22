Euro Could Be Set For A Rebound

This may be an indication that the ECB will place less reliance on quantitative easing going forward.

The ECB has indicated a "strategic review" for the eurozone will take place on January 23.

Back in December, I argued that the EUR/USD would continue to fall further – with the currency expected to hit the 1.05 mark in a matter of months.

However, we see that the EUR/USD has rather shown a strong trend to the upside since October:

With the greenback’s strength having persisted in 2019, is the euro set for a rebound in 2020?

In the near-term, the Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates at the end of January – specifically on the eve of Brexit. This comes after reports that inflation in the United Kingdom has fallen to a three-year low.

We can see that after a trend of weakness against the British pound, the euro has started to rebound somewhat. In this regard, with Brexit now set to materialize – the consensus remains that Brexit will have a greater negative impact on Britain than it will on Europe (at least in the short-term).

Therefore, should a rate cut by the Bank of England ultimately materialize, then I anticipate that the euro stands to gain significantly against the British pound.

Concerning the euro itself, there is a possibility that the ECB may start charting a somewhat different course with Christine Lagarde now at the helm. For instance, the ECB’s first monetary policy meeting noted an increase in investor sentiment and economic stabilization in the eurozone, in spite of previous concerns regarding a slowdown in economic growth.

Moreover, Lagarde has also announced a “strategic review” for January 23 – where the existing mix of tools used by the ECB to promote growth and maintain stable inflation will be examined. In this regard, it could be the case that the ECB judges the current level of monetary easing to be overly loose in response to current growth trends in the euro area. In this regard, this meeting will potentially set the tone for the direction of the euro from here – an indication of less reliance on quantitative easing going forward could mean the start of a bullish uptrend for the euro.

The euro has come under pressure in 2019 – but we could see a rebound in the euro going forward. I particularly see upside against the GBP for the remainder of this month as Brexit edges ever closer.

