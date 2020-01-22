Collectors Universe: Underappreciated Operating Leverage Makes It Inexpensive

CLCT has surged over the last 12 months, but the last 5 years have not been as kind.

Shares of Collectors Universe (CLCT) have scorched the broader market averages over the past year, providing investors with a total return of nearly 94% versus a return of roughly 29% for the S&P 500 (SPY). However, shares have lagged over the last five years, boosted by a healthy dividend though partially offset by the negative performance of that dividend being cut and volatility from the company’s business in China.

That said, Q1 of the 2020 fiscal year is off to a tremendous start. I am increasing my fair value estimate to $25-30, reflecting continued volume growth and underappreciated operating leverage. Although shares are not the bargain they were early in 2019, I believe shares look slightly underpriced, and I think the current price could be a decent entry point.

Q1: Strong Volume and Revenue Growth Drives Operating Margin Expansion

Q1 was another record quarter for Collectors Universe. Revenue jumped 15.5% y/y to $20.2 million driven by a 9% increase in coin grading revenue, and more impressively, a 33% jump in revenue from the PSA trading card and autograph grading business. While coins have long been the bread and butter of Collectors Universe, continued outperformance by the PSA segment is quickly narrowing this gap. In fact, PSA revenue accounted for over 40% of sales in Q1, up from 35% in Q1’19.

With the continued surge in revenue growth, gross margin continued to expand, jumping nearly 110 basis points y/y to 59.9% of sales. As long as the business operates near capacity, Collectors will see gross margin expansion as its graders simply handle more volume. Unfortunately, capacity has been an issue in recent quarters, and CEO Joseph Orlando spent much of the call explaining that management is hyper focused on expanding capacity in the back half of the fiscal year. Management intends to expand capacity through internal throughput efficiency initiatives as well as expanding headcount, which may somewhat temper gross margin growth in the near-term. Nevertheless, I believe the company could see strength here as PCGS in particular runs at full capacity with a robust backlog.

In fact, Collectors is clearly working on bigger deals to keep utilization high. The company partnered with the National Basketball Hall of Fame on an exclusive coin grading arrangement for the celebration of its 60th anniversary. In addition, PCGS will re-enter the domestic banknote grading business, providing more potential sources of revenue to cover its employee base.

On the SG&A front, management kept costs roughly flat compared to the year ago period. The new management team has done a superb job keeping costs below revenue growth. As a result, SG&A fell by 570 basis points y/y to 37% of sales. In total, this led to a 710-basis point jump in operating margin to 23.2% of sales, which in turn translated into robust EPS growth, up 67% y/y to $0.40 per share. This is exactly the type of operating margin growth that I alluded to at the beginning, and it is why earnings will grow sharply as long as the company can continue to drive volume growth.

More importantly, with the continued growth in revenue and operating margin, free cash flow jumped 13% y/y to $3.8 million. With the growth in free cash flow, Collectors will continue to easily cover its dividend, which currently provides investors with a yield of roughly 2.8%. I see some dividend upside from current levels, but Orlando seems a bit more conservative, so I believe the increase only will occur once he feels the company has sustainable cash flow coverage.

Overall, the Business Remains Healthy and Decently Priced

Overall, Collectors Universe continues to fire on all cylinders after some headwinds from both China and a slowing domestic coin market. In general, I believe Collectors is capitalizing on a tailwind for all asset values, and submissions should continue to grow as long as macroeconomic conditions for asset prices remain steady. As a result, I am increasing my fair value range to $25-30, reflecting the operating leverage inherent in the business.

Eventually, asset price increases will slow, as will submissions, but Collectors possess a strong business model, with high barriers to entry and ample balance sheet cash to withstand a downturn. I remain bullish, and I am considering re-entering the name after exiting at $27 last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLCT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.