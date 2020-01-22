Halliburton: Steady As She Goes

You may recall that back in October, we called the bottom for Halliburton (HAL). It was rather contrarian at the time but we are always on the lookout for names that are simply beaten down too far. It is part of our investing philosophy, finding names left for dead and profiting from the reversal. When we saw the stock touch decade-lows in the $17 range, given the price of oil, demand metrics, revenue impacts, and earnings, we felt that the worst was behind the stock. After the run-up, we felt that a $28 price target was reasonable, though we admitted the path to getting here may not be a straight line. With oil prices relaxing a bit in the last week or so, HAL stock has cooled a touch. That said, we remain bullish, and the most recent performance of the company, which we will discuss, supports this view.

The company just reported its Q4 earnings, we saw a top- and bottom-line beat versus consensus estimates. The improvement in oil pricing that began in late fall is why performance was so strong, and was a key reason we were buying heavily when prices were in the high teens. Performance in Q4 was impressive, despite the start of Q4 having weak oil pricing. The second half of Q4 saw the ramp-up in pricing, and this led to beats relative to expectations.

The fact of the matter is that you need to understand that oil prices are so strongly linked to performance of the company and the stock. As such, with wild moves in oil prices in recent years, the stock has taken it on the chin. Let us be clear. Businesses, and not those just in the oil sector, would like higher pricing, but what they really would like is more stable pricing. The stability removes a layer of uncertainty. The uncertainty makes decisions like capex and labor planning all that much harder. That said, Q4 saw weak pricing to start, and then pricing ramped up. Revenues actually were as expected down heavily from a year ago, declining 12.6% and registering at $5.19 billion in the quarter. Here is the recent Q4 trend:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, we saw a decline which we anticipated but was a lower decline than what was expected. At $5.19 billion, the company surpassed the consensus by $40 million versus consensus projections. The beat was welcomed. But where were the revenues generated from? Understanding trends driving these issues is important. Drilling down we can see where the strength and weakness resides.

There was a divergence in operating segment performance relative to the sequential quarter. We saw lower revenues sequentially from Q3 2019 in the Completion and Production segment. Revenue here was $3.1 billion, a decrease of $448 million, or 13%. The decline stemmed from lower activity and pricing in multiple product service lines in North America land, primarily associated with stimulation services, coupled with reduced stimulation services in Latin America and well intervention services in the Middle East.

Over in the Drilling and Evaluation segment, we saw improvement from the sequential quarter. Revenue came in at $2.1 billion, an increase of $89 million, or 4%. There was increased activity in all product service lines in Middle East/Asia, coupled with increased drilling activity in Europe/Africa/CIS and year-end software sales globally, while North America saw reduced activity. If it is not obvious, there is a growing dichotomy between North America and International performance.

As we look to 2020, we are mostly interested in regional growth. International expansion was shown for the second year in a row, which is helping to offset the declines in North America. North America revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.3 billion, a 21% decrease from the sequential quarter. The action is promising internationally. The company is successfully executing its strategy of controlling what expenses it can control and managing the business to perform well in any market conditions. International revenue was $2.9 billion, a 10% increase.

Controlling expenses

We want to remind you, as we feel that it is important, when oil prices declined from 2014 forward, Halliburton worked diligently to cut expenses. Expenses have been well managed, but again, management has clearly stated that it is committed to further cuts. While the company cannot control pricing, it can control to a large degree expenses. This expense control ability was reflected in Q4, as adjusted operating income was $546 million, which was up 2% from the sequential quarter. Factoring in both the revenue being slightly better than expected, and all sources of expenses being less than expected, earnings per share were ahead of projections, though down from last year:

Source: SEC filings (linked above), graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Adjusted net income came in at $285 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. This compares to $0.34 taken in the sequential quarter. Most notably, this was a solid beat versus consensus of $0.29 per share, and $0.01 ahead of our own expectations.

As we move into 2020, we expect modest improvement in earnings each quarter relative to 2019.

Moving into 2020

Oil prices are higher than they were in Q3 2019, and we think that the U.S. trade tension with China has eased helping matters. While tensions with Iran were a big boost, that has fizzled. Chinese oil demand is already at a record high and will only get higher. Pricing has improved about 10-15% since Q3, and that is pretty bullish, and is a few dollars ahead of where it was a year ago.

Halliburton continues to control costs, even as oil has rebounded a bit. Halliburton will reduce capital spending by 20% this year, to $1.2 billion, as North American customers further slash spending. It will recognize $50 million of the charges in the current quarter. The U.S. rig count has fallen by roughly 24% to 796 in the past year. Halliburton exited 2019 with 22% less working frack equipment than it began the year. Factoring in rig counts and contracts that we know were in place, as well as Brent at $65 per barrel, we are preliminarily looking for $22.0-23.95 billion for 2020 revenues at this juncture. Note, this could be flat to down from 2019. On an EPS basis, should expenses continue to be controlled, we are estimating $1.25-$1.45 per share in earnings in 2020. This would be low growth from 2019.

Take home

We remain mildly bullish on the name for 2020, and after gains of 30% plus, we are cautious. We are proficient traders, and although we like Halliburton as a long-term investment, even at these levels, we understand that our traders do not want to leave juicy gains on the table. Those who do hold onto the stock for more potential oil-related upside will be paid a 3% dividend yield. We also believe that selling covered calls is a good option in this name against your position if you are neutral to very mildly bullish. We reiterate a price target of $28 on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.