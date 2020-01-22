The Retail Apocalypse Is Far From Over, And Simon Property Group Is Not Immune

Investment Thesis

Despite SPG dropping more than 25% from its recent highs, and sporting a healthy dividend yield, the risk for Simon (SPG) is not all baked in. The narrative that the retail scare is overdone, and that Class A malls are thriving, does not reflect the reality that Simon’s tenant base is struggling. Until Simon is able to articulate a sensible vision for repurposing failing tenants, Simon's stock could have further to fall.

Long live profitless stores.

Online and direct to consumer brands such as Tesla (TSLA), Lululemon (LULU), Canada Goose (GOOS), Peloton (PTON), and even Casper are opening physical stores. Forward-looking brands such as the Walmart (WMT)-owned Bonobos have opened “next generation” clothing stores. All these brands are opening stores in malls. Malls that have been allegedly killed. It’s a glimmer of hope, but beyond the “physical retail is just changing” comeback story, malls are still a gloomy picture.

When you look at the make-up of Class A malls it presents a familiar and troubling image. Almost all Simon (SPG) malls count Macy's (M) as a large “anchor” tenant, along with a J.C. Penney (JCP), Sears, or Dillard’s (DDS). The more successful ones (less than half) have a higher-end Nordstrom (JWN) or Bloomingdales. The remainder of the mall is a large assortment of small stores, many of which are struggling, and likely will not survive. Simon's largest tenant (by a decent margin) is Gap (GPS). The average Gap store is losing money, and store closures are promised to be coming. Ascena (ASNA), SPG’s third largest tenant, is valued like it might be heading toward bankruptcy, although Ascena denies this. PVH Corp has a “shifting” physical retail strategy and is closing stores. The now-bankrupt Forever 21 is Simon's 7th largest tenant. Foot Locker (FL), Simon's 8th largest tenant, will likely come under considerable pressure as Nike (NKE) ramps its direct to consumer push. It is clear the physical retail world is still in its early stages of real change. In this article I grapple with what might be “in store” for Simon and its retailers.

Big box retailers will continue to struggle because the way shoppers “discover” brands has fundamentally changed, and brands without a large physical footprint have an alternate DTC channel.

The value in big box retail has been as a marketplace for comparison, discovery, and service. Comparison and discovery now happen on the internet. When you search online you do not need a big box retailer to find a brand – Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and increasingly Instagram (FB) do a better job. Customers are more informed of what they want before they enter a store (or mall) than ever before. The average Simon patron only enters 3-4 stores per visit down from 6-7 only a few years ago.

This shifts the power dynamic between the retailers and their suppliers. For example, the current phenomena in high end winter coats is Canada Goose. I'd argue, that most people who are buying a Canada Goose want a Canada Goose. With increasingly strong brands the value that the big box retailer used to provide is greatly diminished. A customer that comes in to a store to buy a Canada Goose may shop around and make an impulse purchase, vs a buyer that used to come in to buy a winter coat and stumble upon a Canada Goose. In other words, it used to be the boxes providing the incremental dollar sale now it is the brands. Big boxes will therefore start to feel increasing margin pressure. Why would brands sacrifice historical margins when the boxes can’t provide historical value? Arguably, this is not a new dynamic. There were always brands that sold through department stores, and there were always stores, like Gap, that sold direct to the consumer. However, two things have fundamentally changed: (1) where discovery happens, and (2) an alternate DTC channel that now allows brands to interact directly with customers without a large physical footprint - namely the internet.

From a malls perspective, this dynamic is true as well. Malls do not make much money off of their big box tenants because boxes pay a negligible amount per square foot. In turn, boxes used to be anchors! They would drive people to the mall. The mall could then charge a premium to small stores benefiting from the increased traffic. This is becoming less and less the reality. Although the bargaining power is shifting, malls can’t squeeze the big boxes for more rent, because they are on life support already.

Brands also increasingly want more direct control over their customer experience. Brands Direct to consumer (DTC) sales are much more profitable (higher margin) than wholesale, and with the internet there is a viable direct to consumer channel. DTC also makes it easier for brands to collect data and provide a differentiated experience. A great example of this is the new experimental Nike stores.

