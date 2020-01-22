Chr. Hansen: Premium Valuation And Weaker Growth Outlook Leave The Stock Vulnerable

Till then, the stock remains vulnerable – at the current premium to peers, further disappointments will likely drive a de-rating.

More clarity on longer-term targets is expected at the Capital Markets Day in April 2020, as management completes its work on the longer-term strategic priorities.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCPK:CHYHY) recently reported a broadly in-line set of 1Q FY20 numbers, with revenues growing at a lackluster 1% YoY organically, driven by increased volumes. However, the narrowed full-year organic growth guidance to 4%-6% (from 4%-8%), along with a lower preliminary long-term growth target of mid- to high single-digits by FY24-25 (~300-400 bps cut from the previous 8%-10% organic growth target) was concerning. Yet, management maintained its EBIT margin and free cash flow guidance for FY20 and FY21-22 and is likely to announce a new set of five-year financial targets at the upcoming Capital Markets Day in April 2020.

Although management seems to believe CHR can significantly outgrow the market to achieve its newly announced longer-term targets, I am skeptical - the consistent guide downs point toward lower structural end-market growth for CHR and will likely weigh on valuations going forward. With valuations at ~33x FY21E P/E (a significant premium to its consumer chemical peers), the stock remains vulnerable, in my view.

A Closer Look at the 1Q FY20 Results

Headline Growth: Volumes drove organic revenue growth to 1% YoY, in-line with guidance of flat to low single-digit growth for the quarter. Food Cultures & Enzymes also performed better than expectations and delivered organic growth of 4% YoY, while order timing in human and plant health and a tough 1QFY19 comparable (the segment grew 17% organically in the prior period) led to a 4% YoY decline in Health & Nutrition segment. The Natural Colors segment continued to face headwinds in the form of negative raw material price and challenging market conditions, posting an organic 1% YoY decline in headline numbers.

Margins and Profitability: CHR's gross profit margin improved 40 bps YoY to 55.3%, driven by scalability benefits in Food Cultures & Enzymes and lower raw material prices in Natural Colors. Adjusted EBITDA stood at €89 million (vs. consensus' €86 million), representing a margin of 32.6% for the quarter. EBIT margin was down 60 bps to 25.7%. I would note, however, that adjusting for one time costs associated with the BacThera joint venture, the normalized EBIT margin was slightly lower at 25.4% for the quarter. Key drivers include a 100 bps drag from increased operational expenses on the quarter's EBIT margins, as CHR continues to reinvest for future growth and strategic priorities.

Cash Flow: CHR's cash flow from operations stood at €21.9 million (vs. negative €3.1 million in 1Q19), representing a favorable change in net working capital and lower taxes paid during the quarter, and implying a 25% cash conversion ratio. Free cash flow (before acquisitions and special items) was negative at €6.3 million narrowing from the -€32.5 million in the same quarter last year. For FY20, management expects CapEx to end above the prior-year level of €139 million, driven by the company's expanded investment program.

Growth Outlook: For FY20, management narrowed its organic growth guidance range to 4%-6% from 4%-8%. Microbial platform (Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition combined) is expected to grow around 7% (vs. 7%-10% earlier) with Food Cultures & Enzymes contributing 5%-6% to the overall growth. Within Health & Nutrition, Human Health is expected to be a drag due to slower growth as a result of structural changes in the dietary supplements end-market, while Plant Health is expected to grow in double digits and Animal Health is expected to post strong growth numbers as well. The Natural Colors segment is not expected to accelerate towards higher conversion rates due to the absence of regulatory incentives and is thus, set to contribute in the low to mid-single-digit in growth.

Disappointingly, citing weakness in end-market demand across all its segments, management believes that its previous long-term organic growth target of 8-10% by FY21-22 is no longer tenable and issued a new preliminary long-term growth target of mid- to high single-digit growth for the group by FY24-25. Yet, management maintains that the company is still set to significantly outgrow the market and maintained the previously issued FY21-22 EBIT margin (over 30%) and free cash flow guidance.

Deep Dive into the Business Segments

Food Cultures & Enzymes: The segment grew by 4% YoY during the quarter, driven by solid growth in products such as fermented milk, enzymes, meat, and wine, offset by probiotic. Bioprotection reported ~10% organic growth during 1Q20, driven by fermented milk and meat (also contributing to growth was good momentum in China within fermented milk) and double-digit growth is expected for the rest of the year (though unlikely to hit 20%). Management is ambitious in achieving a 2025 lighthouse target of €200 million for bio-protection, but I am slightly skeptical - the sub-segment would need to grow at an implied ~30% CAGR over the next five years to achieve this target.

Nonetheless, visibility for the rest of the year for the segment continues to be limited. The end-market demand continues to weaken (from ~3% to 2% currently) and inventory issues remain a headwind, though it is expected to ease throughout the rest of the year. Additionally, probiotic growth continues to be challenging with declines in China, share losses in the US and Europe and a lack of pricing benefits.

Margins: EBIT margin for the segment increased by 40 basis points to 32.1% due to scalability benefits from the Copenhagen site expansion.

Health & Nutrition: The segment posted a weak quarter, with negative growth of 4% YoY on account of market challenges in human dietary supplements and order timing issues in Human Health and Plant Health, and a tough 1QFY19 comparable, which was partially offset by a strong performance in Animal Health.

Human Health is expected to be weak for the rest of the year on weak end-market demand, although improved order timing could drive some recovery; meanwhile, Plant Health is expected to see some momentum in the remaining quarters of FY20 judging by the order outlook. Animal Health is set to be the stand-out performer, with strong double-digit growth due to new dairy product launches, improved North American cattle market dynamics and strong poultry and silage benefits.

Margins: The segment's EBIT margin saw a steep decline to 19.6% from 25.4% in the same quarter in the previous year on account of top-line pressure and higher R&D spend in Plant Health.

Natural Colors: Declining by 1% YoY during the quarter, in-line with estimates, the segment continued to face headwinds in the form of negative raw material prices and challenging end-market conditions. Particularly worrying was management's guidance that Carmine prices could further decline by 10%, despite touching a historical low at end-2019, and continue to drag sales of the segment for the rest of FY20. Importantly, however, the segment witnessed robust growth in EMEA during the quarter.

Margins: The segments' margin increased 110 bps to 12.0% in 1QFY20 on account of lower raw material prices.

Premium Valuation Skews Risk/Reward

In sum, the quarter was a disappointing one, and though management has made clear its ambition to significantly outgrow the broader market at a ~mid to high-single-digit growth over the longer-term, the consistent guide downs do little to quell concerns around the medium-term earnings growth outlook. The stock is by no means cheap either - even after the recent de-rating, CHR still trades at a lofty ~33x forward earnings multiple and ~22x EBITDA - a significant premium to peers. With the stock still enjoying a premium valuation, the risk/reward seems unfavorable, particularly with long-term margin guidance currently under review.

Company Name TEV/EBITDA LTM - Latest Novozymes A/S 19.6x Givaudan SA 28.1x Symrise AG 20.7x Evolva Holding SA NM International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 17.0x MSC Co., Ltd. 5.6x Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 24.2x Mean 18.2x Median 19.6x

