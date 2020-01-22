MongoDB: Up, Up, And Away

Whenever a stock falls hard ahead of its quarterly earnings report, that is a good opportunity for value investors. The key questions for do-it-yourself investors include asking if the setback is temporary, if the drop created enough of a discount and if the company has positive catalysts ahead. For MongoDB (MDB), the downtrend capitulated before the third-quarter report posted on December 9, 2019. And now that the stock is up by around 15% in the last month, how much more upside does it have?

MongoDB earned just a "Hold" rating last week with a $171 price target (per TipRanks).

The company earned analyst praise when its EPS loss of $0.26 was two cents above consensus estimates. In beating on both top and bottom lines and raising its revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter, the stock has plenty of upside ahead. In Q3, revenue rose by an impressive 52% Y/Y to $109.4 million. Customer growth surged again, and the company ended the quarter with 15,900 customers.

Atlas is central to the company’s growth, as it increased MongoDB’s pace of innovation. And by being on the cloud, it gets better insight into what its customers need sooner. Its addressable market is also expanding as it caters to more customer types on a global scale. Having just launched Atlas in September, the company is poised to report revenue growth accelerating in 2020. At a market cap of $8.5 billion and a price/sales of 21 times, the stock is richly valued to reflect the rapid growth potential.

MongoDB could reward investors just as well as my DocuSign (DOCU) pick for followers and Marketplace subscribers. After a rough quarter earlier last year, the company proved that the subscription model led to bigger deals. The stock is up 54% since then:

(Source: SA Premium)

MongoDB’s growth engine is slightly different from that of DocuSign. Whereas DocuSign is converting paper-based businesses to electronic contract management, MongoDB has a faster product refresh cycle. It learns from beta releases, fixes the product, and then releases updates to drive sales:

We regularly incorporate these learnings into our enterprise advanced release, improving the value of our on-premises product as well. Consequently, we're looking to further invest in technology and data science to harness these types of signals to build even stronger relationships and find more opportunities to win more business. Ultimately, this positive feedback cycle gives us greater confidence in the returns on the R&D investments



Source: SA Transcript

Last quarter represented the company’s first full quarter with GCP (Google Cloud Platform). So, as the company expands its business in China, revenue growth outside of North American markets may increase.

Near-term Headwinds

Investors should expect modest Atlas revenue growth in the short term. MongoDB explained that its Atlas revenue is recorded on a consumption basis; Enterprise Advanced has a license component that gets recognized upfront. So, the Atlas contract will generate less upfront revenue, but over time, its percentage of total revenue will increase.

Valuations will scare away value investors, but the stock does not fully reflect the TAM (total addressable market) potential ahead. For example, its DocumentDB adds to MongoDB's already strong business moat. The company also has valuable IP whose implementation will only make its product more relevant to businesses.

Valuation

SimplyWall.St, which uses future cash flow to arrive at a fair value, thinks the stock has significant downside. It pegs the stock’s fair price at below $100. And because MongoDB is not yet profitable, the site may not use various P/E multiples models to assess the stock’s target price. Similarly, StockRover assigned a value score of just 28, compared to 74 for the S&P 500 (SPY):

(Source: StockRover)

But the site also assigned a high momentum score of 89, above that of CrowdStrike Holdings (OTC:CRWD) but below that of i3 Verticals (IIIV):

Your Takeaway

MongoDB is by no means inexpensive, yet its growth acceleration may send the stock back to yearly highs in the coming months. The stock is on my watchlist for now. Although I like the company’s revenue growth, I would prefer to see positive earnings soon:

(Source: SimplyWall.St)

For now, MongoDB is a stock to accumulate in small amounts. If it dips sharply and then settles in a trading range, consider averaging down on the stock.