Unfortunately, big box retail is notoriously slow to adapt. David Simon and Jeffrey Gennette, the CEO of Macys, recently had a fireside chat. Gennette told the story of how Simon told him that Macy's needs to up its game and invest more in its stores. Simon has complained how retailers are doing billions in buybacks and at the same time their stores are failing. The problem for big boxes though, even more than insufficient investment, is that the large hole that boxes used to fill does not exist anymore. Brand discovery is done elsewhere.

Some of the big boxes are turning to their last salvageable grace: service (experience). Nordstrom opened a new flagship in Manhattan with open bars throughout the store, and a strong focus on new brands and designer food. This could work. But it’s an uphill battle and the model is not scalable (at a reasonable cost) to malls around the country. Other retailers have oddly all but given up on service – you struggle to find a tailor at most Macys.

A large percentage of Simon's small retailers and most important tenants are struggling.

In my attempt to understand how Simon's small store retailers are doing, I went through and analyzed Simon’s top ten tenants. Here are some of the highlights that help me frame my worry.

Simon Property Group, Inc. 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

A company that is particularly interesting to me, and highlights the changing retail dynamic, is Footlocker. Footlocker is a third-party shoe behemoth with more than 220 Simon stores. Footlocker seems to have bucked the trend and is doing quite well, even the stock is recovering. Yet, store traffic is still steadily declining and they are closing stores faster than they are opening. When you think about it, it is a company that is fundamentally challenged and probably will not survive, leaving another vacancy in Simon malls.

As brands start looking at stores as show rooms and experiences, brands increasingly want to take control of their stories. You already see this with Nike and their new store models. They are heavily data focused and geared toward providing an experience. This effort appears to be hugely successful. Nike's direct to consumer vs wholesale mix has shifted dramatically over the past few years. In 2019, Nike’s digital sales increased 35% year over year - while consolidated revenues only increased 7%. This is catastrophic for third party retail partners and especially so for Footlocker.

When you listen to a Footlocker earnings call and comps depend on the release date of Yeezys, you start to wonder... Nike sales make up 66% of total Footlocker sales and Adidas a large chunk of the remainder. Is a retailer like this ensured of its survival? Will it be death by margin pressure or volume? Once again, sales shifting online are even more suspect. If I am Nike, why do I need to sell through footlocker instead of my own website?

Simon has no clear path towards replacing its failing anchor tenants.

If the anchor store carnage is far from over, the question becomes, will Simon be able to successfully replace these failing tenants? Simon’s “venture arm” gives us a glimpse into its vision (or lack of it) for the future of these large spaces and the broader mall.

You can’t listen to a Simon earnings call without hearing about their investment in Life Time Fitness. Here are some of David Simon's remarks on the last earnings call, which are interesting from a corporate governance standpoint as well (emphasis added):

We looked at their growth. We looked at their future. And we're very confident that we're going to get a multiple of our invested capital. And all by the way, there are wonderful partners and we're going do arm's length business with them going forward. And to me that is a perfect scenario of a win-win. So the investments must stand on their own. They must be and we look at them through a private equity lens much like everything else we've done. At the same time, if we can do business with them on an arm's length basis that's the gravy.

And from a recent news article:

Simon's growing portfolio now includes equity investments in a diverse set of consumer brands including the premier healthy lifestyle brand Life Time; dining and entertainment trend-setter Pinstripes; e-gaming innovators Allied Esports; the seminal Sports Illustrated brand; and Major Food Group's popular casual Italian dining destination, PARM®. Simon also completed a recent minority investment in Soho House, the global membership subscription business with Houses in London, mainland Europe, Asia and America.

The problem Simon has is obvious: What do you do with a huge empty J.C. Penney? The answer, so far, looks like a few gyms and a few Targets (TGT). But does this make any sense? Ignore the fact that most people workout in the morning or night - when mall stores aren’t even open - and just realize that gyms are membership based. It is the same few hundred people (hopefully thousand) that come over and over again. Fitness centers only work on exclusivity. No one wants to work out or swim in a public pool. The higher end the center, the more exclusive its membership. Target, while better at driving traffic, will not see a large percentage of its shoppers’ pick up bags of toilet paper and soap, and then stroll around the mall. They are not real anchor tenants.

