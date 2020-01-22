Assessing The Dividend Of Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) operates in the apparel sector, primarily in the footwear category. The company pays out a very attractive 6.34% dividend yield, which equates to a $1 per share payout at present. Furthermore, because of the steep down-move in the share price over the past while, the stock is trading with a very attractive book multiple of 1.5 and sales multiple of 0.3. Before we get into how sustainable DBI's yield is at present, let's take a look at the long-term technicals of this stock, which also seem enticing.

As we can see below, the long-term stochastics, MACD and RSI indicators are all oversold at present. Although the MACD monthly indicator has not crossed over (and thus not registered a trend change yet), the histogram is now moving back towards the zero line. This may mean that selling pressure is finally subsiding (since that 2018 top), although it is too early to tell.

We like using technical analysis to time entries. Being chartists, we ultimately believe that all fundamentals which could possibly affect the share price of DBI have already been reflected into the price action on the technical chart. Shares came back down twice in 2019 to successfully test the lows of 2017. This means we have a possible double bottom reversal pattern in play here as long as support can hold.

What investors need to consider here is the time between those multi-year lows. The longer the time between successive lows, the more significant the potential pattern.

The state of the dividend many times is a great read on how healthy a respective company is at any given moment in time, as this invariably involves looking at trends across all 3 financial statements. Designer Brands finishes up its fiscal year at the end of this month. Let’s see how its dividend has been holding up in this sustained down-move since 2018.

The dividend yield, as mentioned, is 6.34%. The quarterly payout of $0.25 has remained the same since March 2018. Therefore, although shareholders have received around 7.7% dividend growth on average per year over the past 3 years, growth has been stagnant over the past 8 quarters.

We go to the cash flow statement to see if growth has stalled due to an absence of cash flow. At the top of the cash flow statement, we can see how net profit has been declining significantly over the past few years. DBI actually posted a net loss of $20 million last year but has since recovered, and has achieved $56 million over the past four quarters. In the final quarter of this year, consensus comes in at -$0.06 per share, so earnings may remain subdued over the near term.

In saying this, Designer Brands definitely looks to have momentum on its side. In Q3, the firm increased its top line by 12%, its operating profit by 26% and its earnings per share by 25%. Analysts who follow this stock expect the company to increase EPS by 18% next year. If these figures come to pass, we do not see an issue with the viability of the dividend going forward.

Although long-term debt has recently come onto the balance sheet, we still see some favourable trends. DBI owned ($1.62 billion) well over twice than it owed ($788 million) at the end of its latest fiscal year. Shareholder equity of $832 million remains higher than the total amount of company debt. When we strip out the recent capital leases numbers from both the liabilities side of the balance sheet as well as the assets side, we still see plenty of strength in the financials, especially when you see how treasury stock has been increasing. On the flip side, we are conscious of how the inventory has been increasing and how the decrease in cash has been affecting liquidity. We will see how all this plays out in the upcoming annual report.

To sum up, we definitely see potential here in Designer Brands Inc. We would not be in any rush in getting long here until we at least have a convincing crossover on the MACD technical indicator. Yes, we would be giving up some upside, but a convincing crossover would really strengthen the long case in this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.