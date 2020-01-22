Halliburton: A Key Region Faltered

Cost cuts helped preserve EBITDA margins, but they may not be able to fully offset future revenue declines.

Source: Fortune

Halliburton (HAL) reported Q4 revenue of $5.19 billion, GAAP EPS of -$1.88 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.32. The company beat on revenue and earnings, and the stock fell slightly after the report. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

North America Faltered

North America land drilling has been good to Halliburton, Baker Hughes (BKR) and Schlumberger (SLB) over the years. The segment faltered in the second half of 2018 and has faced headwinds ever since. Halliburton reported total revenue of $5.2 billion, down 6% sequentially. This followed a 6% decline in Q3.

Revenue from two of Halliburton's four key regions declined. North America fell hard with a decline of over 20%; an oversupply of the gas market weighed:

Turning to North America. The U.S. shale industry is facing its biggest test since the 2015 downturn with both capital discipline and slowing leading edge efficiency gains weighing down activity and production. As expected in the fourth quarter, customer activity declined across all basins in North America land, affecting both, our drilling and completions businesses. The rig count in U.S. land contracted 11% sequentially and completed stages had the largest drop we have seen in recent history. While holidays and weather were the usual factors, other reasons for this air pocket in activity included our customers' free cash flow generation commitments and an oversupply of gas market.

The U.S. is likely at peak economy. In the past OPEC supply cuts helped spike oil prices and spur E&P. If oil markets have to rely on consumer demand and/or industrial activity, then they could face headwinds for most of 2020. North America represented 45% of total revenue, down from 53% in Q3. It remains Halliburton's largest segment and could remain a drag on top line growth for the foreseeable future.

International markets were a bright spot. Total international revenue was $2.9 billion, up by double digits. Middle East/Asia saw increased activity across multiple product lines, and rising well construction in the North Sea. The segment grew revenue by 19%. Revenue from Europe/Africa/CIS rose in the mid-single-digit percentage range, driven by activity in the North Sea and Algeria. 2020 could be defined by growth abroad versus a pullback domestically.

Cost Containment Efforts

Halliburton's management is excellent at cutting costs amid waning demand. The company engaged in cost containment efforts for most of 2019; Q4 was no exception. The company generated run-rate cost savings of $200 million during the quarter. Halliburton also took a $2.2 billion pretax impairment charge to help adjust its cost structure to reflect market conditions. EBITDA during the quarter was $918 million, down 4% sequentially. Total operating costs actually declined 7%, which allowed EBITDA to fall less than revenue. EBITDA margin was 18%, up about 100 basis points versus Q3. Halliburton was able to improve margins, despite the continued diminution in its top line.

Management has been aggressive in addressing the decline in E&P in the oil patch. However, North America is still 45% of total revenue and it could be difficult to fully offset future revenue declines. I anticipate a decline in EBITDA margins by the second half of 2020.

Halliburton Appears Fairly Valued

HAL has an enterprise value of $29 billion and trades at 7.9x last 12 months EBITDA. Going forward, its business prospects could be subjected to the vagaries of the global economy. Costs cuts are nice; they do not trump organic revenue and earnings growth, in my opinion. I believe the economy has peaked, which makes HAL fully-valued at this juncture.

Conclusion

HAL is down over 20% Y/Y, despite the rise in financial markets. More headwinds likely lie ahead. Sell HAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.