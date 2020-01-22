Union Bankshares: Why We Are Back In The Unknown Company
Summary
- When we last covered the relatively unknown Union Bankshares in summer of 2018, we told you to sell and shares fell 50%.
- We recently stepped back into the name when the stock's momentum shifted higher.
- Impressive growth from 2018 is noted on all metrics.
- The stock is cheap and the dividend is growing.
When we last covered the relatively unknown Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:UNB) in summer of 2018, we told you to sell. The stock was at $52.70 at that time, following a run-up in prior years when we were bullish. The stock fell over 50% in just over a year, bottoming out just under $26 a few months ago. This was a name discussed with some of our members, and we recommended getting long in our chat interface at $30. The momentum has now returned, and we believe the stock is ready for another leg higher - with a dividend yield of 3.5%, a growing dividend, improving net income, and balance sheet expansion, we are bullish. This is a truly regional bank that we believe is a good place to put your money for growth. The stock has just reported earnings, and we wish to put the results in context.
Annual earnings growth
The earnings power of the bank has been realized, and we now expect slow growth moving forward. The bank still is supported by a strong macroeconomic backdrop, but rate cuts are likely to weigh a bit. Still, the change in net income in the last few years was a reason we were bearish, but expansion resumed in 2019.
Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing
From an earnings per share standpoint, we have also seen growth:
Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing
As you can see net income was $10.6 million, or $2.38 per share, in 2019, compared to $7.1 million, or $1.58 per share, in 2018. The key is that the company has returned to meaningful growth. What we think is most important to understand is what went into these earnings figures. There are some strengths in the name to be aware of.
Net interest income
When interest rates began to rise, we believed this small bank would see a boost to net interest income, and it did. However, with the recent cuts, we had concerns on the net interest margins. This was most certainly the case for UNB, which saw margin erosion. Its net interest income was actually up 11.9% from last year to $36 million.
That is impressive growth on this critical metric, and we surmised that the primary reason for this growth was that there were simply higher volumes. This is true and is supported by the loan data. We do want to point out that net interest margin eroded to 4.05%, from 4.08% in 2018, but this is still quite strong. In 2020, we expect a bit more erosion as the bank absorbs cuts made in the summer and fall of 2019 over the course of the year in 2020.
Loan and deposit growth
Loans and deposits are the bread and butter of any regional bank. Both loans and deposits grew year over year for the bank. Total assets were $872.5 million to end 2019, an increase of $67.1 million, or 8.3%, versus the $805.3 million to start 2019. Total loans of $678.7 million to end 2019, and these increased $32.4 million, or 5.0%, compared to the $646.3 million to start the year. Total deposits reached $744.0 million at year-end, which was growth of $37.3 million, or 5.3%, compared to $706.8 million to start the year.
It is also important to have an understanding of the quality of these assets. We have to be sure that the bank isn't taking on riskier loans or nonperforming assets. Well, year to date, we saw that nonperforming loans were down to just 0.23% of all loans. This compares to 0.24% of all loans to start the year. The trend is clearly down in the last 5 years:
Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing
The overall pattern is positive here. It does not mean every future loan is a guarantee - that is the risk taken on in the banking industry. All things considered, the key metrics are improving, and we think the stock has more room to run.
Take home
We believe that rising interest rates are great for the bank, but we have to be careful to ensure that they are not rising too fast. This could hurt demand for new loans, and we saw a bit of this in the present quarter. The stock is now at $36, and with these earnings results, the stock is trading at a trailing twelve-month multiple of just 15.1X, and 13.8X forward EPS considering our expectations. This is historically very cheap for this stock. For 2020, we are now expecting that the bank earns $2.60 per share, with our expectations being $2.49-2.71. We base these expectations on continued growth in net interest income, the high-quality assets, increased volumes of loans and deposits, and partially offset by lower interest rates.
