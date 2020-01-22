Sweden: Solid And Stable

Government revenue is still be highly funded by taxes, however this allows space to grow for the nordic system and does not appear to stifle growth in the economy.

Sweden is known for many things, like its recent export of Greta Thunberg, and older exports like ABBA, Volvo, Spotify and Ikea to name a few. It is not oil-rich like its neighbour Norway (look out for an article detailing Norway soon), but it has been taken as example by many in the rest for achieving western living standards with a more equal distribution to its population known as the Nordic Model. Sweden continues with this model, as well as pivoting area from its eurozone neighbours in terms of monetary policy and inflation rates. Investors should consider this if they are looking for a safe haven.

Beginning with Sweden's GDP growth based in constant prices and thus looking at their percentage change, Sweden is expected to continue to clocking ~2% GDP growth YoY after a disappointing 2019 at just ~1% growth. For a rich, post-industrialised nation this is a highly respectable growth rate, and is something investors should be aware of, as one can argue that Sweden is becoming a Switzerland of the North.

Source: IMF

The unemployment situation within Sweden has been moving within a band of 0.4% for the last 4 years and it is forecasted to continue moving within this band for the next 4 years according to the IMF estimates (see below). According to the OECD from a policy brief in 2017, this unemployment rate, while not particularly low, is actually below the structural unemployment rate estimated for Sweden, which means that Sweden is in a inflationary, growth period of its business cycle. In a more recent policy brief, the OECD applauds Sweden for its low unemployment rate and how it is pursuing inclusive economic growth. However, market commentators have been unimpressed with these figures and there has been sell-offs of Sweden's currency alongside concerns that this bouncing figure is a sign of malaise in the Swedish economy.

Source: IMF

Sweden had made international headlines, when its central bank, the Sveriges Riksbank, ended its negative interest rate adventure and pivoted towards positive rates once again. This decision was taken due to notion that the Swedish economy is not seen to be heading for a recession soon (this is seen the forecasted data provided by the IMF in the above paragraphs), as well as the economy not needing more stimulus and inflation hitting the magic number of ~2% YoY. This manoeuvre is extremely positive as it demonstrates the effectiveness of negative rates in a small-open economy, as well as demonstrating that negative rates do not have untold, permanent effects to an economy as was once believed when this unorthodox policy was taken.

Source: IMF

Moving on to the composition of government revenue and its impact on the wider public finances of the Swedish government, we will look at one of the things most everyone knows. The high Swedish taxes. In contrast to modern day Anglo-Saxon economies, Sweden has a high tax rate and derives large amounts of its government revenue from its tax base. This is not in contrast to the historical data for most western economies, but is besides the point for this article. The share of tax income in GDP has been decreasing in the last decade, but has experiencing a small uptick leading into 2020. This can be read as other factors of the economy helping contribute more to the government outside of its tax regime, possibly more debt borrowing. However, this high tax rate does not appear to affect Swedish growth and should not necessarily factor into investors thoughts.

Source: OECD (2020), Tax revenue (indicator).

Sweden is a wealthy, post-industrial economy that is beginning to pivot away from the global trends in central banking of continuing massive monetary stimulus. It is enjoying respectable growth for its economic status, alongside decent macroeconomic indicators such as a managed inflation rate, and stable unemployment. Investors should consider Sweden in contrast to a country like Switzerland.

