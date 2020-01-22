J.C. Penney: Limited Number Of Store Closures Is Not A Surprise

The only viable turnaround path for J.C. Penney is to both improve sales and gross margins from 2019 levels, around +3% and +1% or better respectively.

Most of its stores are four-wall cash flow positive, and closing large numbers of stores doesn't do much for profitability due to the high amount of non-store level costs.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) decision to close only six stores in 2020 is not a surprise. Closing stores is not a viable path by itself to significantly improving profitability for a national retailer due to the largely fixed corporate and distribution network costs. As well, J.C. Penney needs most of its stores if it wants to deleverage enough via improved sales anyway.

J.C. Penney's path to survival depends on it being able to increase its comparable store sales by at least +3% over 2019 levels, along with continuing to improve its gross margins by at least +1% compared to 2019.

Impact On EBITDA

Closing stores does not typically have much of a positive impact on overall profitability (or EBITDA). In J.C. Penney's case, it previously said that "less than a handful" of stores had negative four-wall cash flow. While J.C. Penney's results have deteriorated since that comment from early 2018, it has also closed several handfuls of stores since then, so I'd assume that few of its current stores have negative four-wall cash flow.

Non-store level costs can easily add up to 8% to 10% of total revenues. Thus I'd expect the average J.C. Penney store to have generated around $1 million to $2 million EBITDA in 2019.

J.C. Penney's financial results would not benefit from closing stores with positive four-wall cash flow unless those closures also allowed it to reduce its non-store level costs. As we have seen with other department store retailers though, those non-store level savings tend to be fairly limited.

Other Costs And Benefits

Based on past reports, the average cost to close a store may be around $2 million, while J.C. Penney may be able to reduce its inventory by around $3 million for each store closed. Thus store closures could have a one-time positive impact of around $1 million per store. However, with only a few stores having negative four-wall cash flow, J.C. Penney would not be able to generate much cash flow this way.

For example, closing 100 bottom performing stores may generate a one-time positive impact of $100 million, but then it could have a negative impact of $50 million on overall EBITDA per year if there aren't significant non-store level cost savings as well.

Effect Of Large Store Closures

A large amount of store closures would also hamper J.C. Penney's ability to recover via a turnaround. In addition to the lost $50 million in current EBITDA, there would also be a reduction in potential EBITDA gains if J.C. Penney was able to increase sales.

If those 100 stores accounted for 8% of J.C. Penney's net sales (with the 100 closed stores generally having below average sales), then a 5% increase in sales would result in EBITDA increasing by around $16 million at those stores (if there was no increase in SG&A associated with those stores). Thus the net effect of closing 100 stores in a turnaround scenario would be to reduce J.C. Penney's EBITDA by around $66 million compared to where it would be if it didn't close those stores.

Near-Term Results

Although J.C. Penney technically has a few years before its large amount of 2023 secured debt actually matures, we should have a good idea of how J.C. Penney's turnaround attempt is going well before that. J.C. Penney needs positive (or at the very least minimally negative comps) in the first half of 2020, otherwise there would be just too much of a hill to climb. As it stands, the 2025 second-lien notes (trading at 58 cents on the dollar) and the long-term unsecured notes (trading at near 30 cents on the dollar) are a testament to the uphill battle that J.C. Penney faces.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney is only planning on closing a few stores in 2020, which makes sense. Nearly all of its stores are four-wall cash flow positive, and large scale store closures won't improve its financial results unless non-store level costs are also reduced noticeably. As well, the costs of closing stores offsets the majority of the benefit from reducing inventory.

If J.C. Penney is to achieve its required turnaround, it needs most of its current store base, plus delivering +3% or better comps and +1% or better gross margin improvement compared to 2019. A smaller store base would increase the required improvements due to the fact that the smaller store base would need to support a similar amount of debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.