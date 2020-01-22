Stock Market Madness: Luckin Coffee Vs Massimo Zanetti Beverage

The impressive growth of its top-line has driven its market valuation to absurd levels for a coffee shop chain.

A curious phenomenon has been taking place in the equity markets in the last few years, which could be summarized as follows: as the bull stock market was breaking record after record, investors (or maybe investing algorithms?) became increasingly concerned about the slowing growth affecting many companies and started to shift their attention towards growth stories first (companies showing a top-line YoY growth of 30% or more).

In my opinion, this spasmodic search for the best growth storyis causing the whole market to split into two separate groups. The first, smaller group is made of companies that show a strong top-line growth (usually, they IPOed in the last three years), are unprofitable and register negative operating cash flow. The second, larger group is made of companies which grow much less (usually by a single digit, on average), but are highly profitable or offer a decent mix of positive free cash flow and book value appreciation.

At the moment, Mr. Market is rewarding fast-growing companies with extremely high valuations while snubbing the rest. Such discrimination will become evident if we compare two coffee companies with similar business sizes: Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) and Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group (OTC:MSSZF), hereafter MZBG.

It’s somehow ironic to notice that the two contenders are a Chinese company (China doesn’t exactly have a well-known reputation for coffee, does it?) and an Italian one. Yet, the first has a total cap which exceeds the latter by more than 50 times at the time I am writing this!

Hard Assets vs High Expectations

The first thing I look at in a company is its balance sheet: are the liabilities reasonably covered by the assets? How is the overall quality of the assets? Is there any hidden value?

According to the last release, LK has about $1,120M in total assets, mostly earned through its IPO in 2019. At the end of the same period, MZBG had a total assets balance of the same size, of over $1B.

However, LK’s assets are all tangibles, while a big part of the Italian company’s assets are intangibles. It’s worth mentioning that MZBG has registered a strong M&A activity during the last 10 years, so much so that about $240M of its assets are made of goodwill and other intangibles.

Another remarkable difference is the net equity, as MZBG carries much more debt than the Chinese start-up ($223M VS $650M). This is because LK, given its incredible valuation, has an easy funding source: issuing shares!

MZBG, on the other hand, can only count on the traditional way of funding its business expansion: by borrowing money. With the interest rates so low, though, it’s a good time to do that.

Nevertheless, at the time I am writing this, LK’s net equity is $810M, in the face of a total cap of about $12B, with a price-to-book value of roughly 14-15.

Conversely, MZBG’s smaller equity is not priced at all in its capitalization, which stands at €200M, with a P/B value of about 0.65.

This means that a difference of less than 4X at equity level (mainly due to the proceeds from the IPO and the high valuation assigned to LK by the market) becomes a 50X-factor difference in the stock price (market cap).

What is driving this apparently absurd mismatch? You already know the answer: top-line growth!

The growth paradigm

LK is one of the fastest growing companies listed in a public market: its top-line growth is more than 700% in the local currency, according to the last financial statement.

However, the rest of the numbers are not so encouraging, since the growth was mostly achieved through store openings, which also means that the expenses grew considerably.

On the other hand, MZBG’s top line has been quite erratic over the last few years.

Nevertheless, the company is profitable and pays a regular dividend, whose current yield is over 3%.

I noticed that the way LK reports its results closely resembles how tech companies often do. And it’s probably not a coincidence that the company decided to be listed at Nasdaq.

However, LK is not a tech company, even though it runs an app to sell its coffee. Its exceptional growth doesn’t come from a deep penetration of its technology into the market, but, rather, from the number of coffee shops opened. That means that there is a physical limitation to its growth.

Companies like LK or MZBG are retailers and/or processors of products and this is reflected, for example, in their lower gross margin. MZBG has a TTM gross margin of about 45% and LK has a slightly higher one (while well-established tech companies usually have a minimum GM base of at least 60%).

Moreover, they include part of their personnel costs in their margin calculation, while retailers just subtract the cost of raw material from their total net revenue when reporting their gross profit figure.

Let’s call a spade a spade: the really significant numbers for companies like coffee sellers or coffee shop chains are the EBITDA and the free cash flow. At the end of the day, you want to see growth in the EBITDA, not the top-line, because customers’ bills can vary considerably, as raw material prices always fluctuate.

The tables below shows the EBITDA trend YoY for both companies:

LK’s EBITDA is improving, but a positive outcome is still far ahead.

MZBG’s performance, on the other hand, is evident, as confirmed by the multiyear trend.

Bottom line

A fair comparison between two coffee operators, Luckin Coffee and Massimo Zanetti Beverage S.p.A. shows that the Chinese start-up is no match for the Italian company.

It is worth mentioning that the two businesses are not completely comparable: LK runs a coffee shop chain exclusively in China and it is currently expanding in the vending machine business. Instead, MZBG is a coffee seller and producer (even though it doesn’t own green coffee plantations) which also runs a small coffee shop chain (less than 9% of its turnover). Theoretically, LK could be a client of MZBG and maybe it already is!

Overall, the huge disparity in valuation between the two companies is not supported by even a superficial comparison. The sizes of the businesses are comparable, as are the equity figures. The LK’s rapid sales growth is counterbalanced by its lack of profits, its negative EBITDA and its negative FCF, while MZBG is profitable and a regular dividend payer.

If you want to get some exposure to the coffee market worldwide, I believe Massimo Zanetti Beverage is the best option for long-term investors at the current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSSZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.