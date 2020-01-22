China Is Driving American Banking Into The Twenty-First Century

The largest American banks have recognized what is happening in China and appear to have set in motion substantial efforts to transform the banking system in the US to compete.

Advances in consumer banking have created major changes in the structure of the Chinese economy and have, on net, actually increased employment in the country.

"China is creating a new consumer culture," one that is being underwritten by the advances in digital technology.

I believe that one of the most fundamental "laws" of the economic world is that information, almost continuously, grows and spreads. Governments, from time-to-time, may try and put a lid on the growth of information, or, try and keep information from spreading, but almost always, this is a useless exercise. Information, somehow, in most cases, finds a way to keep on growing…and keep on spreading.

An example of this is what is happening in China.

As Ruchir Sharma, the chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management writes in the New York Times "China is effectively creating a new consumer culture… a culture that has arisen from "the unexpectedly rapid rise of a new digital economy."

The thing is, as I will try and explain later, this effort is spreading in the United States and other places in the world, and will change in many ways how finance is conducted and business operates.

And, the driving force is the growth and spread of information, fostered by the advancement of the digital age.

Furthermore, all this is taking place as China sees the expansion of digital technologies as a "tool of political control."

Mr. Sharma states that China "has more than tripled research and development (in digital technology) over the past decade to $440 billion a year, more than in all of Europe."

"Today, nine of the 20 largest internet companies in the world are Chinese (alongside 10 from the United States and one from Canada." "Explosive growth in online banking is helping to fuel 20 percent annual growth in consumer lending and an overdue shift from export manufacturing to domestic consumption as the main driver of economic growth." "Set up in 2015, Alibaba's MYbank has extended loans to 16 million customers, including "3-1-0" microloans that require three minutes to apply, one second to approve and zero humans involved." "On balance, tech is probably creating more professions than it destroys. A recent International Monetary Fund paper estimates that, after subtracting the jobs it eliminates, digitalization accounts for up to half of all job growth. Alibaba platforms alone host millions of small companies, which over the past decade have added 30 million jobs - more than China has lost in heavy industry." "China is the world's largest e-commerce market by far."

Do you think this has gone unnoticed in the United States?

Not if you look at what some of the biggest banks in the United States, like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), are attempting to do.

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, has just recently said that he sees no reason why Bank of America cannot double the size of its retail business.

"Bank of America is already the largest US consumer bank, with $750 billion of retail deposits," and according to Mr. Moynihan, "has a share of the consumer market of 'probably 12, 13, 14 percent depending on who counts."

And, this is going to have to happen digitally, because Bank of America is not going to expand through its branch system. Over the past decade, Bank of America has reduced the number of branches it has from 6,100 to 4,300.

The push into digital banking is being done is creating substantial scale at near-zero marginal cost. This is what the "new" Modern Corporation does.

But Bank of America is not alone. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Department, Bank of America had 10.7 percent of total retail deposits nationwide, but JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has 10.2 percent.

Additionally, besides the other giant banks in the business of serving consumers, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) is pushing very heavily into the retail banking business, along with help from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The big financial institutions are finally really serious about moving on the digital technology front and are very intent upon taking this initiative into the consumer financial services business as quickly as they can.

One result, as I have written about quite frequently, this drive is going to dramatically transform the commercial banking industry in this next decade.

And, do you think that these American banks are proceeding in this way having little or no knowledge of what is going on in China?

American banking has consistently been a trailer globally in moving toward a more digital base. I have written about this frequently over the past ten years or so, and this has been well-recognized within the digital community.

Finally, American banks may be getting their act together as far as digital technology is concerned, and I am sure that one of the major reasons for this is that there is a growing fear within the US banking community that China is going to outpace them globally in terms of the banking services they will be able to offer.

The American banks are not going to let this happen… But this is how the growth and spread of information can happen.

As mentioned earlier, China is allowing its financial institutions to advance on the digital front so as to use this technology from political control.

Yet, the success the Chinese banking system has had in developing the technology and growing their business has provided a focal point for American bankers. Observing the success of the Chinese bankers and the use of the technology is helping to drive American bankers to emulate their success and advance the financial technology of the United States.

The crucial thing here is that the information about what China is doing has spread to the United States, and the largest banks in the United States are responding to the challenge. In today's world, one cannot keep this information hidden.

So, I suggest you watch for more real advances in the use of digital technology in the US banking system. The biggest, most competitive banks in America are not going to let China win this race.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.