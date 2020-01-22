Looking At Southwest Airlines Before Earnings

We wrote about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) recently where we delved into the airline's cash flow trends. We really liked what we saw with respect to how cash is entering and exiting the business. The airline's cash flow numbers at present are the highest they have ever been and have been funding aggressive buybacks as well as dividends, capex, and even debt reduction.

We penned that article back on the 24th of December last month. Since then, shares are down by just over 2.5%. Southwest announces its fourth quarter and full-year numbers on the 23rd of this month before the open. As we can see from the implied volatility chart below, IV has increased to 27% in Southwest over the past while. We would expect this number to reach at least 30% before the market closes on the 22nd for example.

Source: Interactive Brokers.com

Many times, we use earnings announcements to generate cash flow for our portfolio. For example, we can see below in Southwest's regular put option chain for February below that one could sell the $52 put option for roughly $1 per contract. Assuming for whatever reason shares ended up below the $52 level at expiration, the trader would, therefore, be long Southwest stock at approximately the $51 level ($52 - $1 in premium received from the sold put option).

Source: Interactive Brokers.com

If obviously shares were to start a sustained move in the other direction (bullish), the trader would simply pocket the premium and would not be "put" stock. Investors who really want to be long stock many times see put selling as opportunity cost due to the risk of not being able to pick up those shares at a discount. We view the strategy though as a mere cash flow strategy whether we either pick up a stock we don't mind owning at a discount or we generate cash flow through the pocketing of that put premium.

The question then becomes why would we be interested in Southwest at roughly $21 a share? Well, based on the current trailing earnings per share of $4.45, if shares dropped to around the $51 level, it would mean the earnings multiple of the stock would drop to 11.46. Southwest's earnings multiple on average over the past five years comes in at 14.1. Its 10-year average is much higher.

In fact, based on these numbers, Southwest's earnings would be twice as cheap as the average earnings across all the companies in the S&P 500. The question is whether this discount is justified. Apart from the company's present book multiple of 2.9, the other valuation metrics such as the cash flow multiple (7.2) and the sales multiple (1.3) are all close to 50% of what the S&P's sales and cash flow are trading at. Cheap earnings are one thing but when they line up with cheap sales and cash flow also, it certainly brings more validity to the argument.

We write a lot about stacking the odds in our favour as much as possible. A keen valuation is one way to do this. Another way is to invest in companies with rising equity. We have already touched on how aggressive management have been with share-buybacks in recent times. Well, Southwest's rising treasury stock (which is another example of strong surplus cash flow), for example, reached almost $10 billion in the firm's most recent quarter. This is stock that management has repurchased but yet to retire. Many times, we omit treasury stock when calculating the liabilities to equity ratio. In fact, total equity would increase to almost $20 billion if we did this which would surpass the entire amount of Southwest's debts by more than $3 billion.

To sum up, we most likely will put on a similar trade before the bell on Wednesday the 22nd. Let's hope implied volatility spikes before the bell so we can sell as much of that rich put premium possible.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LUV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Earnings play before 23rd in the morning. Thanks.