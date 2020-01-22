McDermott International Files For Bankruptcy Protection - No Recovery For Existing Equityholders

Majority of debt to be equitized with secured lenders receiving an initial 94% of the restructured company's new equity and the remainder going to unsecured noteholders.

Note:

I have covered McDermott International (MDR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

As expected, ailing oil-and-gas engineering and construction company McDermott International has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, stating approximately $9.25 billion in aggregate outstanding principal amount of funded and unfunded debt obligations:

Source: Disclosure Statement, Page 34

The company's balance sheet and liquidity have been crippled in recent quarters by a number of large-scale loss projects mostly inherited from the ill-advised acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron ("CBI") in 2018.

Photo: Cameron LNG Facility Construction Site at Hackberry, Louisiana - Source: Mitsui & Co.

In addition, McDermott needs additional capital and letter of credit facilities to continue or commence construction on projects already in backlog and pursue new business opportunities.

The company has also accumulated a massive amount of trade payables in recent quarters:

As of the date hereof, the Debtors had reached the limit of their existing letter of credit capacity and, absent a substantial deleveraging, were unlikely to be able to secure access to new letters of credit on any terms, much less favorable terms. Moreover, as a result of the Debtors’ financial condition, their vendor base became increasingly stretched—as of the date of this Disclosure Statement, the Debtors has in excess of $1 billion in outstanding trade claims, a significant portion of which is substantially past due. Ultimately the Debtors determined that they needed a broader capital structure solution to facilitate the increased future credit support and normalize trade terms that will ultimately allow the Debtors to capitalize on their record backlog.

Without much further ado, let's take a look at the key restructuring terms:

Comprehensive debt restructuring will equitize nearly all of the company's funded debt thus eliminating over $4.6 billion in debt.

Transaction will be implemented through a prepackaged chapter 11 process that will be financed by a $2.81 billion debtor-in-possession ("DIP") package.

$800 million of existing superpriority term loans to be rolled into the DIP facility.

Company has secured committed exit financing of over $2.4 billion in letter of credit facility capacity and will emerge from Chapter 11 with approximately $500 million in funded debt.

Lummus Technology unit to be sold in a court-supervised auction for at least $2.725 billion. Joint partnership of private equity firms Chatterjee Group and Rhône Group selected as stalking horse bidder.

Proceeds from sale of Lummus Technology are expected to repay the DIP financing in full, as well as fund emergence costs and provide cash to the balance sheet for long-term liquidity.

Existing management to remain in place, new management incentive program reserves up to 7.5% of the restructured company's new equity.

Secured creditors will own 94% of the new equity subject to dilution by the management incentive program and the items discussed below.

Unsecured noteholders will receive 6% of the new equity and two tranches of 7-year warrants to purchase an aggregate 20% in new common stock.

Consenting unsecured noteholders will have the opportunity to take part in a $150 million rights offering.

Existing equityholders will be wiped out.

The restructured company will emerge with a minimum of $820 million of cash on its balance sheet

Court approval expected within two months.

The company's disclosure statement projects recovery ratios for secured term loan lenders and unsecured noteholders of 84% and 19% respectively (page 8 and 9) and explicitly states that (emphasis added by author):

On the Plan Effective Date, holders of Existing Common Equity Interests will not receive any distribution on account of such Interests, which will be canceled, released, and extinguished as of the Effective Date, and will be of no further force or effect.

In case Lummus Technology sells for substantially more than the $2.725 billion stalking horse bid, noteholders might see additional recovery depending on the availability of proceeds for potential repayment of prepetition funded secured claims but given the stated sale proceeds waterfall, noteholders shouldn't necessarily bet on a favorable outcome:

Source: Disclosure Statement, Page 25

The company's advisors estimate the restructured company's equity value at approximately $2.35 billion (at the mid-point of the provided range) which assumes pro forma funded debt of $500 million and additional debt of $276 million associated with vessel modifications as well as pre-emergence cash of $878 million.

The following exit facilities have been committed:

4-year, super senior exit facility including a letter of credit facility in an amount $743 million ("Super Senior Exit Facility") 4-year, senior letter of credit exit facility in an amount up to $1.326 billion ("Senior Exit LC Facility"), ranked junior to the Super Senior Exit Facility, provided that the amount of the Senior Exit LC Facility shall be reduced dollar for dollar for each Prepetition Secured Letter of Credit that is funded during the Chapter 11 Cases Senior secured letter of credit exit facility pursuant to which each outstanding Prepetition Secured Letter of Credit will be deemed issued on the Plan Effective Date (“Roll-Off LC Exit Facility”), ranked junior to the Senior Exit LC Facility 5-year senior secured term loan facility in an amount of $500 million of take-back debt ranked pari passu with the Roll-Off LC Exit Facility 4-year, cash secured letter of credit exit facility in an amount up to $371 million

Lastly, the company's disclosure statement also contains management's financial projections for the next three years:

Source: Disclosure Statement, Exhibit E

Given what happened in recent quarters, investors should take this rosy forecast with a huge grain of salt, particularly as the majority of projected FY2022 and 2023 revenues is based on projects not even awarded to the company at this time.

Bottom Line:

With the restructured McDermott International anticipated to exit from bankruptcy within the next couple of months, the final chapter for current equityholders is near. Upon emergence, existing equity interests will be cancelled and new common stock will be issued to current creditors with secured lenders receiving the vast majority of new shares.

The company's existing shares will be delisted from the NYSE and likely commence trading on the OTC market as soon as Wednesday.

With more than two-thirds of all funded debt creditors supporting the transaction, court approval is basically a given.

Even if the court-supervised auction process for the company's Lummus Technology unit should result in considerable higher sale proceeds relative to the existing $2.725 billion stalking horse bid, this would simply result in unsecured noteholders receiving a higher equity stake in the restructured company.

Investors looking for a bet on the all new McDermott International will be required to purchase the senior unsecured notes or simply wait for the company to emerge from bankruptcy a couple of months from now.

To avoid a complete wipe-out, existing equityholders should sell remaining positions and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.