Comparing The Producer Vs. Consumer Nowcasts

This information should not be used to forecast a continuation of trend, but is best used as a marker for current conditions.

But those for the producer sector show that, in 2019, it was flat to in a shallow downturn.

Those show that the consumer sector continues to do alright.

The “big four” coincident indicators of the economy as identified by the NBER can be decomposed into producer and consumer sectors.

Introduction

My overall take on the economy for the past 6 months or so has been: slowdown, but not recession. More finely put, the producer sector is in a shallow recession, but that has been more than made up for by a healthy consumer who is 70% of the total economy.

Because the NBER metrics for recessions can be (incompletely) decomposed into producer vs. consumer-centric measures, I thought I would show each side of the nowcast to demonstrate the differences.

Decomposing the "big 4" coincident measures of the economy

The 4 series that the NBER has indicated they emphasize in determining if a recession is happening are:

Industrial production

Payrolls

Real manufacturing and trade sales

Real personal income, excluding transfer receipts

Here's what the graph of all four together looks like measured YoY:

You can see that industrial production and total sales have turned negative or nearly so, while income and payrolls remain quite positive.

But, to compare the producer and consumer sectors of the economy, in the below graphs, I decompose two of those 4 series as follows:

Goods-producing payrolls (producer) vs. Service-providing payrolls (consumer)

Real manufacturing and wholesale sales (producer) vs. Real retail sales (consumer)

Industrial production is obviously a producer metric, while real income is a consumer metric.

I further compare 2019 with the slowdown of 2015-16 and the shallow recession of 2001.

The consumer is alright

Here are real retail sales (blue), service providing employment (red), and real income (green), all normed to 100 as of January 2019:

Real sales and income have continued to grow at roughly a 2% rate, and consumer-side employment at about 1.5%.

Here are the same series for 2015-16:

And for 2001:

In 2015-16, the three consumer side metrics continued to grow at roughly a 2% rate, while in the shallow 2001 recession, all 3 declined slightly during the recession, with only real income increasing significantly in 2000.

In short, now as in 2015-16, the consumer is alright.

Producers are struggling

Now, here are the same graphs for the same time periods, but of real manufacturing and wholesale sales (blue), goods producing employment (red), and industrial production (green):

Present:

2015-16:

2001:

In the shallow recession of 2001, all three measures declined by about -5% in a little over a year. By contrast, in 2015-16, while production did decline by almost -5%, producer side employment and real sales increased by about 1% YoY.

In 2019, production declined by as much as -1%, and real producer-side sales were at best flat, while producer-side employment rose only 0.5%.

In other words, on the producer side, the slowdown is more widely shown in the data compared with 2015-16, but not as much as in 2001.

Conclusion

For the year of 2019, the nowcast shows a producer side that is, at best, flat and may be in a shallow downturn. But the consumer side remains in a solid expansion.

Two cautionary notes: first, we know that roughly 500,000 job gains in late 2018 and early 2019 are going to be shaved in annual revisions next month, so those numbers may wind up being significantly worse. Secondly, because this is a nowcast only, you should never simply project the existing trend forward. Rather, this is the best evidence for where the economy is right now.

