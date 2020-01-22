Fastenal Will Be Fine, But Watch The Short-Cycle Recovery Story

Fastenal will likely gain share in good times and bad, but there is mounting evidence that short-cycle businesses are weaker than expected, which would hurt Fastenal's near-term prospects.

Revenue growth and margins could remain pressured a little while longer, but the company continues to gain share in markets like tools that offer significant long-term upside.

Fastenal's fourth quarter earnings came in a little light of expectations, with a noticeable deceleration in December that doesn't seem to be improving in January.

It’s still very early in the reporting cycle, but these first few reports maybe ought to have investors reconsidering the popular second-half short-cycle rebound assumption. Fastenal (FAST) did okay relative to expectations, but the business has definitely slowed and management gave no indications that they see conditions improving soon. Add in similar reports from MSC Industrial (MSM), Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY), and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) and it’s too early too panic, but maybe the right time to start refreshing that “buy when a pullback happens” list.

Deceleration Through The Quarter

Fastenal saw deceleration through the fourth quarter and it doesn’t sound like January is going to be any better. Fastenal came in a little light on the top line, as well as at the gross margin and operating profit lines, but not to a significant decree. At a minimum, Fastenal has earned the credibility where shortfalls are attributed first to a weak macro environment.

Revenue rose less than 4% in the fourth quarter, with the company seeing a sharp deceleration to end the quarter (October up 4.3%, November up 5.7%, December up 1%). Curiously, manufacturing sales have been outpacing non-residential construction sales (5.8% vs. 4.0% in October, 7.5% vs. 5% in November, and 1.9% vs. 0.2% in December), and I find that deceleration in non-residential a little alarming given the expectation that non-residential construction would be one of the relatively few reliable growth markets in 2020.

Gross margin declined 80bp in the fourth quarter, largely due to the company’s ongoing success with its lower-margin vending and on-site businesses, but also due in part to some negative leverage tied to its captive trucking fleet. Operating income rose 2%, leading to operating margin compression of 30bp, but Fastenal still managed a double-digit positive incremental margin.

For the quarter, Fastenal added almost 5,300 new vending machines, with the year-over-year tally of machines in place up 11%. Fastenal also added 138 OnSite locations, bringing that total up 25% to 3,228 at year end. Conversely, the company continues to close stores, with the store count down 6% at the end of the fourth quarter.

A Rinse-And-Repeat Model

I don’t want to damn Fastenal’s strategic plan with faint praise – management has proven far more adroit at navigating the shifting patterns of industrial spending than MSC’s or Grainger’s (GWW), but there’s not a lot here to do beyond continuing to follow the plan.

Vending and on-site inventory management will continue to be the most important future drivers. Not only do these channels make customer relationships stickier, they also put Fastenal closer to the decision-making process (literally and figuratively). These sales do carry lower gross margins relative to the spot-buy market, but there should be some operating leverage in the model as it matures and Fastenal’s policy of granting broad leeway to its sales reps allows for a great deal more pricing flexibility, but also less pricing transparency, making it harder for customers to choose to dislodge Fastenal simply on the basis of price.

While Fastenal has been outgrowing the market for quite some time, there’s still a long runway of growth for the company. Non-fastener sales have taken over from the legacy fastener business (non-fastener sales were up more than 5% this quarter and already make up about two-thirds of the sales mix) and there are a lot of market segments where Fastenal can still look to gain significant share, including safety, tools, material handling, electrical, and welding. With Fastenal’s vending machines and on-site operations already in place with a customer, expanding share of wallet is by taking over other distribution/supply needs is all the easier.

Now, About The Market

Fastenal’s non-national account business has historically been a decent proxy for underlying industrial end-market performance, and the -2% number for the fourth quarter isn’t encouraging (after 0.7% growth in the third quarter). Manufacturing and heavy machinery sales both deteriorated noticeably (from 7.7% growth to 5% and from 4.4% to 1.4%, respectively), and January seems to be trudging along at the same slow pace as December.

On top of that, early comp signals aren’t encouraging. Sandvik reported a 10% decline in Machining Solutions orders (largely metal cutting tool components) and when MSC reported earlier this month, average daily sales were down 2% with midpoint guidance for the next quarter to be down 2.5%.

So, is this the bottoming process? Admittedly the comps for industrial companies are going to get easier in the second half of 2020, but first quarter results had better start showing stability or that second-half rebound (and multi-industrial valuations) are going to start looking shaky.

The Outlook

Specific to Fastenal, again, I’m not worried. Fastenal has shown it can gain share in good markets and bad, and I believe the company is continuing to gain share. Still, being the best house on a bad block only gets you so far – in other words, and maybe stating the obvious, Fastenal needs healthy manufacturing and non-residential construction markets to really thrive and generate both revenue growth and margin leverage.

Although December was a little weaker than I’d expected, I’ve generally been more bearish on manufacturing than the Street, so I don’t need to really change much. I’m still looking for roughly 6% long-term revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth, but revenue and margins will likely both be below-trend in 2020.

The Bottom Line

With Fastenal still trading above the high-end of my margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA-based fair value, I’m not looking to buy now. Were the entire sector to sell off, this could be a name to revisit, particularly given its demonstrated ability to take share across the cycle and maintain healthy margins – this quarter’s operating margin was the worst in almost a decade and was still better than most industrials ever see. As for now, though, I’m more curious in seeing just what the rest of the fourth quarter reporting season holds, particularly for that second-half rebound thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.