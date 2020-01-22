Cabot Oil & Gas - Free Cash Flowing Just Above $2 Natural Gas

Based on the current weak strip expect Cabot to go with the slower route and still generate free cash while maintaining upside for a potential rebound in natural gas prices.

COG Cheat Sheet Update for Maintenance Mode Likelihood

Earlier this month Cabot maintained their 10 cent dividend. This should not have been a surprise given they just increased it the previous quarter by a penny and this management team moves in methodical, sustainable ways.

Given the current natural price strip we have run our model on lower price scenarios and we see the dividend as safe and Cabot as a name that can generate free cash at prices substantially lower than their peers, not sub $2 but just above it.

The Strip closed at $2.23 this past weekend and for a number of reasons outlined below we see that pricing as too low and short lived (we're not gas bulls but this is overdone).

Two paths for 2020:

With the 2Q19 report, Cabot issued a lower than Street expected 2020 outlook calling for spending of $700-725 mm and growth of 5%. This caught the Street off guard but spoke to discipline in the face of weak natural gas prices.

With the 3Q19 call management added another potential scenario - spending of $575 mm and maintenance mode, or about 2% YoY growth holding the 4Q19 expected volumes flat and assuming no major voluntary curtailments. They simply put this at a flat year with the idea that weak prices would in fact be met with some shut ins.

Our Model:

Cabot remains unhedged and as such there is a good bit of swing for each increment in natural gas prices in light of peer leading per unit operating costs.

We have done $2.00, $2.25, $2.50 and $2.75 model runs.

On the lower end, at the $575 mm spend rate, they go slightly into outspend territory. Given their balance sheet this is fine if not what they or investors want. It's temporary but it is what it is and at $2.00 gas we would not expect the multiple to advance from current levels.

In the $2.25 case we see modest free cash flow. Enough to pay the dividend and have modest cash left over to either bump it a penny plus on a quarterly basis (later in the year as a guess as we expect them to move slowly on growing the dividend as it's a long term decision) or buy back an additional modest amount of shares.

The other two cases are substantially better with ample free cash flow to both grow the dividend and take in significant share amounts.

COG, in general, plans to return > 50% of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and share repurchase over the long term.

Valuation: Rarely this cheap

COG is trading at a forward TEV/EBITDA multiple of 5.9x, a level almost never seen in the last decade for a name with such low debt and low operating costs.

Natural gas is also at rare levels as well as noted in the chart below.

We are not "gas bulls" but see the commodity as overdone due to poor winter weather and guilty of ignoring strong underlying fundamental changes.

Dry gas volumes have grown rapidly over the last few years but are now slowing. Even EIA sees this in their most recent version of the STEO, showing a slow erosion of volumes starting now, with the 1Q20 estimate. This is a function of slowing oil play growth and slowing natural gas play growth as evidenced by both the sharp drop in rigs but most importantly due to the sharp drop in active frac spreads.

Supply growth has ground to a halt. Supply is production plus net imports. LNG and exports to Mexico long ago turned this number into a net exports figure. Of late, it's posted new highs (negatives) as LNG capacity expanded into year end (something that will only grow more this year) while volumes headed to Mexico have held near record territory and slowly expanded as more volumes are able to reach central Mexico and volumes coming south from Canada have continued to ebb (weak prices in the States and strong domestic demand). Immediately below please see charts of LNG export growth, planned capacity that strongly suggests more growth at hand, and the net exports chart (LNG exports, imports, Mexico exports and import from Canada.

Meanwhile, Industrial and Electrical gas demand remained in robust and record territory last year, at prices that were well above current Strip pricing. We expect another record year for gas-fired generation this year due to lower prices, another year of added gas-fired capacity and shuttered coal fired capacity.

We note that last year, while headlines proclaimed record dry gas production on a monthly basis, storage levels failed to blow out higher. Now, a much warmer than normal 2019/2020 winter has along with still high production conspired to drive sub par withdrawals and destruction of the storage deficit to the five year average.

We've seen this kind of action before and, while not being gas bulls, do see the strip as overdone and more likely to mount a counter seasonal recovery, much as we saw between 4Q15 and 4Q16 as evidence of record cooling season demand becomes more apparent. The extreme non commercial net short natural gas position should be considered in this light as well.

Nutshell: We continue to hold COG as our largest natural gas centric position in the ZLT, a portfolio that is largely oil focused. Cabot is likely to show essentially no growth or very low single digits growth this year which on the current strip makes a lot of sense. They are likely to curtail gas volumes only during periods where basis blows out so we don't expect a big curtailment from them. They could see a 4Q non cash charge for low gas prices (not sure, and we don't really care as the reserves remain in the ground and it's just a paper exercise). The balance sheet remains strong with high liquidity. We don't expect to see the borrowing base reduced and we don't expect them to need to use it meaningfully even were it to be reduced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.