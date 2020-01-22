New Gold: Grades Were The Biggest Culprits This Quarter

I do not see any interest in investing long term in the company yet. I believe the stock is an excellent tool for short and mid-term trading.

Grades at Rainy River were down as expected, but the surprise was that they were very down, and it is quite concerning.

Production was 101,423 Au Eq. Oz. in the 4Q'19, down 8.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago. It was disappointing.

Image: The Rainy River gold/silver mine in northwestern Ontario. Source: New Gold, Inc.

Investment thesis

The Canadian-based New Gold, Inc. (NGD) is mainly a gold producer with two producing mines in North America, the New Afton and the Rainy River mines. The company also owns the Blackwater project. The project presents proved and probable reserves of 8.2 Au M Oz and Ag 60.8, respectively.

The company's limited assets portfolio tends to present it riskier and weaker, primarily when one mine has not performed well as it has been the case for the Rainy River.

As I have said in a precedent article, New Gold shows some potential of growth, particularly entering 2020, when the Rainy River mine turns fully operational, and CapEx will drop, allowing the company to generate enough free cash flow. However, we are not quite there.

The investment thesis for New Gold is not a simple one and still involves some leap of faith. The recent gold price increase to a multi-year high is what the company needed the most to deal with its ailing finances.

The company experienced liquidity issues, and the bought deal last year harmed the stock price and its shareholders. However, I believe the company managed to turn around and is on a path to a very slow recovery punctuated by unavoidable relapses here and there.

Thus, while I do not see any interest in investing long term in the company yet, I believe the stock is an excellent tool for short and mid-term trading, especially at or below $0.90.

Gold production details for the fourth quarter of 2019

The company announced on January 17, 2020, the preliminary gold equivalent production results for the fourth quarter of 2019. The gold production numbers were disappointing, as the chart below is indicating, compared to 4Q'18.

Production was 101,423 Au Eq. Oz. for 4Q'19, down 8.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

I have estimated the gold price realized in 4Q'19 at $1,366 per Au Oz and $2.69 per Cu Lbs. Details per metal are indicated below:

Note: The ratio for Q4'19 gold equivalent was calculated based on average spot market prices of $1,480 per gold ounce, $17.31 per silver ounce, and $2.67 per copper pound.

Gold production was low, especially for Rainy River.

Below is the quarterly gold production for both mines since 4Q'17. We can see that gold production at the Rainy River suffered some severe setbacks in 4Q'19.

The company stated a couple of months ago that the milling facility at the Rainy River has now exceeded its design criteria, while mining activities are ramping up. The construction permit has been received, and the construction activities are expected to ramp up in the second half of the year. Then, what happened this quarter? One quick look at the grade per tonne shows perhaps the primary reason.

Based on a gold equivalent of 486,141 GEOs for 2019, the company is at the midpoint of its guidance.

Source: NGD Presentation

I estimate the revenues for 4Q'19 at approximately $143 million.

The company indicated it sold 104,446 GEOs in 4Q'19, which means that revenues will be around $143 million, assuming a price of gold realized at $1,366 per ounce.

Conclusion and technical analysis

New Gold delivered a disappointing fourth-quarter gold equivalent production. I was expecting about 112k GEOs, and we were far from that.

As expected, grades at Rainy River were down, but the surprise was that they were very down, and it is quite concerning. Same at the New Afton mine but much less pronounced.

The company did well at the recovery level, with 91% on low G/T. I am hopeful it is only temporary, and the company will mine higher-grade material soon, which will make a noticeable difference now that the mill is operating at almost 25,000-tonne per day. However, hope alone is not an alternative when it comes to trading NGD, and I see some tough times ahead unless the price of gold is supportive.

Finally, the company indicated $83 million in cash and cash equivalent, which is quite low.

Technical analysis (short term)

NGD is forming an ascending wedge pattern with higher lows, which is bullish. Line resistance is $1.10, and line support is $0.95-$0.96.

The trading strategy is to sell at resistance around buy $1.10 and above using a gradual selling. Then, buy a little and accumulate at approximately $0.96.

However, if the gold price starts to weaken, the stock may experience a support breakout and quickly retests its lower support at $0.78, at which point I believe it is an excellent time to accumulate more.

Conversely, if the gold price keeps its recent positive momentum, NGD is likely to experience a resistance breakout and a re-test of $1.35. I do not think that this bullish scenario is expected, mainly after these disappointing production numbers.

