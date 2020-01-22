J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.: Stuck In Neutral For Now

It is still a company to own long term, but patience is key here – a look at some positives and negatives.

There is plenty to like about the company, but if they continue to have trouble executing, it could be a pretty messy 2020.

How many millionaires do you know who have become wealthy by investing in savings accounts? I rest my case. - Robert G. Allen

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) has had a great run, along with the stock market, since the beginning of 2019. However, that all changed when they announced earnings on January 17. This earnings miss was pretty bad across the board. EPS of $1.35 was far off of the consensus estimates of $1.50. EBIT was 9% below the street. Revenues were ok, but the total operating revenues were $2.45 billion, versus expectations of $2.46 billion owing to higher rents and purchased transportation costs.

As a breakdown of their business segments by EBIT, Intermodal (their bread and butter) was down 2%, Dedicated contract services (DCS) was down 11%, truckload was down 24%. Integrated capacity solutions (ICS) posted an operating loss of -$11.8 million! In all, a tough quarter, and the stock was punished to the tune of about 4.24% loss on the day. Ouch. For me, this stock isn't worth the near-term risk over the next quarter of earnings, and it is time to take a breather on the sidelines. It had a nice run off of the 52-week low at $83.64, and in the mid 110s, it is time to take your money off of the table and wait for another entry point, possibly after Q1 earnings are released (expected April 20, 2020).

As I mentioned on the Lead-Lag report last week, JBHT is still a well-run company and has a place long term in your portfolio. Of course, there are several competitors to be aware of as well, including Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), Schneider National Inc. (SNDR), and Werner (WERN), and that's just in the trucking and intermodal segment. To emphasize that it isn't a one-company take all scenario, but JBHT operates the largest fleet of company-owned 53' containers and drayage fleets in North America. They have long standing relationships with several major rail providers, including BNSF, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), CSX, CNI, and KCS/KCSM (NYSE:KSU). The J.B. Hunt 360 marketplace system is also a way they are using technology to advance the business long term, providing users with more reliable shipping and information using big data, something that will be key to their prospects. However, 2020 is not starting on the right foot, and it could take a couple of quarters for management to get a hold on things. Hopefully, this quarter was a 'throw the baby out with the bathwater' type, and things start going more smoothly, but I think it is prudent to stay on the sidelines short term.

There are a few things to really like about JBHT as a company. They have an asset-light business model, and generally have superior asset utilization than their competitors, which generates healthy returns and excellent free cash flow. The DCS business segment has plenty of potential for higher yields and is very attractive. Also, with the 360 marketplace initiative, they are likely to drive more top-line growth, along with their Final Mile delivery service. That is good. The challenges for the company are not negligible either, though. Intermodal growth has/is slowing, if evidence from the latest quarter is anything, and that may signal a "peak" in IM. ICS margins will continue to be under pressure, especially given the amount of competition in the market. There's also a risk of autonomous trucks coming down the road, which could be a substantial potential disruption to their business. And if it isn't, wages are bound to creep higher at some point as well, which will hurt the bottom line of the company. However, I think the longer-term secular story is still intact for JBHT. Throw this company on your watchlist and try to pick it up at a bargain in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.