Simon choosing to replace anchor tenants with fitness centers might mean that it’s coming to terms with the death of malls as we know it. It is desperately trying to make the mall into some sort of unique experience and entertainment center, but is also just looking for tenants. It is faced with the reality that recreating a mall is very hard. Physical retail is a unique beast. It is a large group of businesses that all want to rent a very similar asset right near each other, so they can feed on each other’s traffic. And the landlord has to do little to modify the real estate between occupants as every store is so similar.

Creating an entertainment center is an entirely different endeavor. Looking at historical capex expenses, rents per square foot, and taking for granted the number of possible future tenants, is a risky mistake. Converting a Sears to a Nordstrom is simple. Converting a Sears to a Life Time Fitness, sports center, or luxury apartment complex is anything but simple. It is also only possible for malls located in the absolute best locations. David Simon likes to say malls don’t go obsolete by anything other than demographics. But the reality is, people drive to the mall; most people don’t drive very far to their gym every day.

Rendering of Life Time’s resort at The Falls - The Real Deal

In partnership with Simon, Life Time is replacing Bloomingdales with a beautiful center in the Falls near Kendall. Simon just won approval for a similar center in the South Hills Village, a mall in Pittsburgh. Huge lifestyle fitness centers are fascinating, but they are wildly capital intensive. And this is all at a time when the fitness model is rapidly changing from large gyms to small local studios and in home online work out classes. (Think Soul Cycle, Fly Wheel, and Peleton.) Simon's investment in Pinstripes is fun, but bowling alleys aren’t all the rage now and have a hard time surviving on well located cheap real estate. High end destination restaurants are not scalable, and finding enough of them willing to risk it on a mall is a moon shot. E-sport hubs are anybody's guess. And even if these projects are successful, do they boost Gap foot traffic?

The remaining large "non-department" stores will also be hurt by customers changing shopping habits.

The remaining large anchor-like tenants (or possible replacement tenants) could also soon have their day of reckoning. For example, Dick's (DKS) and BestBuy (BBY). At the moment these retailers are thriving. Sales are up (at least as long as analysts consider revenue growth driven by increases attributable to overpriced acquisitions “partially offset by a loss of revenue from store closures in the past year”), and the stocks are rallying. But the more I think about it, the more I realize these businesses are fundamentally challenged. They are a microcosm of the malls themselves.

There used to be many athletic Sports Authority like stores. One by one they went bankrupt. The best in class, Dicks, survived. There used to be many electronic RadioShack like stores, and only the best in class, BestBuy, survived. The secular trends that killed Dicks competitors, namely you can purchase everything they sell online from other stores, or from the brands themselves, are the same headwinds that Dicks and BestBuy face. However, the appeal of physical retail hasn’t gone away completely, and to the winner go thy spoils. It’s the same argument that people use when they talk about Simon – “the Class A malls get a boost in traffic from all the B-C malls getting killed”. But the shift from physical retail to the web is a long gradual one, and the effects of picking up the others spoils is much shorter lived.

It is the same argument I made with Foot Locker (although no one company has 66% of Best Buy or Dick's sales, so it may be a slower process). Brands have better margins selling DTC. As there are fewer and fewer more successful brands, the third-party aggregators will lose sales to the brands themselves, or to third parties with the best logistics networks - namely Amazon.

There are not enough new age retailers for Simon to replace its failing small store tenant base.

Replacing smaller stores will be difficult as well. There will be some conversion to new age tenants that want physical space in the busiest malls. You are beginning to see this with Tesla, Lululemon, Casper, Peloton, and Bonobos. But they are all opening very small stores. Casper's target store size is about 2000 square feet. Tesla's appears to be similar. Tesla doesn’t even care that they can’t fit all three of their car models in one store. Lululemon is testing out stores with a “pop-up” model before signing a real lease. Bonobos stores look to be closer to 1500 square feet. And they are all only choosing the best of the best malls. I imagine they will also be the first to pack up and leave should there stores struggle, because their online presence is so strong.

