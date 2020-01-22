Netflix: Q4 2019; Weak Prospects, Avoid

Why Netflix's stock is best avoided for now.

No path to positive FCF in sight. Best case FCF breakeven in the coming years.

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) reported its highly anticipated Q4 2019 results.

Despite a muted market reaction, or better yet, in part due to weak market reaction after hours to what was largely a positive result, it shows that right now, more than ever, investors are asking for a ''show me'' story from Netflix.

At $150 billion market cap and still no tangible breakeven free cash flow in sight, together with an over-leveraged balance sheet, this investment has finally started to lose its mass appeal for investors.

Stay with me while I lay out why Netflix is best avoided:

Guidance, Guidance, Guidance

The most impressive aspect of Netflix's earnings is its earnings call.

Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings is unwavering in his stance that Netflix's success in the future will continue to build on the foundation it has laid in the past.

In a nothing to see attitude, he propels forward the narrative that Netflix will continue to ''please its members''. And it sounds terrific, bar one minor detail: the competition.

Again, nobody questions whether Netflix has been an impressive investment this past decade, we can all unquestionably declare this. But what matters to investors right now is how the future looks, not the past.

On this note, even though Netflix delivered an almighty punchy 31% top-line growth rate, investors are looking ahead into Q1 2020 and see a drop to 27%. Although CFO Spencer Neumann does a wonderful job at explaining that Netflix's opportunity remains large. In the end, we are left at the heart of the problem for Netflix.

During the previous two years, Netflix was able to raise its ARPU at approximately high single digits to as high as 12% this most recent quarter (excluding fx.). And it was able to do this because its platform was deemed by many as a must-have platform.

Competition? Only Getting Started

Presently, the narrative is very different. The competition, Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) have only been here for a partial quarter and have so much work ahead to gain traction: Apple holds credit cards and consumers, but has no content library, while Disney has a huge volume of content but no relationship with the consumer. But what the competition lacks in traction they make up in funding.

Going further and wider, there are numerous more competitors in the wings which are able to offer a compelling viewing experience aimed at particular niches, such as YouTube (GOOG) and HBO Max (T).

Consequently, even the most bullish shareholder would reluctantly acquiesce that the streaming landscape today is very different from the one five years ago. How does Hastings respond?

The great thing is, first off, we're growing in Q4 including in the US even with some of those noise from competitive launches.

Objectively, when it comes to having a global platform, Netflix stands head and shoulders above the rest of its peers.

On the call, even though there was agreement that the competition was having a role in the increased churn rate expected for Q1 2020, Hasting remains positive and retorts that Q2 2020 is forecast to pick up the loss of momentum in Q1 2020.

Over leveraged Balance Sheet?

(Source)

To say that Netflix is overleveraged is the understatement of this whole story.

Netflix needs to burn through billions of dollars a year, just to keep growing on this path.

For next year, more of the same, at $2.5 billion free cash flow burn. But creditors don't appear overly concerned, with every bond issue being oversubscribed.

Presently, Netflix carries $11 billion of net debt, reported under current content obligation, non-current debt obligations, and debt.

Separately, Netflix carries a further $11 billion of contention obligations 'not reflected on the Consolidated Balance Sheets as they did not yet meet the criteria for asset recognition'.

Altogether we are left with more than $22 billion of unamortized debt obligations and expected free cash flow burn of which investors can only hope in the near-term to breakeven.

This brings up the question: at what point does Netflix start to make $1 billion of positive free cash flow? 2025? Possibly even later.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

For such a considerable amount of time the argument could be made that even though Netflix was expensive, it could always get more expensive in time. Admittedly, this thesis worked for a long time.

But now, the competition which had been incredibly slow to move has awoken and is here in large numbers coming after Netflix's market share.

Source: author's calculations

The peers I've chosen are not pure-play streaming companies. And that's part of the problem with Netflix's valuation, and part of the bull argument, how Netflix is the only pure-play streaming company.

But once we get past this superficial thesis, we can grasp that many companies which were historically focused on linear TV, such as Fox (FOX) and ViacomCBS (VIAC) are now reaching a crossroad and considering whether or not to launch their own direct to consumer service or to double down on their existing strategy.

In essence, streaming today is not a winner take all game, but a highly fragmented market that is overflowing with a blood bath of competition. However, as the table shows at 7.5x trailing revenues, Netflix is still being priced as if it held a monopoly.

Takeaway

Investors demand Netflix proves it can retain market share. Given how overvalued the stock finds itself, this name is best avoided for now.

