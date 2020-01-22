EUR/NZD: Short-Term Upside Potential

That midpoint is 1.70. EUR/NZD may find this level, and possibly ascend higher as we head into (and through) February 2020. However, longer term and into the latter months of 2020, the risk of downside will remain. Euros still fundamentally cost money to hold, in terms of New Zealand dollars (if we look to short-term rates differentials). Unless this changes, and it does not look like it will in 2020, the EUR/NZD pair will likely remain under pressure (favoring downside in the long term).

Nevertheless, while EUR/NZD could appreciate in the near term, its fundamentally negative carry will likely hold. Meanwhile, the pair is currently approaching the 100-week and 100-day moving average at a key midpoint between two important support-and-resistance areas.

While the ECB's monetary policy remains very expansionary, the RBNZ has more opportunities for easing (for example, it could cut rates from +1.00% to +0.75% to match Australia) and intervention.

EUR/NZD has fallen over the past few weeks and months, yet volume profile analysis would indicate the market's assessment of fair value at prices around 1.74.

The EUR/NZD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of New Zealand dollars, is currently stabilizing in the region of 1.66 to 1.69. The chart below shows the pair's price action using weekly candlesticks since 2015. Shaded areas have been added to indicate potential areas of support and resistance, while the horizontal blue levels indicate midpoints between these areas. The sloping black line is the 100-week moving average for EUR/NZD.

(Chart created by the author. Source: TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts represented hereafter.)

Notice that the 100-week moving average is currently lining up with a key midpoint. We should not expect to see some steady upside in the near term, as this level could be taken once again, as current spot prices appear to be converging towards the 100-week moving average.

Furthermore, using a fixed-range volume profile analysis (i.e., forming a distribution, based on prices and the volumes traded at those prices over time) beginning from the start of 2019 (to present), we find the value of approximately 1.74. Given the levels of trade at this key point, which is significantly higher than the current exchange rate at around 1.68, might suggest that even further upside is in store for EUR/NZD.

(The chart above is the same as the last chart, but daily candlesticks are used instead, in addition to the introduction of the volume profile analysis.)

This is because volume profile analysis can provide us with insights with respect to the market's estimated fair value for a currency pair. Currencies are difficult to value like, for example, company stocks (which can be valued based on projected cash flows using an appropriate discount rate, etc.). With currencies, while it is possible to use complicated models such as Behavioural Equilibrium Exchange Rate models (BEER models), or other models like Purchasing Power Parity (or PPP), ultimately it is price that speaks the loudest.

Currencies like to trade in ranges over the longer term, unless underlying fundamentals diverge significantly so as to warrant a break-out (or break-down) outside of these ranges. Since the start of 2019, the story for the EUR/NZD pair is largely the same, although the European Central Bank did lower its deposit facility rate to -0.50% in September 2019 and re-introduced quantitative easing (providing further euro liquidity, and hence weakening its attractiveness).

Meanwhile, New Zealand changed its short-term rate on August 7, 2019, lowering its rate by 50 basis points. In effect, both the ECB and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (the RBNZ) showed clear monetary policy easing, especially towards the end of 2019.

The chart below provides an updated view of our volume profile analysis (or VPA), with the second (right-side) VPA using a fixed range from the start of the second half of 2019 (also to present). The moving average in this case is the 100-day moving average (i.e., not weekly).

We can see that the indicative 'fair value' estimation is still pinned at roughly 1.74, given the volumes traded around this level. The subsequent decline in EUR/NZD prices since mid-November 2019 might therefore be viewed with skepticism. In addition, while prices are now under the 100-day moving average, we should see EUR/NZD revisit this (albeit moving) level, most likely above the 1.70 mark (as indicated by the blue line in the chart above) over the short term (less than 30 days).

This short-term upside potential for EUR/NZD could be sharp if the RBNZ decides to cut rates in its next meeting, which is set for February 12, 2020. Also, it is important to note that the ECB will meet before then on January 23, 2020. The ECB is not expected to change its short-term deposit facility rate of -0.50%, however, liquidity will pick up around the meeting, with the potential for volatility (on the upside or downside) depending on the tone of their comments with respect to their QE program (and any forward guidance).

However, generally speaking, we should not expect any game-changing decisions from the ECB this early into the New Year. The same might be said for the RBNZ, however, since the RBNZ's rate is in positive territory at +1.00% (which is indeed higher than its Antipodean counterpart: Australia's comparable rate is set at +0.75%), the RBNZ has more "monetary ammo." For example, it could conceivably cut rates, whereas the ECB is less likely (with rates already negative).

Therefore, the market is likely to be more sensitive to "dovish-sounding" words from the RBNZ in terms of NZD value, than to dovish words from the ECB in terms of EUR value. And given that the words of both central banks are likely to be largely coordinated (whether dovish or otherwise), it is not unreasonable to expect the RBNZ (in February) to produce a stronger move for the EUR/NZD pair (if not more volatility).

Also, the NZD has risen significantly in recent months, despite some recent downside into 2020. The NZD is traditionally viewed as an export currency by virtue of the country's commodity exposures; therefore, the RBNZ is very much unlikely to sound hawkish (indicating monetary policy tightening) so as to not encourage a stronger NZD (which would reduce the country's export competitiveness). The bias going into February is therefore likely negative for NZD.

If we are mostly bearish on the NZD going into February, and expect relative stability for the euro, it would not seem unreasonable to expect some modest upside to the 1.70 mark (and potentially higher) in the near term. Longer term, while 1.74 is clearly a level to consider, the negative interest rate differential should play a large drag on the pair.

The ECB rate of negative -0.50%, against the positive comparable rate of the RBNZ of +1.00% (at least at present) indicates a short-term differential of -1.50%. In effect, it costs money to hold euros in terms of New Zealand dollars. Therefore, while short-term upside risk is conceivable, it would be worth revisiting the pair in February to assess the potential downside trajectory.

As shown by the support-and-resistance area in the charts presented heretofore, the next major support area could begin at prices of around 1.63. Over a multi-month basis, EUR/NZD could quite easily find these levels, even if the RBNZ attempts to intervene to steady any NZD appreciation against the euro.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.