Lululemon margins are over 40% for online sales and 25% in stores. That is with doing $1600+ per square foot (more than 4x the average Gap store.) They are also opening larger “experience” stores away from malls. Casper stores are also doing $1600 per square foot (about 13 mattresses a day). That is, with enough advertising to still lose money selling $800 foam mattresses. (Highly recommend reading their recent S1 filing, if only for entertainment purposes.) These stores are being very deliberate with their real estate. And remember, they are picking the best locations first. It will not be easy to replace thousands of closing stores with a few (debatably) successful internet focused brands.

Another overlooked metric (although called out by a recent WSJ article) is the average sales per square foot metric that Simon likes to tout. A metric that makes its retailers appear to be thriving. However, the reality is, a few select retailers drastically skew the average. Think Apple and Tesla. (Many retailers have historically asked for the sales per square foot without Apple numbers.) Jon McNeill, Tesla President of Global Sales and Service, recently said “Our sales per square foot are so high, it actually moves the industry average.” Some tesla stores do fifty cars a week at an average selling price of 50k. You don’t even have to do the math. As the average mall tenant struggles, SPG could still be reporting record sales per square foot.

As stores close the rent dynamic could dramatically change.

This might be the most interesting and hush hush part of the story. The mall has fundamentally changed, and the anchor-small-store-dynamic is on its last legs, if not already gone. Why are small stores then allowing Simon to continuously raise rents? Why are stores that are locked in leases not asking to renegotiate. Or are they? I think there is a risk that as Simon gets a few more big-name closures (which will likely happen) a lot of the existing tenants try and renegotiate their rents. As I am writing this, I am reading that Bose announced it is closing its retail stores. And Bose is an experience store.

Outlet stores are also moving online.

In addition to its regular malls, Simon is one of the largest outlet mall landlords. Outlet malls have been slower to be replaced by the move online. However, that is changing. And believe it or not, Simon is helping to accelerate it. Simon recently made a $280m investment to help Rue Gilt Group move outlet merchandise to the web. I guess when you can’t fight the tape...

Simon has a solid balance sheet but that can change quickly.

Much has been written on the strength of Simon’s balance sheet, its stellar debt rating, and ability to raise absurdly cheap capital. SPG’s debt to NOI is quite conservative with a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.4X, more than 3X the required ratio under their unsecured debt covenants. SPG’s fundamentals are quite strong. It seems every Seeking Alpha article reinforces this view, so I won’t write much.

Simon Property Group, Inc. 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

But it is important to remember rates are at historical lows and many would argue, we are nearing the top of the “cycle.” I am not taking sides as to whether or not rates go up or down during the next slowdown. (Although against traditional wisdom, the Gundlachs of the world make an interesting argument that rates will indeed go up in the next recession. It is important to think about what could possibly happen if they do. The vast majority of SPG’s debt is fixed (32.2B of 33.6B), but if the economy heads south you have two things happening at the same time. A need to repurpose a larger amount of the portfolio, and borrowing costs potentially going up significantly. Rates are so low that even a small move could double (or even triple) borrowing costs.) But either way, more fundamentally, repurpose to what? What will replace failing stores?

Conclusion

In conclusion, I think we are still at the beginning of large changes in physical retail. The risk that SPG and the Class A malls will not be immune to these changes is huge. The ability to find suitable replacement tenants, in reasonable time frames, in any mall except those in the absolute best locations, is questionable. The "retail apocalypse" is not anywhere near over and Simon stock could have further to fall.

It is possible that Simon can pull together just the right mix of entertainment, new age retailers, and restaurants to keep some of the best malls booming. I think a few of the very best malls will be wildly successful. They will be valued as showrooms and prime physical advertising space making sales per square foot an outdated metric. Mall operators can also do some innovative things to convert malls into real entertainment destinations. (Although, this very trend might actually endanger some of Simon's largest destination malls, including the King of Prussia, as malls like the American Dream by Triple Five Group come online.) When all is set and done, if Simon starts to successfully repurpose failing tenants, the stock could become a screaming buy, but the risks now are higher than ever before. The death of retail as we know it is far from done or overblown.

Just remember, it was only a few months ago that people were declaring the death of Macys to be way overdone. The stock was rallying - clearly everyone must have exaggerated the death of retail. Then the stock got crushed again. It is still hard for me to see a scenario where Macy’s doesn’t drastically change or go bankrupt. Retail is not dead. Retail has fundamentally changed. The best in class might be immune, or they might just be the last to feel it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.