Valaris: Finally, Joint Venture With Saudi Aramco Orders First Newbuilds

Valaris (VAL) has just announced that its joint venture with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), ARO Drilling, ordered two newbuild jack-up rigs from International Maritime Industries. Rowan, whose merger with Ensco led to the creation of the company that is now known as Valaris, formed its joint venture with Saudi Aramco back in 2016.

Finally, ARO Drilling is ready to order newbuilds. As per the press release, each rig will start an eight-year contract with Saudi Aramco and operate at a dayrate determined by a six-year EBITDA pullback. Once the original eight-year contract is completed, each rig will get an additional eight-year contract (subject to certain conditions). The dayrate on this additional contract will be repriced every three years. The rigs will also get preference for future contracts with Saudi Aramco after this 16-year working period.

Each newbuild will cost $175 million. The initial down payment of 25% will be paid from cash on hand, while the remaining $131.25 million per rig will be paid upon delivery. The rigs are expected to be delivered in Q1 2022 and Q2 2022.

Since its creation, ARO Drilling has been one of the most important parts of Rowan's value proposition. Unless something truly bad happens on the operational front, both rigs are guaranteed to have a job for 16 years in a row without gaps. This is a major advantage in the current competitive landscape. The original plan was to build up to 20 rigs, so more orders will come once ARO Drilling sees that the new yard is capable of building newbuilds on schedule.

For Valaris, ARO Drilling is clearly a part of a long-term value proposition rather than a short-term story that can help boost the company's liquidity. The company's balance sheet (3Q 2019) contains a line named "long-term notes receivable from ARO - $452.9 million", and the topic of monetization of these notes sometimes appears in Valaris-related discussions. However, the company's report clearly states that Valaris' options on this front are limited:

"During 2017 and 2018, Rowan contributed cash to ARO in exchange for 10-year shareholder notes receivable at a stated interest rate of LIBOR plus two percent […] the Shareholders' Agreement prohibits the sale or transfer of the shareholder note to a third party, except in certain limited circumstances".

For the industry, this announcement is a vivid reminder about a major competitor that will get stronger soon. Current players in the Saudi Arabia jack-up market include ARO Drilling (16 rigs), ADES (6 rigs), Arabian Drilling (7 rigs), Egyptian Drilling (3 rigs), Noble Corp. (NE) (5 rigs, older jack-up Noble Joe Beall at risk of going to the scrapyard), Saipem (3 rigs), Seadrill (SDRL) (4 rigs), Shelf Drilling (OTCPK:SHLLF) (6 rigs) and Valaris itself (7 rigs). Since building newbuild rigs (and ordering more of them) takes time, no one out of this list will feel immediate pressure but longer-term risks are real. The current fleet of non-ARO and non-Valaris rigs in the region consists of 34 rigs, while up to 20 jack-ups may, ultimately, get ordered by ARO and built by International Maritime Industries. This setup presents a clear long-term challenge for other companies in the region.

Valaris shares have already suffered a major correction since the run up to $8.00. As I've written in my recent work on the company, Valaris stock needed a continued upside to maintain a positive trend. Without such an upside, the speculative market players sold their positions, and now Valaris shares are back to depressed levels as the recent upside was not supported by material positive changes in underlying fundamentals.

The ARO Drilling contracts are certainly good news for Valaris which holds a 50% stake in the joint venture, but the benefits from ARO are long term in nature while the market is currently focused on shorter-term problems. Thus, ARO news will have no impact on near-term stock price fluctuations which will continue to be government by oil price movements and general investor attitude towards offshore drillers. As usual, I'd reiterate that Valaris stock is more suited for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing - the recent move is just another example of the stock's outsized volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.