Weak Loan Growth Makes PacWest's Spread Compression Even More Painful

The credit situation is fine and the deposit franchise is still solid, but PacWest really needs to reinvigorate loan growth to shift sentiment.

All things considered, I’d say that PacWest Bancorp (PACW) held up well in trading after earnings, given that there were few real positives in the quarter and core pre-provision profits missed by a pretty wide margin. Spread compression was already built into expectations, but instead of the second half loan acceleration bulls were hoping for, deceleration is what they got.

I was cautious on PacWest when I last wrote about the stock because I was worried about the choppy near-term outlook (increasing loan competition, increasing spread pressures, and pressures on credit), and the shares have underperformed the broader banking group by about 10% since then. While I do see value in the shares, and the dividend helps lessen the sting, the last few quarters have me on edge regarding the bank’s real competitive advantages and the underlying end-market conditions.

A Lot Of Pain To Go Around In The Fourth Quarter

Bank earnings often necessitate some level of adjustment or correction, and PacWest was no exception this quarter, as I backed out a roughly $3.4 million offset to operating expenses, and the bank also benefited from a lower tax rate. While the bottom-line result wasn’t much off the sell-side mark, I’d argue the more substantial pre-provision miss is significant.

Revenue declined about 7% yoy and 4% qoq, missing expectations by more than 3%. Net interest income declined 6% yoy and 2% qoq (3% on an FTE basis), missing expectations by about 2.5%. The miss was attributable to both net interest margin (down a punishing 58bp yoy and 13bp qoq, missing by 3bp) and balance sheet, with earning assets up 7% yoy and flat qoq, missing expectations by about 2%. Fee income declined 19% on both a yoy and qoq basis, with the damage done in the “other” catch-all category.

Core operating costs declined 2% yoy and were up slightly on a sequential basis. Core opex were more or less in line, but when considering the lower revenue base, the efficiency ratio was almost two points below expectations. That led to a 4% yoy and 8% qoq decline in pre-provision profits – which doesn’t look so bad until you realize that’s more than 6% below expectations and represents a roughly $0.085/share miss. PacWest got a lot of that back with lower provision expense and taxes, but I wouldn’t call it a good result on balance.

Balance Sheet Pressures Aren’t Getting Lighter

One of the bull theses when I last wrote about PacWest was that the business would bounce back on stronger second half lending. With loans up just 1.1% qoq in the third quarter and 0.6% qoq in the fourth quarter (2% below expectations), that really didn’t happen. What’s more, yield pressures hit harder than expected.

Loans rose 5% yoy and less than 1% qoq, with greater than 2% qoq declines in both CRE and C&I lending. New production declined 17% qoq, though unfunded commitments were up 5% qoq. Average loan yield declined 60bp yoy and 24bp qoq, one of the worst declines I’ve seen so far, and the weighted average rate on new production was down 45bp (to 4.73%, versus the 5.67% average loan yield this quarter).

PacWest still has a respectable deposit franchise. Deposits rose 2% yoy and declined 2.5% qoq, with core deposits down 2% qoq and non-interest-bearing deposits down 8% yoy and almost 3% qoq. Still, the cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 20bp qoq and overall deposit costs declined 12bp qoq to 0.71%. That’s not as good as First Republic’s (FRC) overall deposit cost of 0.59% (down 6bp qoq this quarter), but it’s still not bad against PacWest’s wider peer group.

Credit looked encouraging to me, as non-performing loan balances declined 7% qoq and the net charge-off ratio fell to 0.02%. Criticized loans are still higher than I’d like, as is the non-performing asset ratio, but credit isn’t really a problem for PacWest now.

Where Does PacWest Go From Here?

In principle, PacWest should have an attractive business. In a lot of ways, it’s three banks in one. There’s a quality California community bank with solid footholds in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside. There’s a venture capital-focused bank that has started shifting toward equity fund lending (bridge loans, capital call loans, and so on). And there’s also a national specialty/niche commercial lending that can provide a range of financing solutions to small-to-mid-sized businesses. That array of businesses should give the company a lot of flexibility and the opportunity to shift capital toward the best opportunities at any given point in the cycle.

And yet, loan growth has not come through in the second half. Certainly the market has gotten more competitive – virtually every bank has said that. Moreover, pushing for loan growth heedless of credit risk at this point in the cycle is not a move that’s likely to pay off long term. It wouldn’t seem that losing a venture lending team to Signature Bank (SBNY) has hurt more than management let on (with venture loans down 1.5% qoq this quarter), but clearly something is going on – First Republic and PacWest are by no means perfect comps, but First Republic’s loans grew about 4.5% qoq this quarter after 5% qoq growth in the third quarter.

The Outlook

I’ll be curious to see how sell-side expectations sort out after this quarter, but this wasn’t the strong end to 2019 that investors would have liked to see. Spread pressures should lessen in 2020, but that just means stability at a lower level. Absent better loan growth, it’s going to be hard to power earnings growth and operating leverage.

I’ve cut back my expectations for both 2020 and 2021, as I think more cautious modeling is in order until the bank delivers better performance. Even so, my long-term growth expectations don’t decline much, and I’m still looking for five-year annualized core earnings growth around 3% and 10-year growth around 4%.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and ROTCE-driven P/TBV, I believe fair value is around $40 – not down that much from my prior fair value. I’d also note the high dividend yield here, and I’m not concerned about PacWest’s ability to continue to support that dividend. As far as what to do with the stock, a lot of that has to do with your risk tolerance. If you wait for a clear “everything is fine again” quarter, you’re likely going to pay more. By the same token, buying now risks buying into what could be some farther-reaching issues with the competitiveness of the loan business. I don’t think that’s really the case, and I think this stock will work in time, but prospective investors should be aware of the risk that this becomes a value trap (albeit one with a dividend yield above 6% that will pay you to wait).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.